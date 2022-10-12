Read full article on original website
Related
‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America
Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
Washington Examiner
It's never been about transgender people — it's about respecting reality
Until this week, the debate over gender fluidity left me completely cold. It was possible, I felt, to treat transgender people with respect while at the same time holding the view that only women could have babies. I know two transgender people, and they are about as different from each...
Washington Examiner
Social contagion, not biology, is causing transgender surge
The social push to make gender confusion trendy and cool has resulted in more children becoming gender-confused or, at the very least, pretending to be so they can receive validation from “tolerant” adults. Data posted to Twitter from Montgomery County Public Schools helpfully illustrate this phenomenon. According to...
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Relax, Relate, and Rejuvenate’: Black Women Open Modern-Day Country Club With a Twist
Time away from a busy schedule is well-deserved for all of the hardworking women around the world. Tiffany Griffin and LaToye Morris, founders of Mahogany Manor, are offering Black women a space to take a quick break from their daily tasks at their modern-day country club ‘with a twist.’
Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
Millennials Are Sharing Specific Gen Z Traits, Behaviors, And Trends That They Find Seriously Confusing, And Suddenly I Feel Old
"One of my students said this the other day and asked if I knew what it meant. I had to explain to her that my generation invented it."
Big Tech Is on the Wrong Side of History on Gender | Opinion
By suppressing the voices of parents and detransitioners, social media companies are warping public discussion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Bros’ Isn’t Afraid to Admit the (Very Annoying) Truth About Gay Men
Can you feel it in the air? No, not that overwhelming sense of inescapable doom—there’s a big new romantic comedy in theaters near you! Not just any rom-com, mind you, but a really, really gay one. As the (admittedly self-righteous) marketing campaign has made clear, Bros is an event: It stars an out gay man (Billy Eichner) in a major studio film about out LGBTQ+ people.It’s a pretty big deal, and I’m thrilled to say that Bros smashes it out of the park. (A sports reference in a piece about gay cinema? Jail.) It delivers a heartwarming, hilarious, and insightful...
A young life, interrupted: finding hope – and an identity – while suffering from long Covid
Ravi Veriah Jacques wakes up in his childhood bedroom and wonders if it will be a good day, which he defines as getting about two hours of activity – maybe playing the violin, or writing for a little while. The rest, he’ll spend in bed or doing what he calls “existing”: watching television with his eyes shut, trying not to think.
Hypebae
Why Are Conservative Women Romanticizing the 1950's on TikTok?
If you’ve been unlucky enough to stumble on the conservative side of TikTok, chances are you’ve probably encountered the latest “trad wife” trend. The disturbing videos usually feature a cis straight white woman, longing for the ’50s — an era where some women could opt out of participating in the corporate working world and be stay-at-home mothers instead. The ’50s were a time when being a homemaker was the default career choice for women and there was no need, or option, for the “fairer” sex to go out into the workplace. At a time when the cost of living is at an all time high and inflation is affecting everything from the prices of our groceries to our dating life, it is no wonder why many are turning away from hustle culture and are yearning for a leisurely life in the woods.
Faith Works: Talking to the dead, as one does
Speaking as a Christian believer, I would describe speaking to the dead as an entirely logical and reasonable behavior. If a more pragmatic, not to say materialist philosopher were to ask me if they answer back, that is where the conversation might get awkward. Because they do. I understand that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Brad Pitt has lots to say about toxic masculinity, accountability amidst abuse allegations
Brad Pitt is at a significant juncture in his career. Following his divorce from Angelina Jolie and vague reports of an incident on the family’s private plane in 2016, Hollywood was more than happy to keep him in the fold; he won his first acting Oscar in 2020 and has experienced continued success in front of and behind the camera.
studyfinds.org
Harmless, little lies? Blunt, honest children judged harsher by adults
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Maybe honesty isn’t always the best policy. Children are routinely told by adults to tell the truth, but researchers from Texas State University find many grown-ups would much prefer a more palatable version of the truth over the straight facts. Scientists report kids who tell the blunt truth (with phrases like “I don’t want this present – it’s ugly!”) are judged more harshly by adults in comparison to children who choose more diplomatic phrasing.
KIDS・
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
Social media use and poor wellbeing feed into each other in a vicious cycle. Here are 3 ways to avoid getting stuck
We often hear about the negative impacts of social media on our wellbeing, but we don’t usually think of it the other way round – whereby how we feel may impact how we use social media. In a recent study, my colleagues and I investigated the relationship between social media use and wellbeing in more than 7,000 adults across four years, using survey responses from the longitudinal New Zealand Attitudes and Values Study. We found social media use and wellbeing impact each other. Poorer wellbeing – specifically higher psychological distress and lower life satisfaction – predicted higher social media use one...
AOL Corp
Don't call it a gym: Trans, Black-led movement groups reframe wellness
Asher Freeman flipped the card the trainer handed them over and over, examining illustrations of different body types labeled with fat percentages. One side men, the other women. Freeman considered the trainer’s question: Which one do you want to look like?. Freeman wanted to grow muscles to "present in...
We need to respect our kids’ bodily autonomy at the doctor’s office too
This post was written by Anne Penniston Grunsted and originally appeared on The Mighty. In the last several years, parents have become increasingly concerned with both teaching and respecting their children’s boundaries. We know it’s not good to force physical affection. We listen when a child says no to over-exuberant tickling. However, when a doctor tells us to restrain our child for a procedure, we rotely do as we’re told. This isn’t as black and white of an issue as some of the other rules around boundaries because we do have to make sure our children get the medical care that they need, but I believe we restrain children — especially those with a disability — far more than we have to.
KIDS・
Comments / 0