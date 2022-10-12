Read full article on original website
Ex-Atlanta watershed official awaits verdict in federal bribery trial
Juror deliberations are underway in the federal bribery trial of former Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina....
HipHopDX.com
Yak Gotti Reportedly Targeted In Jail Stabbing Following YSL RICO Snitching Allegations
YSL rapper Yak Gotti has reportedly been targeted in a jail stabbing. The rapper, born Deamonte Kendrick, is one of 28 YSL members who have been indicted on racketeering charges in the RICO case against Young Thug and Gunna’s collective, who prosecutors have accused of being a “criminal street gang.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals
Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
Sources confirm largescale investigation underway into crimes protesting new training facility
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that there is a massive investigation underway tied to crimes allegedly committed in protest of the development of the land intended for Atlanta’s new Public Safety Training Center. Plans call for the state-of-the-art facility to be built on Key Road,...
Officer stabbed while trying to arrest alleged shoplifter at Newnan mall
A Newnan police officer was stabbed while trying to apprehend a man at a Coweta County mall Sunday, police said....
Justice Department suing Georgia county for discrimination after 2 Black men fired
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Bartow County, Georgia alleging that the county violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men. Prosecutors say the county subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated...
Nearly half of Fulton’s jail inmates are unindicted, ACLU study finds
An ACLU analysis of Fulton County’s inmate population found the jail overcrowding crisis is mainly driven by delayed ind...
Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting
Sharon Kaivani was at a friend’s house when she received a call from her mother. Hours later, the worst was confirmed: K...
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County men
(Forsyth County, GA) The suspect in a triple shooting that left two men dead at a home in the southwestern part of Forsyth County has been formally charged with the crimes. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
Ahead of ex-DeKalb official’s trial, lawyer IDs ‘confidential source’
An attorney for ex-DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton inadvertently made public the name of a “confidential...
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill still widely supported despite controversy amid ongoing trial
JONESBORO, Ga. — Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill remains widely popular in the county despite his controversies. A tweet from the Sheriff's Twitter page even says fans on Grand Theft Auto added his cruiser to the game. Javonte Lillie is one of the many Clayton County voters who...
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
fox5atlanta.com
Court backlog prevents Clayton County landlords from evicting tenants
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The frustrations continue in Clayton County as landlords say they feel hopeless as they aren’t able to evict tenants. This comes as the court system is backed up due to COVID and staffing shortages. FOX 5 first reported about this issue at the beginning of...
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Man wanted in Fulton arrested after ‘unprovoked’ killing in New York
A man wanted in Fulton County after he failed to show up for a court date was arrested on a murder charge this month in New York state after an “unprovoked” shooting that left a bystander dead, authorities said.
Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
A narcotics investigation launched last month has resulted in one of the largest narcotics seizures in Atlanta Police De...
Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — (AP) — Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black passengers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their flights. Lawyers...
