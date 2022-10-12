ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall hands Northampton its second loss in regular season finale

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall hosting Northampton, the Zephyrs looking to head into the playoffs on a high note. The Zephyrs would hand the Konkrete Kids just their second loss of the season with a, 2-1 effort. Zach Osinyo nets the game winner for the Zephyrs on senior night. Whitehall ends...
WHITEHALL, PA
Times News

Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
TRESCKOW, PA
Easton, PA
Sports
City
Easton, PA
City
Nazareth, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Nazareth, PA
Sports
Times News

JT mayor dons Bombers shirt at meeting

Mike Sofranko, Jim Thorpe Borough mayor, sports a Palmerton Blue Bombers shirt during Thursday night’s council meeting, paying off a bet he lost to Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann when Palmerton’s varsity football team beat Jim Thorpe 54-29 on Sept. 16. Sofranko also promoted Palmerton during his monthly “mayor’s...
PALMERTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival

The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton Area High School teacher dies

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn-Bernville Elementary closes due to power outage

BERNVILLE, Pa. -- Penn-Bernville Elementary closed at 11:30 a.m. Friday due to a power outage. A car crashed into a utility pole on Bernville Road at about 8:30 a.m. A pole was down and wires were on the road. Crews had to replace the pole. Power was restored Friday afternoon.
BERNVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flooding and power outages reported, flood advisories issued (UPDATE)

Flooding caused a lane restriction during the Thursday evening rush hour on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. The flooding was reported about 5:45 p.m. on I-78 East between Exit 55 (Route 29-Cedar Crest Boulevard) and Exit 57 (Lehigh Street), PennDOT said. The department reported the flooding had subsided after about an hour and that the incident was cleared.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus

Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown corporate center gets financing for improvements for new tenant

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority on Wednesday afternoon modified credit terms for Butz Corporate Center. The move will finance phase three building improvements of just over 33,000 square feet at the 842 W. Hamilton St. facility. The authority's act modifies a current agreement with ESSA Bank & Trust Company to finance the construction of that building and 824-830 Hamilton St.
ALLENTOWN, PA

