Lone Grove, OK

KTEN.com

Lone Grove edges out Sulphur 27-20

SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) - OSSAA Class 3A District 2 continues to bring forth close, competitive finishes that leave the playing field wide open in the fight for a playoff spot. Sulphur hosted Lone Grove Thursday night, and the Longhorns got the crucial district win 27-20. Each team now sits at...
KTEN.com

Pottsboro comes from behind to beat Winnsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals picked up a huge district win over formerly unbeaten Winnsboro on Friday. The Cardinals trailed 28-17 in the first half but rallied back to get the 36-35 win. Pottsboro improves to 6-1 this season and 3-0 in district play.
KOCO

Former OU football coach Bob Stoops to get lifetime achievement award

HOUSTON — Former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will be honored with the 2022 Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. Every year, the American Heart Association's Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards recognizes college football's finest coaches and celebrate their outstanding achievements and extraordinary contribution. The Lifetime Achievement Award is among four national coaching honors given during the Bryant Awards Ceremony, which will be held Jan. 11 in Houston.
KTEN.com

Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
KXII.com

17 emergency vehicles dispatched to grass fire near Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters still don’t know the exact cause of Wednesday’s grass fire that occurred just west of Pottsboro, but are asking residents to be mindful that drought conditions make it easy to spark a fire. As many as 17 vehicles were dispatched to fight the...
KTEN.com

Learn about the haunted history of Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — It's the time of year to learn about Denison's spooky history. Red River Tours is back with its Haunted Denison Ghost Tour along Main Street in downtown. Guests visit three different sites to hear stories from Texoma author Natalie Bauman, who wrote a series of...
KXII.com

Madill man dies in crash

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
KXII.com

Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison. The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite...
KXII.com

7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
KXII.com

Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
KTEN.com

Vehicles damaged in fire at Choctaw Casino garage

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police are looking for answers after several vehicles caught fire in the Choctaw Casino parking lot on Thursday. "My truck literally exploded," wrote Jason Wilkerson in a Facebook post. He said his vehicle was parked next to a car that started burning. The casino...
KOCO

Investigation underway after missing Shawnee man's body believed to be found in minivan

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be that of a missing 43-year-old man was found in a minivan. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, deputies went to Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin's home in Shawnee on Sept. 2 to serve papers out of Pottawatomie County District Court. The door was open, and an investigation made deputies believe that a crime had occurred.
SHAWNEE, OK

