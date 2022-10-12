Read full article on original website
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford was out at Robert C. Byrd for week eight of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down what to expect ahead of RCB hosting Fairmont Senior. Casey Kay chats...
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Mountaineers shined in a win against Baylor. 5 Sports Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down the matchup ahead of the game in the Mountaineer World Kickoff Show presented by Benny’s Boot Hill.
People’s Bank Player of the Week: East Fairmont’s Alex Culp
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alex Culp played a pivotal role in the Bees’ overtime win against Philip Barbour on Friday, a victory that propelled them to be tied at No. 10 in the WVSSAC rankings and moved the team to 4-2 on the season. “It drives me knowing that...
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Philip Barbour - River (OH)
WVU fans react to the season so far
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans packed Morgantown to cheer on the Mountaineers in their game against Baylor. Several fans told 5 News that they’re looking for more out of their favorite team. “I know our team has been amazing in the past. I just know that they are all...
WVU preps for Baylors’ “fourth down” mentality
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU defense has to be ready to play fourth plays against Baylor. The bears have a willingness to go for it and a four downs mentality. Compared to their opponents, Baylor is averaging nearly three minutes more in time of possession, which cannot be ignored.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Outduels Baylor in Big 12 Shootout
Recapping West Virginia's win over Baylor.
WVU takes down Baylor 43-40
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tony Mathis got things going on Thursday night with a 7-yard touchdown run on the Mountaineers first drive of the evening. Baylor responded with a John Mayer 40-yard field goal, followed by a Ben Sims one-yard touchdown rush and 35-yard reception from Blake Shapen to Gavin Holmes, putting Baylor up 17-7.
Man stops in West Virginia on college football attendance record journey
A Florida native made a stop at West Virginia University on his trip to the break record for college football games attended in a single season.
C. Lynn Bennett
C. Lynn Bennett, 75 years old, passed away early morning on Friday, October 14, 2022. She had just gotten settled into Manchin Assisted Living, after a 3 week visit to the hospital where she recovered from Staph pneumonia. Unfortunately, her weakened lungs (stage 4 lung cancer) and congestive heart failure proved to be just too much.
WVU's Big 12 Home-and-Home Opponent Revealed for 2023-24 & 2024-25 Seasons
West Virginia will get to matchup with a familiar foe twice a year.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Gives Coaching Advice to Joe Mazzulla
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Joe Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2019. Now, Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach for current head coach Ime Udoka, who is facing disciplinary action for a violation of the organization’s guidelines.
First at 4 Forum: Lily Wright
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lily Wright from AmeriCorps joined First at 4. She talked about a recent partnership between West Virginia University and The Ohio State University and how inflation affects food banks. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton, 88, the only child of the late William Scott and Lelia Scott Miller and Charles Miller, took her wings on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Grant Town, WV. She attended and graduated from Dunbar High School. She later served as an officer for the Dunbar High School Homecoming Association. Marie was employed and retired from the Marion County Board of Education, where she started as a teacher’s aide and later became the secretary for the Child Nutrition Program. She was also a member of the Faithful 13 Club and the Red Hat Learners. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Good Hope Baptist Church was her Christian Home. There she served as church clerk, an usher, a missionary, and a devoted Sunday School Member. She was also on the planning committee for the Barrackville #7 Community Events. Marie was married to the late John Wesley Thornton, Sr. To this union, they had two sons, Marcus Thornton and the late John Thornton, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Marcus Thornton of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren: Jacinta Thornton of Fairmont, WV, Shawntra and Marcel Thornton, and Tony Outlaw, all of Suffolk, VA; one great grandson, Sedrick McGlaston, Jr. of Barrackville, WV; a devoted nephew, Dwight Thornton of Morgantown, WV; one brother-in-law, Arthur Thornton of Mt. Vernon, NY; a host of cousins, including Gloria Randle and Brenda Walker of Fairmont, WV and Roberta Lyle of Glasgow, VA; special friends, Asa and Delores Davison, Linda Meeks, Annette Taylor, Patricia Smith, Ophelia Sullivan, Beatrice Sullivan, Beverly Lewis, Denise Hayes, and Debbie Havlichek; and long term, devoted caregivers, McArthur and Mary Tate. In addition to her spouse, parents, and son, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Hannah Watson and aunt, Marie Edwards. Special thanks to the Hospice Corporation and caregivers, Edna Hickerson, Della, Trecie, and Qualynn. Visitation will be held at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be at the Good Hope Baptist Church, 433 School Street in Barrackville, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cornell Newbill officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio,
James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio, 71, originally from North View area, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Clarksburg on July 28, 1951, the son of the late John James and Margaret Alice Barberio. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Casto...
Restaurant Road Trip: Peggy’s Home Cookin
As we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it.
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
Martha Ann Shuman
Martha Ann Shuman, 82, of Fairview, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born September 3, 1940, a daughter of the late Ira Milford and Nellie Grace Jones. Martha enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles. She was a member of the Washington Street Church of Christ. Martha is survived by her son, Nelson Kyle Shuman and his wife Susan of Monumental; grandchildren, Wayne Lynn Shuman and his wife Stacey, Adam Lee Shuman and his fiancée Kristie Park, Elizabeth Jo Anderson and her husband TI, and Brandi Rose Shuman; great grandchildren, Wayne Austin Shuman, Annika Shuman, Corbin Jack Shuman, and Karus Alexander Musselman; a sister, Betty Jean Rinehart and her husband Donley of Fairview; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Kyle Shuman; grandchild, Steven Guy Shuman. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Evangelist Peter Ray Cole officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4. He talked about the Hope Hill Sobering Center at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown and the need for this service in West Virginia. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the staff of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.
