Whitehall hands Northampton its second loss in regular season finale
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall hosting Northampton, the Zephyrs looking to head into the playoffs on a high note. The Zephyrs would hand the Konkrete Kids just their second loss of the season with a, 2-1 effort. Zach Osinyo nets the game winner for the Zephyrs on senior night. Whitehall ends...
Haas resigns as head football coach at Bethlehem Catholic
The Kyle Haas era is over at Bethlehem Catholic after just 16 games. Haas has resigned as a teacher and the Golden Hawks head football coach, according to a message from Principal Luke Wilde to Bethlehem Catholic families. The note, which was relayed to the media by the Diocese of...
Lone local unbeaten team takes top spot in boys soccer rankings
There are no undefeated teams remaining in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. Nazareth’s 2-1 win over Parkland, which gave fifth-year coach Gerry Petrozelli and his staff their 50th win since taking over at the Blue Eagles, knocked the Trojans from the ranks of the unbeaten. Northwestern Lehigh completed an undefeated...
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
JT mayor dons Bombers shirt at meeting
Mike Sofranko, Jim Thorpe Borough mayor, sports a Palmerton Blue Bombers shirt during Thursday night’s council meeting, paying off a bet he lost to Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann when Palmerton’s varsity football team beat Jim Thorpe 54-29 on Sept. 16. Sofranko also promoted Palmerton during his monthly “mayor’s...
Worker, quarterback, king: Russo serves many roles for family, Northampton football
Anyone who meets Antonino “Nino” Russo immediately is struck by how much joy he takes from playing football for the unbeaten Northampton Area High School football team. And it’s not just because the senior is the starting quarterback for the fourth-ranked team in the lehighvalleylive.com Top 10 this week.
Lehigh Valley weather: It certainly poured on Thursday, but how much did it rain?
It poured. And then it poured some more. The rainfall set the daily record at Lehigh Valley International Airport, with 1.57 inches, topping the previous mark for the date of 0.71 inches in 1917, according to National Weather Service figures. And one spotter in Bangor measured more than 4 inches.
Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival
The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
Easton Area High School teacher dies
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
Take a look inside Lehigh University’s biggest building yet (PHOTOS)
Those familiar with Bethlehem may know it as the building with “LEHIGH” lit up at night along the roofline. On Friday, Lehigh University celebrated all that goes into its new Health, Science and Technology Building, with remarks from university leadership and media tours. At 124 E. Morton St....
Celebrating 100 years of Hotel Bethlehem: Why the now-Lehigh Valley staple was worth saving
Historic Hotel Bethlehem opened its doors 100 years ago. From being a prominent tourist attraction throughout the 1920s to temporarily shutting its doors in the late 1990s, this local hotel has a history. This year, the hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary by recognizing its long history and hosting a...
Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest says it may head upriver to avoid Phillipsburg parking fees
A pending parking ordinance in Phillipsburg may scare off the annual Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest. There is “a very good chance” the contest heads six miles upriver if the Delaware River town imposes parking fees for boats and trailers without exception, the contest said on its Facebook page on Friday.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Drivers rejoice! Road connecting Palmer Twp. and Nazareth near Amazon warehouse reopens
A busy connecting street between Palmer Township and Nazareth has reopened. Work began a month ago to widen Main Street between Van Buren Road in Palmer Township and the Upper Nazareth Township border. Main Street becomes Tatamy Road as it heads west into Nazareth. Ecstatic drivers posted photos and videos...
The 15 best towns for the ultimate fall day trip from the Lehigh Valley
A lot is made of the Lehigh Valley’s proximity to New York City and Philadelphia. While it is perfectly located smack dab between those major cities, it is also a perfect jumping off point for day trips to fascinating places.
Penn-Bernville Elementary closes due to power outage
BERNVILLE, Pa. -- Penn-Bernville Elementary closed at 11:30 a.m. Friday due to a power outage. A car crashed into a utility pole on Bernville Road at about 8:30 a.m. A pole was down and wires were on the road. Crews had to replace the pole. Power was restored Friday afternoon.
Lehigh Valley weather: Flooding and power outages reported, flood advisories issued (UPDATE)
Flooding caused a lane restriction during the Thursday evening rush hour on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. The flooding was reported about 5:45 p.m. on I-78 East between Exit 55 (Route 29-Cedar Crest Boulevard) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street), PennDOT said. The department reported the flooding had subsided after about an hour and that the incident was cleared.
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus
Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
North Penn School District Willing to Embrace Propane for More Than Just Grilling
North Penn School District has received a new grant of almost $200,000 to convert additional seven school buses from diesel to propane, writes Dan Sokil for The Reporter Online. The grant, announced by district officials and State Rep. Steve Malagari, will help the district’s bus fleet — which already has...
Allentown corporate center gets financing for improvements for new tenant
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority on Wednesday afternoon modified credit terms for Butz Corporate Center. The move will finance phase three building improvements of just over 33,000 square feet at the 842 W. Hamilton St. facility. The authority's act modifies a current agreement with ESSA Bank & Trust Company to finance the construction of that building and 824-830 Hamilton St.
