Politics

Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
POLITICS
Najib Razak
Ismail Sabri Yaakob
Mahathir Mohamad
The Independent

Liz Truss government ‘could fall at any time’, Keir Starmer tells senior Labour staff

Sir Keir Starmer has warned Labour staff to be ready for the collapse of Liz Truss’s government and a general election “at any time”.Announcing a shake-up of his top team, Sir Keir said the Tory poll collapse which followed the disastrous mini-Budget and market turmoil gave Labour “a huge chance”.He told Labour Party staff on Tuesday: “The government’s collapse has given us a huge chance. The instability means they could fall at any time. Because of that we need to get on an election footing straight away.”Sir Keir has restructured key roles in his bid to put Labour on...
POLITICS
Clayton News Daily

Anger at China's zero-Covid policy is rising, but Beijing refuses to change course

A young woman stands on her balcony, crying out in desperation after her building was ordered into lockdown. Fighting back tears, she shouts abuse at the hazmat-suited workers below in a video that has recently gone viral on social media platform Weibo and which appears to encapsulate the Chinese public's growing frustration with their government's uncompromising zero-Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NASDAQ

UK finance minister Kwarteng has been sacked - BBC

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked, the BBC reported on Friday. Kwarteng is no longer chancellor of the exchequer, the BBC said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter:...
U.K.
Vice

‘He’s God’: China’s Top Leadership Is Set for a Reshuffle. But Xi Jinping Is Here to Stay.

China’s leadership succession has always been a black box. The process is so opaque that outsiders often have no way of knowing who will be in charge until the moment they step up to the podium at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party meeting. But as Beijing prepares to unveil its next leadership at the party congress next week, one thing is almost certain: the top leader, Xi Jinping, is extending his reign.
RELIGION
Reuters

Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will take the stage on Sunday to kick off a historic congress of the ruling Communist Party, where he is poised to win a third term that solidifies his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
CHINA
AFP

Five things to know about China's Communist Party Congress

China's Communist Party will on Sunday open its 20th Party Congress, the country's most important political meeting, which is held once every five years. The CCP, which has ruled China since 1949, has held 19 congresses to fill its leadership ranks since it was founded in 1921.
CHINA
AFP

Myanmar junta extends jail terms for Suu Kyi, Japanese journalist

Myanmar's junta on Wednesday jailed a Japanese journalist arrested while filming an anti-coup protest for three more years for violating immigration law, a diplomatic source told AFP. The sentence came on the same day a closed junta court handed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi another six years in prison for corruption, according to a source with knowledge of the case, taking the Nobel laureate's total jail time to 26 years. Toru Kubota, 26, who was detained in July and jailed for seven years last week, was sentenced to an additional "three years imprisonment", a diplomatic source at Japan's embassy said, citing the journalist's lawyer.
POLITICS
BBC

Liz Truss: Mark Drakeford says PM has not called him yet

Wales' first minister says he still has not had a call from Liz Truss, five weeks after she became prime minister. Mark Drakeford said he was disappointed "that the prime minister chooses to talk about the first ministers of Wales and Scotland" rather than to them. He said it had...
POLITICS

