Trump news - latest: Trump reportedly tried to trade records he took from National Archives for docs about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
‘Trump is the man’: trial paints a White House plagued by foreign influence
The legal woes of investor Tom Barrack, accused of secretly lobbying for the Emirati regime, add to the image of a Trump circle beset by influence-peddling and corruption
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Washington Examiner
George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report
Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
Ryan Nobles Moves To NBC News From CNN
Ryan Nobles is joining NBC News after eight years at CNN. Nobles will continue on the Capitol Hill beat, where he has recently reported on the January 6th Committee hearings. He also was on the campaign trail in the last presidential race, covering Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Ken Strickland, the network’s D.C. bureau chief, sent the below memo to staffers: All, It’s my pleasure to introduce Ryan Nobles as our newest Capitol Hill Correspondent, beginning with us later this month. It’s an exciting time to welcome Ryan, as we enter the final midterms sprint and prepare to cover a new Congress in just...
Trump constantly talks about Ron DeSantis to his aides as the Florida governor is poised to be his most formidable opponent in the 2024 election, NYT's Maggie Haberman tells CNN
Many Republicans consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a likely presidential candidate in 2024. Trump has talked more about DeSantis than other potential GOP candidates, per NYT's Maggie Haberman. The former president believes "he made" DeSantis, Haberman told CNN. No other potential GOP candidate for the 2024 election is on former...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel on Thursday showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way before Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case
A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House. The survey also...
Trump’s Latest Revenge Fantasy: Purge the National Archives
Donald Trump has identified yet another federal institution he wants to purge of qualified officials and stack with his lackeys: the National Archives. Since this summer, Trump has told close associates that he wants to gut the nonpartisan historical agency, which the former president believes is full of anti-MAGA subversives, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump has said he plans to make it a priority if he wins a second term, the sources say.
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation Of Trump
The conservative Wall Street Journal’s condemnation of Donald Trump over his latest violent rhetoric rang somewhat hollow for MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. On Monday’s broadcast of “Deadline: White House,” Wallace welcomed the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper’s denunciation of Trump’s suggestion on his Truth Social platform that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “DEATH WISH” for supporting “Democrat sponsored Bills.”
Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump
A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description. CNN’s Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
State of New York Sues Donald Trump For Fraud, Seeks $250 Million
Former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes are no secret, and now the State of New York has added to the pile with a $250 million lawsuit. Credit: Tony Shi Photography (Getty Images)
MSNBC
National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)
As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
MSNBC guest warns current GOP candidates are 'more dangerous' than Trump because they’re 'better packaged'
Former MSNBC host Donny Deutsch claimed that several Republicans running in the 2022 midterm elections could be worse than former President Trump because they have "better packaging and better clothes" than he does. Thursday’s "Deadline: White House" featured Deutsch on a panel with Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, to discuss...
Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard may have unintentionally opened the door for them to remain in the US permanently
A Texas sheriff certified the Martha's Vineyard migrants as victims of a crime, allowing them to apply for a "U visa," which can lead to a green card.
National Archives tears into Trump's 'false and misleading' claim that ex-presidents mishandled classified documents - most bizarely that George H.W. Bush took files to bowling alley and Chinese restaurant
The National Archives slapped former President Donald Trump Tuesday for making 'false and misleading' claims about ex-presidents mishandling documents - including that the late President George H.W. Bush was personally storing files at a combined bowling alley and Chinese restaurant. 'The National Archives and Records Administration, in accordance with the...
Trump Hasn't Yet Returned All Official Documents Since Exiting White House, DoJ Official Says: NYT
Donald Trump has reportedly yet to return all the documents he took from the White House, a top official of the U.S. Department of Justice told lawyers of the former president recently. What Happened: The official, Jay Bratt, who heads the DoJ’s counterintelligence operations, expressed the department’s skepticism about Trump’s...
