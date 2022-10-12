ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Social Security benefits jump 8.7%, is 2023 the right time to take it?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s official, next year 70-million Americans will see an 8.7% increase to their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). It’s being touted as the biggest raise in 40 years amid rising costs and inflation. But is 2023 the right time to take it?. Lynda...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Hundreds of incorrect ballots mailed to Upstate absentee voters

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With less than a month until the election, Spartanburg County officials said hundreds of voters received incorrect ballots in the mail due to an error from a third-party vendor. Spartanburg County election officials said they sent the correct absentee ballot file to Consolidated Mailing Services,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
tribpapers.com

Asheville Pushing Volunteers of America to Limits

Asheville – Buncombe County Chair Brownie Newman was asked to speak before the Asheville City Council about the bond referenda that are on the current election’s ballot. Newman said they address “two of the big challenges that face the community.” One was preserving environmental health, natural beauty, and working family farms. The other was determining whether “regular” people would be able to continue to live in the county.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Supreme Court reverses conviction in Upstate baby’s death

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s highest court reversed the conviction and sentence for a Pickens County woman who was found guilty in 2017 of killing her grandson. Angela Brewer was convicted by a jury of homicide by child abuse and sentenced to 20 years in prison for...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court

PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Cheer organization responds to new allegations brought by lawsuit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced that they filed new federal lawsuits against Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) in Greenville today. Officials said these lawsuits are the first legal action the firm has taken in the case since last month’s filing in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina continues to grow

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate’s own Tico the raccoon is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. His owner says if they win, they plan to donate the prize money to the Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina. It was formerly known as the Wildlife Rehab of Greenville- the same non-profit that rescued Tico.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate county sees progress in anti-litter program

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In April, Pickens County launched Pickens Proud to reduce litter throughout the county. A problem county officials say has increased over the last few years. While some parts of Pickens Proud are still being implemented, those behind the program believe what they are doing is...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New public high school in Greenville County holds ribbon cutting

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREEN Charter Schools is launching its first stand-alone public high school of choice for 9th through 12the grade students in the Upstate. GREEN Upstate High School (GUHS), nearly 80,000 square feet, will be the home to 260 students in its first year of operation and is still enrolling for most grades.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Visitors guide to Fall for Greenville in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fall for Greenville is happening this weekend in downtown Greenville. Below you will find important information and helpful tips for those attending. (Video below: Ramon Nieves-Lugo leads Fall For Greenville chef and shares his story.) When:. Thursday night. Kickoff concert. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday:
GREENVILLE, SC

