Tacoma, WA

Chronicle

Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban

An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Pierce County objects to state's proposed airport plan

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington is planning to bring a new airport to the region to keep up with the increasing number of travelers. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission put out a report that predicts 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington by 2050. The...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
City
Tacoma, WA
thejoltnews.com

Housing project on 13th Avenue and Cherry Street greenlit in Olympia

Olympia’s Site Plan Review Committee yesterday approved a land use recommendation for a housing project on 532 13th and Cherry Street SE. Olympia associate planner Jackson Ewing said the project is a six-unit townhome-style apartment located in a three-story building. Parking is provided below each unit. There is a frontage improvement proposal along 13th and Cherry Streets, including curb streetlights, sidewalk repairs, and street trees.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans

Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
#Homelessness#The Tacoma City Council#The Thea Foss Waterway
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies

Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
SEATTLE, WA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Suburban Times

Thieves Steal Food Bank Van Catalytic Converter

Nourish Pierce County announcement. Amber Walker knew something was seriously wrong when she started up the Nourish Pierce County Food Bank van. “It sounded like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, so I turned it off right away,” she said. Walker, the Northwest Food Bank Manager, thought she was starting her day like any other.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

State awarded $77 million for Seattle tunnel completion delays

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive approximately $77 million due to the late completion of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle. The Supreme Court of Washington denied a request from contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners to further review a 2019 jury judgment that awarded the state $57.2 million.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

New King County homelessness effort modeled after disaster response

SEATTLE — King County and Seattle officials kicked off Wednesday the launching of the newly formed Housing Command Center (HCC), a new approach to help end homelessness in downtown Seattle and throughout King County. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority's (KCRHA) HCC is an emergency management system run by...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man charged with throwing rocks at cars on I-90 in Seattle sentenced to time served

SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the people charged with throwing rocks at several moving vehicles on I-90 in July 2021 has been sentenced to time served. Abdinasir Audeer, of Seattle, was linked to at least seven incidents where investigators said he threw items from the side of westbound lanes of I-90 near the Rainier Avenue exit. Audeer was chased down by a motorist, who helped identify the suspect to law enforcement authorities, and a trooper nearby was able to get there quickly enough to make the arrest.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

