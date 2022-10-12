ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Man convicted of ramming a grandmother’s car in Georgia then killing her in 2014

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been convicted for ramming a grandmother’s car then sticking her and killing her as she assessed the damage in Douglas County, Georgia. According to a news release from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, a jury found Dewey Green guilty of the murder of Janice Pitts. The DA’s office said this is the second time that Green has been convicted of these charges.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case

Content warning: this article includes mention of an assault on a minor.  A family has accused a DeKalb County judge of faking official correspondence in a case that involves a racially motivated assault on a 15-year-old girl.  On Aug. 9, plaintiffs in the DeKalb Superior Court case Jane Smith Et al v. Bell Fund V […] The post Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Detainees#Clayton County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former Atlanta Watershed Management commissioner found guilty of taking bribes

ATLANTA — The former commissioner of Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management has been convicted in a federal bribery case, the Department of Justice announced on Friday. Jo Ann Macrina headed the city water agency from 2011-2016. She becomes the fourth ex-official in the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault

Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy