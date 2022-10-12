Read full article on original website
Related
Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a Toledo man in Houston Thursday who was wanted for a July murder. Steven Weaver, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Marshal Service in Cleveland. Weaver was one of two men charged with the July 31 shooting death of Catherine Craig, 28.
cleveland19.com
Euclid woman victim of hit and run, suspect remains unknown
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown vehicle struck a woman outside of her car on I-90 Wednesday night, according to Euclid police. Around 10 p.m., police said they received a 911 call reporting an accident near exit 184. Police said the car that struck the woman is completely unknown, with...
Lake County jury convicts man of 2021 fatal shooting in Painesville
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Painesville man was convicted Thursday by a Lake County jury for the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in 2021. Julian Lawrence, 26, was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and marijuana trafficking, according to the Painesville Police Department.
4 consecutive life sentences for Slavic Village quadruple homicide
A man found guilty of killing two children, their mother and another man in Slavic Village in 2019 has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago. Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in her own driveway this past April pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The judge then set bond at $1 million for Antonio Miller. Akron police and the U.S. Marshals...
cleveland19.com
15-year-old boy shot in late-night incident on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated a late-night shooting involving a teen victim on the city of Cleveland’s East side. The shooting was first reported at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near the intersection of East 55th Street and Perkins Court near Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood. According to...
cleveland19.com
22-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Abigail Bias has been located. Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 13 to help find missing 22-year-old Abigail Bias. Bias was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Euclid police shut down social media rumors of Thursday night officer-involved shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Don’t spread what you can’t confirm,” is the message Euclid police shared on Facebook after seeing rumors circulate on social media. According to the department, there were posts and videos shared on social media claiming that Euclid police “shot an unarmed Black male” on East 185th Street on Thursday night.
Cleveland Heights man admits to role in car-boosting ring that swapped stolen Dodge Hellcats with crew in Detroit
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland Heights man on Thursday admitted to being part of a crew that stole high-end cars and swapped them with people from Detroit. Hakim Benjamin, 21, pleaded guilty in federal court in Akron to one count of conspiring to steal cars and one count of possessing a stolen car.
Dine-and-dash suspect starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, had left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene, police learned that the couple had...
spectrumnews1.com
New East Cleveland police chief aims to change public perception of department amid officer indictments
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland's embattled police force has a new leader who hopes to bring some stability to the troubled department. The department's previous chief is facing more than a dozen tax charges. Several other current and former members of the department face a host of other charges. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, officers Kyle Wood, Tyler Mundson, Brian Stoll and Daniel Toomer are accused of ramming into vehicles and assaulting the drivers while arresting them in March and April of this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
cleveland19.com
Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed...
Cleveland Police to remain under consent decree for 2 more years
Cleveland Police will be assessed and reported on by a federal monitor for at least two more years after a judge ruled to extend the consent decree that the city has been under since 2015.
cleveland19.com
Duo of Cleveland catalytic converter theft suspects wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men are accused of stealing catalytic converters at several auto dealers up and down West 130th Street, according to police. Police said most of these...
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
Lots of drunk drivers on the roads: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 3:17 a.m. Oct. 8, an officer on patrol saw a car traveling west on Lorain Road with no headlights. The driver was stopped near West 217th Street. Signs of alcohol intoxication were observed as police talked with the driver. After performing field sobriety tests, the 22-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police investigate murder/suicide of 2 elderly men
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a murder/suicide involving two elderly men from this past weekend. Both men died on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 13600 block of Christine Ave. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the cause of death for Morris Ramsey, 89, was homicide and...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0