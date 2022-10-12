Read full article on original website
Daily Princetonian
Princeton Caribbean Connection comes together to fundraise in wake of Hurricane Fiona
In the wake of Hurricane Fiona hitting the Caribbean on Sept. 18, the Princeton Caribbean Connection (PCC) came together on campus to support and help rebuild their community. From Oct. 3 through Oct. 6, the PCC and Coffee Club hosted a fundraiser at their Campus Club location to support Puerto Rico. Customers at Coffee Club received 30 percent off of any drink if they presented proof that they had donated to one of three organizations: Brigada Solidaria del Oeste, Techos Pa Mi Gente, and El Comedor de la Kennedy.
Princeton mathematics professor June Huh and Melanie Matchett Wood GS ’09 named 2022 MacArthur Fellows
On Oct. 12, Professor of Mathematics June Huh and Melanie Matchett Wood GS ’09 were announced among the recipients of the 2022 MacArthur fellowship — colloquially known as the “Genius Grant.”. The two mathematicians will each receive a “no-strings-attached” grant of $800,000 over the next five years....
Princeton scientists pinpoint several possible points of entry for COVID-19 spike protein
As the COVID-19 virus continues to pose a dynamic threat worldwide, University researchers are studying the enigmatic properties of the virus. Recently, Princeton chemists and molecular biologists identified eight new entry points the COVID-19 spike protein exploits to penetrate the cell surface and successfully infect cells. Out of these eight newly discovered candidate receptors, the scientists found that four are vital to enabling viral COVID-19 infection.
I did Community Action this year. Here’s how it can improve.
Community Action (CA) has sparked a heated debate in the Princeton community since this school year began. Last month, an article published in The Daily Princetonian, “Some first-years, orientation leaders critique Community Action orientation program,” featured students who felt unfulfilled by their CA experiences at Princeton-Blairstown Center (PBC) and Trenton Central High School. In response, Vincent Jiang wrote a column about his time as a CA orientation leader of the Essential Needs of Refugees group at the Archdiocese Youth Retreat Center, defending the program.
First-years with past experience with climate advocacy bring new life to Divest Princeton
On Sept. 29, the University released a statement announcing it would dissociate from 90 fossil fuel companies. The announcement came only a few days after Divest Princeton’s first protest of the year, held on Sept. 23 as part of the Global Climate Strike. The announcement left many longtime Divest activists feeling invigorated as they looked towards the future of climate activism on campus.
Women’s volleyball cruises to 10th-straight win with back-to-back sweeps against Cornell and Columbia
It’s safe to say the Tigers have found their groove. Of the 15 games Princeton women’s volleyball (13–2 overall, 5–0 Ivy League) have played so far, 10 of them have returned a 3–0 sweeping victory. No other Ivy team, not even top-ranked Yale (13–1, 5–0), has put together that kind of record. Beyond an impressive record, Princeton players also own top spots on all but two of the seven major Ivy League individual stats leaderboards and the players routinely receive player and rookie of the week awards.
