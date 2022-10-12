ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a Toledo man in Houston Thursday who was wanted for a July murder. Steven Weaver, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Marshal Service in Cleveland. Weaver was one of two men charged with the July 31 shooting death of Catherine Craig, 28.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid woman victim of hit and run, suspect remains unknown

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown vehicle struck a woman outside of her car on I-90 Wednesday night, according to Euclid police. Around 10 p.m., police said they received a 911 call reporting an accident near exit 184. Police said the car that struck the woman is completely unknown, with...
EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, TX
WHIZ

Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago. Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old boy shot in late-night incident on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated a late-night shooting involving a teen victim on the city of Cleveland’s East side. The shooting was first reported at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near the intersection of East 55th Street and Perkins Court near Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood. According to...
cleveland19.com

22-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Abigail Bias has been located. Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 13 to help find missing 22-year-old Abigail Bias. Bias was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cleveland Police#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Lee Harvard#The U S Marshals Service
spectrumnews1.com

New East Cleveland police chief aims to change public perception of department amid officer indictments

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland's embattled police force has a new leader who hopes to bring some stability to the troubled department. The department's previous chief is facing more than a dozen tax charges. Several other current and former members of the department face a host of other charges. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, officers Kyle Wood, Tyler Mundson, Brian Stoll and Daniel Toomer are accused of ramming into vehicles and assaulting the drivers while arresting them in March and April of this year.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo of Cleveland catalytic converter theft suspects wanted, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men are accused of stealing catalytic converters at several auto dealers up and down West 130th Street, according to police. Police said most of these...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy