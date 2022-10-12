Effective: 2022-10-14 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-15 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Keweenaw; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft Significant winter weather event possible across Upper Michigan Sunday night into early Tuesday A deepening low pressure trough and associated cold front moving across the Upper Great Lakes Sunday night into Monday will bring the potential for significant accumulation of wet lake enhanced snow over higher elevations of west and central Upper Michigan later Sunday night into early Tuesday. At this time, it is not out of the question that some higher terrain locations could see 6 inches or more of accumulation. North wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be common for much of the area both Monday into Tuesday and could reach as high as 40 to 45 mph for some locations along Lake Superior. The potential for wet heavy snow along with the stiff north winds could also bring the threat of some power outages and tree damage. Persons planning travel through Upper Michigan late Sunday into Monday night should keep abreast of the latest updated forecasts and statements from the Marquette National Weather Service and local media on this potentially significant early-season winter weather event.

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO