Oley, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall hands Northampton its second loss in regular season finale

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall hosting Northampton, the Zephyrs looking to head into the playoffs on a high note. The Zephyrs would hand the Konkrete Kids just their second loss of the season with a, 2-1 effort. Zach Osinyo nets the game winner for the Zephyrs on senior night. Whitehall ends...
WHITEHALL, PA
Times News

Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
TRESCKOW, PA
WGAL

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducted five new members including:. John Noel - Lancaster Catholic wrestler. Mike Vogel - Won nine state titles as Hempfield's volleyball coach. Kim Glass - Conestoga Valley grad who played volleyball in the Olympics. Warren Goodling - Winningest basketball coach in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
northampton.edu

Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts New Members

The Northampton Community College (NCC) Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 10th class this fall. An induction ceremony was held on October 10 to honor the five inductees for the impact each of them made on athletics at NCC. The only NJCAA All-American in NCC golf history, Jesse Bingaman, who...
BETHLEHEM, PA
vuhoops.com

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Cam Whitmore

Villanova secured another major win over North Carolina when five-star recruit Cam Whitmore chose Villanova over the fellow blue blood. Whitmore enters his freshman season at Villanova with more hype than any freshman in the last few years. Unfortunately, Whitmore suffered a thumb injury in practice which required surgery. Whitmore had surgery on Oct. 11 and will be re-evaluated in early November.
VILLANOVA, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say

UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Turnpike closure: Friday-Monday

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to close a portion of the Northeast Extension for bridge repair this weekend. One of the detours has drivers exiting the Mahoning Valley exit and getting on Route 209 if they are looking to travel south. For Cherry's Family Restaurant manager...
LEHIGHTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flooding and power outages reported, flood advisories issued (UPDATE)

Flooding caused a lane restriction during the Thursday evening rush hour on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. The flooding was reported about 5:45 p.m. on I-78 East between Exit 55 (Route 29-Cedar Crest Boulevard) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street), PennDOT said. The department reported the flooding had subsided after about an hour and that the incident was cleared.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky

Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
HARRISBURG, PA

