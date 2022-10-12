ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
ASPEN, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Richards
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Tan#Sunscreen
People

Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Look 'Snatched' Ahead of Skin-Tightening Procedure on Stomach

Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she'll stop at nothing when it comes to maintaining her beauty. (She even admitted she'd eat her own poop if it helped her look younger.) The 41-year-old SKIMS creator shared on Instagram in August that she'd undergone a skin-tightening procedure on her stomach. As with many cosmetic procedures, it's not one and done — so she got another round of the treatment recently, which she shared on her Instagram Story on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Decider.com

‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Blasted By Fans For Having “No Loyalty” to Sister Kathy Hilton After Lisa Rinna Says She Has a “Black Heart”

What was supposed to be a sweet reconciliation between two sisters on Wednesday night’s (Sept. 28) episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was ruined by a vengeful Lisa Rinna. The worst part? Even after accepting her apology, Kyle Richards refused to stick up for sister Kathy Hilton against Rinna’s ruthless tirade — and fans of the show are less than impressed.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne: Stop Using Kathy Hilton to Distract Fans From Your Behavior on ‘RHOBH’

Another week, another reason to dislike Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. For months, we heard all this talk about some explosive fight in Aspen, just for it to arrive, completely slander our fan-favorite Kathy Hilton, and for the only account of her supposed erratic behavior to come from a pair of notoriously fake lips.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Finale Recap: Who Is The Leak?

Last time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna didn’t accept Kathy Hilton’s apology. Rinna also put Kyle Richards in an uncomfortable position with her sister, Kathy. Birkins And Bubbles Garcelle Beauvais throws a Birkins and Bubbles party for her RHOBH co-stars. Hilariously, she has employed Patrick, who served as Kathy’s butler at last […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Finale Recap: Who Is The Leak? appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Brian Austin Green’s Lady Loves from Start to Finish

Brian Austin Green is not a man whose name you see in the press often. Despite the fact that he was one of the 90s biggest stars thanks to his role in the hit television drama 90210, he never really hit it big on his own. His life was made bigger by the women with whom he kept company. His marriage to actress Megan Fox, for example, is almost always the reason he was in the news following the end of the show. Then, their divorce was the reason he was in the news. Now, he’s in the news again, and it’s because of the new woman in his life.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy