Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban
An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
Seattle nixes land swap deal with King County, will keep City Hall Park
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine announced a new agreement Friday morning that will nix a land swap and keep City Hall Park in the city's possession after years of crime concerns. The new agreement said the City of Seattle will increase activation,...
Pierce County objects to state's proposed airport plan
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington is planning to bring a new airport to the region to keep up with the increasing number of travelers. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission put out a report that predicts 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington by 2050. The...
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
Pierce County officials object to two potential airport locations
(The Center Square) – Pierce County officials sent a joint letter to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission chair objecting to two greenfield spaces as a potential airport location. The commission was considering two potential locations – one in Central Pierce County and one in East Pierce County. Officials object...
thejoltnews.com
Housing project on 13th Avenue and Cherry Street greenlit in Olympia
Olympia’s Site Plan Review Committee yesterday approved a land use recommendation for a housing project on 532 13th and Cherry Street SE. Olympia associate planner Jackson Ewing said the project is a six-unit townhome-style apartment located in a three-story building. Parking is provided below each unit. There is a frontage improvement proposal along 13th and Cherry Streets, including curb streetlights, sidewalk repairs, and street trees.
thejoltnews.com
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
District 26: Incumbent Sen. Emily Randall to face Rep. Jesse Young in debate
OLYMPIA, Wash. — KING 5 will livestream a debate between Sen. Emily Randall and challenger Rep. Jesse Young at 3 p.m. Saturday from the Norm Dicks Government Center in Bremerton. Democratic incumbent Sen. Emily Randall is being challenged by Republican Rep. Jesse Young in the race for District 26...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
KING-5
New Kirkland Tenant Protection Ordinance
Washington State Law prohibits rent caps which means landlords can raise rent as much as they want. Some cities are finding other ways to add rental laws.
MyNorthwest.com
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
Thieves Steal Food Bank Van Catalytic Converter
Nourish Pierce County announcement. Amber Walker knew something was seriously wrong when she started up the Nourish Pierce County Food Bank van. “It sounded like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, so I turned it off right away,” she said. Walker, the Northwest Food Bank Manager, thought she was starting her day like any other.
Department of Justice sending money to western Washington to combat gun violence
SEATTLE — U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office announced Thursday $268,000 dollars from the Department of Justice is coming to western Washington to combat gun violence. The funds will go to expand its Project Safe Neighborhood Program to Pierce, Snohomish, and Clark Counties. The funding comes as those counties...
State awarded $77 million for Seattle tunnel completion delays
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive approximately $77 million due to the late completion of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle. The Supreme Court of Washington denied a request from contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners to further review a 2019 jury judgment that awarded the state $57.2 million.
New King County homelessness effort modeled after disaster response
SEATTLE — King County and Seattle officials kicked off Wednesday the launching of the newly formed Housing Command Center (HCC), a new approach to help end homelessness in downtown Seattle and throughout King County. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority's (KCRHA) HCC is an emergency management system run by...
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Kirkland teen earns national recognition for art project about salmon restoration
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A local high schooler's art-driven awareness campaign caught the attention of a national competition - earning him thousands to put toward higher education. Juanita High School student Austin Picinich decided to use his passion for painting to create a project called Save Our Salmon Through Art...
Report sheds light on city, Seattle Police Department missteps in response to CHOP protest
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on police faking radio communications during the protests in the summer of 2020 originally aired in January 2022. The Office of Inspector General released a report Wednesday identifying critical errors by the City of Seattle and Seattle Police Department leading up to and during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP).
KOMO News
Man charged with throwing rocks at cars on I-90 in Seattle sentenced to time served
SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the people charged with throwing rocks at several moving vehicles on I-90 in July 2021 has been sentenced to time served. Abdinasir Audeer, of Seattle, was linked to at least seven incidents where investigators said he threw items from the side of westbound lanes of I-90 near the Rainier Avenue exit. Audeer was chased down by a motorist, who helped identify the suspect to law enforcement authorities, and a trooper nearby was able to get there quickly enough to make the arrest.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0