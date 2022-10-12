ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatum, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Beckville rolls over Ore City 62-7 on Thursday

BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Beckville Bearcats faced off against the Ore City Rebels Thursday night, and it was all Bearcats in this one. Beckville led 41-0 at the end of the first half and went on to beat Ore City 62-7. The Bearcats remain unbeaten in district and are now 6-1 on the season, […]
ORE CITY, TX
KLTV

Kilgore coach calls Lindale game ‘dogfight’

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week. Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play. Kilgore managed to...
KILGORE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
White Oak, TX
State
Texas State
Tatum, TX
Education
Tatum, TX
Football
City
Tatum, TX
Tatum, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
KTRE

Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
TROUP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Arizona State
enchantingtexas.com

17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas

Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
MARSHALL, TX
KDAF

$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas

It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
GILMER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ketk.com

‘The Voice’ season 21 winner Girl Named Tom to perform in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The season 21 winner of NBC’s hit show, Girl Named Tom, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their upcoming performance at the Belcher Center in Longview, how their life has changed since winning “The Voice” and their upcoming Christmas tour with Pentatonix.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports joining Hallsville and Waskom police in pursuing a stolen vehicle that ran into Louisiana. Tuesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. HCSO dispatch received a stolen vehicle report, in the 200 blk of N. Cypress St., inside the city of Hallsville. Hallsville PD responded while continuously relaying information regarding the possible location of the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, according to HCSO.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KLTV

Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene. They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Hallsville Police Department

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back went to the Hallsville Police Department on Thursday to honor them for their bravery and service to the community. Chief of Police Wesley Freeman said his department is a six-person team. “We all work good together as a group, days and nights....
HALLSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy