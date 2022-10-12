Read full article on original website
Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis maneuvers out of a tough situation for a touchdown
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Sabine, Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis gets the ball and finds himself in a tough situation. He maneuvers himself to the sideline and runs up the field for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
Kilgore’s Jacob Caruthers recovers Henderson fumble and runs for touchdown
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game between Henderson and Kilgore, Henderson fumbles the ball and it is picked up by Kilgore’s Jacob Caruthers who runs it into the end zone to score. We have the clip here.
Beckville rolls over Ore City 62-7 on Thursday
BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Beckville Bearcats faced off against the Ore City Rebels Thursday night, and it was all Bearcats in this one. Beckville led 41-0 at the end of the first half and went on to beat Ore City 62-7. The Bearcats remain unbeaten in district and are now 6-1 on the season, […]
Kilgore coach calls Lindale game ‘dogfight’
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week. Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play. Kilgore managed to...
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas
Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
Musical Stars Nelly & Adina Howard Brought Star Power To Tyler, TX
I know its Wednesday and we're almost back to the weekend but East Texas is still buzzing about what happened last Saturday night as the city of Tyler was alive and with big stars performing at big events including our first ever sold out Rose City Music Festival!. The Crowd...
‘The Voice’ season 21 winner Girl Named Tom to perform in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The season 21 winner of NBC’s hit show, Girl Named Tom, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their upcoming performance at the Belcher Center in Longview, how their life has changed since winning “The Voice” and their upcoming Christmas tour with Pentatonix.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports joining Hallsville and Waskom police in pursuing a stolen vehicle that ran into Louisiana. Tuesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. HCSO dispatch received a stolen vehicle report, in the 200 blk of N. Cypress St., inside the city of Hallsville. Hallsville PD responded while continuously relaying information regarding the possible location of the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, according to HCSO.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd opens orthopedic and sports medicine institute in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — In Longview, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, for the opening of an orthopedic and sports medicine institute. The 27,000-square-foot space features an aquatic center with a four-lane lap pool, a heated therapy pool, a hot tub and a cold plunge. The center is also expanding its hours […]
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene. They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
KETK GIVES BACK: Hallsville Police Department
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back went to the Hallsville Police Department on Thursday to honor them for their bravery and service to the community. Chief of Police Wesley Freeman said his department is a six-person team. “We all work good together as a group, days and nights....
Tyler City Council greenlights new Lindsey Park entrance project
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lindsey Park in Tyler could soon have an improved entrance. The Tyler City Council approved allocating money from the city and state for the new park project at their Wednesday meeting. Renderings for the plans include an archway over the entry with the park name, stone wall planters, trees, a new […]
