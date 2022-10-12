EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time since 2018, ESPN College GameDay will be live from Eugene for a Top-10 matchup between Oregon and UCLA. The last time the popular, long-running college football show came to Autzen Stadium was Sept. 22, 2018 for a matchup between No. 20 Oregon and No. 7 Stanford. Justin Herbert threw for 346 yards and CJ Verdell ran for 115 yards in the game, but the Cardinal rallied to win, 38-31.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO