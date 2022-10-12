Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
BOYS SOCCER — League frontrunners both win as race remains tight
The race for the H-DNL championship in boys soccer remains in the balance, as both frontrunners won on Thursday night. The league-leading Arcata Tigers defeated Fortuna 4-2, while Eureka got the better of St. Bernard’s 3-0 with some freshmen stepping up in the win. With just three games remaining,...
humboldtsports.com
H-DNL girls enjoy their best round of the season at Del Norte
With one round remaining in H-DNL girls golf, Sofie Sundberg is well on her way to a second straight individual championship. The McKinleyville senior shot an 86 at Del Norte on Thursday, placing first for the fifth consecutive week in league play and the second time this season in Crescent City.
humboldtsports.com
What’s next for the H-DNL teams in football
By Ray Hamill — There are two more key Little 4 games on tap this weekend, with six of the nine H-DNL varsity teams in action on Friday and Saturday. First up, on Friday night, the McKinleyville Panthers will try to keep their impressive start to league play going when they host the Arcata Tigers in a rivalry game under the lights.
humboldtsports.com
POWER RANKINGS — League leaders make a move
By Ray Hamill — With the top two teams both on a bye last week and this week, there’s not much change at the top of our rankings. There is, however, some movement in the top five this week after a particularly impressive showing for one team. Del...
humboldtsports.com
Five reasons the return of CR football has been a huge success
By Ray Hamill — After a thrilling opening six weeks to the season, the College of the Redwoods football team will enjoy a well-deserved bye this weekend. And that gives all of us a chance to catch our breath and reflect on what has been a very successful and enthralling return for the program so far.
humboldtsports.com
Eureka girls go to 5-0 in the Big 4 with another shutout victory
The Eureka Loggers responded to some weekend adversity in style on Wednesday night, scoring four first-half goals in a 4-0 win over Fortuna. On Saturday, the McKinleyville Panthers frustrated the league leaders with their defense and it took a last-gasp goal by Lorena Hernandes to sneak the win. On Wednesday,...
humboldtsports.com
ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Sisemore, Hernandes and the Panthers all enjoy big weeks
By Ray Hamill — Two different athletes from two different schools stepped up for their respective teams when they needed it the most over the weekend, and that makes them our athletes of the week, an award sponsored by College of the Redwoods Athletics. In fotball, St. Bernard’s senior...
humboldtsports.com
Cal Poly men shut out their long-time nemesis
The Cal Poly Humboldt men’s rugby team took care of business and then some against one of their biggest rivals under the lights at the Redwood Bowl on Saturday night. The Jacks have ambitions of winning a small schools national title this year and the first step on that potential journey was to beat long-time nemesis, Cal Maritime, which they did by a score of 33-0.
humboldtsports.com
Owsley, Dinan continue to set the pace at Arcata
McKinleyville’s Damian Dinan and Fortuna’s Ella Owsley both remained red-hot in H-DNL cross country with comfortable victories in the latest league event hosted by Northeast Prep at the Arcata Community Center on Wednesday. Dinan, a junior, has won all four league races this fall and posted his second...
kymkemp.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers Heat up Warrior Dome
The Two Rivers Tribune graciously shared the following story by David Garrison and Allie Hostler with us:. They made it. And they rocked it. Driving into Hoopa Valley on a clear and unseasonably warm morning on Wednesday, October 12, things seemed normal. If you stopped at the overlook on Highway...
kymkemp.com
Multiple Shark Encounters off the Mendocino Coast in the Last Two Weeks
Information from the Facebook page of California State Parks Mendocino:. In the last two weeks we have had 3 shark encounters [off the Mendocino Coast] ranging from a sighting by surfers at Virgin Creek to bumping, circling and following ocean kayakers at Laguna Point. Our most recent report was of a 12–16 foot Great White just north of Van Damme swimming under and circling kayakers.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Terri Lee Rossiter, 1962-2022
Terri Lee Rossiter passed away suddenly in her sleep at her home in Eureka on Sunday, October 2. She was born on August 21, 1962 and taken way too soon, at the young age of 60. She had two children with Danny Walker, a son Cody Walker, and a daughter Cassandra Walker.
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: A Procession from the Eureka Courthouse to Fortuna Followed by a Memorial Service at River Lodge This Saturday
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On Wednesday, October 11, the haunting tones and words of the last call...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Got Extra Tickets to the Sara Bareilles Concert This Weekend? City of Eureka Asks You Return Them So Other Fans Can Attend
When the City of Eureka announced a few weeks ago that one of Humboldt’s favorite homegrown stars — musician, writer and actor Sara Bareilles — would be playing a free concert in Halvorsen Park on Oct. 16, it was no surprise that all the tickets were quickly snatched up. Like, really, really quickly! Less than three hours after the concert was announced, the roughly 11,000 free tickets made available online had all been claimed.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Major Injury Accident on Brannan Mountain Road West of Willow Creek
About 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle overturned in a driveway in the 3100 block of Brannan Mountain Road west of Willow Creek injuring one person. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash caused major injuries. Cal Fire, Willow Creek Fire Department and an ambulance as well as...
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Helicopter Circles Grows and Southern Humboldt Town Yesterday
At least one law enforcement helicopter and possibly more circled over cannabis grows and the town of Redway in Southern Humboldt yesterday. According to one resident of the Kings Range area, about 1:30 p.m. “low flying black helicopters” flew over permitted grows on Wilder Ridge Road in the Honeydew area and then southwest into the Kings Range mountains.
lostcoastoutpost.com
BE GOOD: Here are the Rules for Your Free Sara Bareilles Concert
Above: A fence goes up around Halvorsen Park on Thursday. You want a free concert? These are the rules, courtesy the City of Eureka:. Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:
lostcoastoutpost.com
City of Eureka Agrees to Scrap Contentious Dolbeer/W Street One-Way Couplet Project (For Now) in Response to Overwhelming Opposition From School Board and Neighbors
The contentious Dolbeer/W Street couplet project is dead … for now. The City of Eureka sent out a news release this afternoon (more on that below) to announce that the project, which aims to change the current configuration of Dolbeer and W streets to one-way traffic, will not move forward.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:22 p.m.] Jeep Caught Fire Between Fernbridge and Ferndale
Traffic in the eastbound lane of Hwy 211 is moving slowly as of 2:15 p.m. after a Jeep caught fire between Fernbridge and Ferndale near Goble Lane. “The vehicle is engulfed in flames,” relayed dispatch over the scanner. “All occupants are out.”. Please remember that information gathered from...
