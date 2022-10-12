Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Catholic League teams no longer block WPIAL’s path to PIAA basketball finals
The marquee matchup of state championship weekend became an all-Philadelphia Catholic League affair when Roman Catholic and Archbishop Wood met in Hershey last winter for the Class 6A boys basketball final. It was the third time in eight years that the PIAA’s big-school boys championship included two teams from District...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall hands Northampton its second loss in regular season finale
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall hosting Northampton, the Zephyrs looking to head into the playoffs on a high note. The Zephyrs would hand the Konkrete Kids just their second loss of the season with a, 2-1 effort. Zach Osinyo nets the game winner for the Zephyrs on senior night. Whitehall ends...
Haas resigns as head football coach at Bethlehem Catholic
The Kyle Haas era is over at Bethlehem Catholic after just 16 games. Haas has resigned as a teacher and the Golden Hawks head football coach, according to a message from Principal Luke Wilde to Bethlehem Catholic families. The note, which was relayed to the media by the Diocese of...
Times News
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
Worker, quarterback, king: Russo serves many roles for family, Northampton football
Anyone who meets Antonino “Nino” Russo immediately is struck by how much joy he takes from playing football for the unbeaten Northampton Area High School football team. And it’s not just because the senior is the starting quarterback for the fourth-ranked team in the lehighvalleylive.com Top 10 this week.
WGAL
Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
WGAL
Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members
On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducted five new members including:. John Noel - Lancaster Catholic wrestler. Mike Vogel - Won nine state titles as Hempfield's volleyball coach. Kim Glass - Conestoga Valley grad who played volleyball in the Olympics. Warren Goodling - Winningest basketball coach in...
northampton.edu
Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts New Members
The Northampton Community College (NCC) Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 10th class this fall. An induction ceremony was held on October 10 to honor the five inductees for the impact each of them made on athletics at NCC. The only NJCAA All-American in NCC golf history, Jesse Bingaman, who...
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Cam Whitmore
Villanova secured another major win over North Carolina when five-star recruit Cam Whitmore chose Villanova over the fellow blue blood. Whitmore enters his freshman season at Villanova with more hype than any freshman in the last few years. Unfortunately, Whitmore suffered a thumb injury in practice which required surgery. Whitmore had surgery on Oct. 11 and will be re-evaluated in early November.
Lehigh Valley weather: It certainly poured on Thursday, but how much did it rain?
It poured. And then it poured some more. The rainfall set the daily record at Lehigh Valley International Airport, with 1.57 inches, topping the previous mark for the date of 0.71 inches in 1917, according to National Weather Service figures. And one spotter in Bangor measured more than 4 inches.
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Crash in West Brunswick Township
A Schuylkill County Coroner was called to a crash in West Brunswick Township on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 10:00am on Summer Valley Road/Route 895 just off of Route 61 near Molino. Early reported were the crash involved a tractor trailer into a tree and involved heavy entrapment.
Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say
UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
Hershey man dies in 4-vehicle Dauphin County crash
One man died in a four-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg said Friday.
Turnpike closure: Friday-Monday
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to close a portion of the Northeast Extension for bridge repair this weekend. One of the detours has drivers exiting the Mahoning Valley exit and getting on Route 209 if they are looking to travel south. For Cherry's Family Restaurant manager...
Drivers rejoice! Road connecting Palmer Twp. and Nazareth near Amazon warehouse reopens
A busy connecting street between Palmer Township and Nazareth has reopened. Work began a month ago to widen Main Street between Van Buren Road in Palmer Township and the Upper Nazareth Township border. Main Street becomes Tatamy Road as it heads west into Nazareth. Ecstatic drivers posted photos and videos...
Trout restocked at popular Dauphin County creek for fly fishing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission loaded up buckets of fish in Dauphin County on Tuesday. The fish were used to stock a two-mile stretch of Clark's Creek in Middle Paxton Township with more than 400 trout. The trout were placed to replenish...
Lehigh Valley weather: Flooding and power outages reported, flood advisories issued (UPDATE)
Flooding caused a lane restriction during the Thursday evening rush hour on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. The flooding was reported about 5:45 p.m. on I-78 East between Exit 55 (Route 29-Cedar Crest Boulevard) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street), PennDOT said. The department reported the flooding had subsided after about an hour and that the incident was cleared.
harrisburgmagazine.com
The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky
Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
