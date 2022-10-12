Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Activist brings back push to remove monument, where does the Heritage Act stand?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than two years of protests over the confederate monument in downtown Greenville, a local activist is once again calling on city leaders to remove it. The monument, which honors confederate soldiers, sits on Main Street just outside the Springwood Cemetery. After a legal...
FOX Carolina
Social Security benefits jump 8.7%, is 2023 the right time to take it?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s official, next year 70-million Americans will see an 8.7% increase to their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). It’s being touted as the biggest raise in 40 years amid rising costs and inflation. But is 2023 the right time to take it?. Lynda...
The Post and Courier
SC's tally of Jan. 6 Capitol arrests grows to 18 with arrests of Upstate couple
Federal agents have arrested an Upstate couple on charges of storming the U.S. Capitol together on Jan. 6, 2021, bringing the tally of South Carolinians ensnared in the sprawling criminal probe to 18. William John Wyatt Gallman, 37, and his wife, Joei “Josie” Leann Gallman, 42, were rounded up Sept....
FOX Carolina
Hundreds of incorrect ballots mailed to Upstate absentee voters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With less than a month until the election, Spartanburg County officials said hundreds of voters received incorrect ballots in the mail due to an error from a third-party vendor. Spartanburg County election officials said they sent the correct absentee ballot file to Consolidated Mailing Services,...
tribpapers.com
Asheville Pushing Volunteers of America to Limits
Asheville – Buncombe County Chair Brownie Newman was asked to speak before the Asheville City Council about the bond referenda that are on the current election’s ballot. Newman said they address “two of the big challenges that face the community.” One was preserving environmental health, natural beauty, and working family farms. The other was determining whether “regular” people would be able to continue to live in the county.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
South Carolina Supreme Court reverses sentence in 2017 child death case
The South Carolina Supreme Court Wednesday overturned the 2017 conviction of a Pickens County woman accused of killing her grandson three years earlier. Angela Brewer had been sentenced to 20 years in the death of 13-month-old Brentley Kolbin Lusk, who died from a dose of oxycodone found in his sippy cup.
HBCU president outraged by SC traffic stop, search of students
RALEIGH, N.C. — The president of a historically Black university accused South Carolina law enforcement officers of racially profiling a busload of students from her school by stopping the vehicle for a minor traffic violation and using drug-sniffing dogs to search their luggage. Noting that nothing illegal was found...
FOX Carolina
Supreme Court reverses conviction in Upstate baby’s death
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s highest court reversed the conviction and sentence for a Pickens County woman who was found guilty in 2017 of killing her grandson. Angela Brewer was convicted by a jury of homicide by child abuse and sentenced to 20 years in prison for...
South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court
PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
my40.tv
City leaders make proclamation in support of Cherokee-led effort to restore mountain name
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Asheville City Council joined in the effort to restore the Cherokee name to the mountain currently known as Clingmans Dome. During Tuesday's meeting, council members made a proclamation in support of the Cherokee-led effort to restore the name to Kuwohi. Organizers from...
WIS-TV
Cheer organization responds to new allegations brought by lawsuit
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced that they filed new federal lawsuits against Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) in Greenville today. Officials said these lawsuits are the first legal action the firm has taken in the case since last month’s filing in...
FOX Carolina
Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina continues to grow
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate’s own Tico the raccoon is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. His owner says if they win, they plan to donate the prize money to the Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina. It was formerly known as the Wildlife Rehab of Greenville- the same non-profit that rescued Tico.
FOX Carolina
Upstate county sees progress in anti-litter program
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In April, Pickens County launched Pickens Proud to reduce litter throughout the county. A problem county officials say has increased over the last few years. While some parts of Pickens Proud are still being implemented, those behind the program believe what they are doing is...
WYFF4.com
Conviction reversed for SC grandma accused of putting OxyContin in toddler’s sippy cup, killing him
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The conviction of a South Carolina grandmother previously convicted of putting OxyContin in her 14-month-old grandson’s sippy cup, causing his death, has been reversed. In October 2014, deputies said they were called to a home on Swiss Entrance in Pickens about a child not...
FOX Carolina
Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school. Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident. The Sheriff’s...
FOX Carolina
New public high school in Greenville County holds ribbon cutting
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREEN Charter Schools is launching its first stand-alone public high school of choice for 9th through 12the grade students in the Upstate. GREEN Upstate High School (GUHS), nearly 80,000 square feet, will be the home to 260 students in its first year of operation and is still enrolling for most grades.
abccolumbia.com
Electric car company opens facility in Greenville
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
WYFF4.com
Visitors guide to Fall for Greenville in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fall for Greenville is happening this weekend in downtown Greenville. Below you will find important information and helpful tips for those attending. (Video below: Ramon Nieves-Lugo leads Fall For Greenville chef and shares his story.) When:. Thursday night. Kickoff concert. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday:
The Post and Courier
Clemson the city plans rebrand to differentiate from Clemson the university
CLEMSON — When the city of Clemson incorporated in 1943 — changing its name from Calhoun — its residents and leaders couldn’t have known the university’s popularity would mask the small-town charm they’d come to appreciate. With that in mind, the current City Council...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman gets death threats after social media account hacked
PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate woman is getting death threats after her Facebook account was hacked. She says the harassment has been going on for weeks, and wants others to be aware of the dangers out there. Judy Hollaway says it started when she saw a post from a...
