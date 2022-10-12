When the City of Eureka announced a few weeks ago that one of Humboldt’s favorite homegrown stars — musician, writer and actor Sara Bareilles — would be playing a free concert in Halvorsen Park on Oct. 16, it was no surprise that all the tickets were quickly snatched up. Like, really, really quickly! Less than three hours after the concert was announced, the roughly 11,000 free tickets made available online had all been claimed.

EUREKA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO