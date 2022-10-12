It’s safe to say the Tigers have found their groove. Of the 15 games Princeton women’s volleyball (13–2 overall, 5–0 Ivy League) have played so far, 10 of them have returned a 3–0 sweeping victory. No other Ivy team, not even top-ranked Yale (13–1, 5–0), has put together that kind of record. Beyond an impressive record, Princeton players also own top spots on all but two of the seven major Ivy League individual stats leaderboards and the players routinely receive player and rookie of the week awards.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO