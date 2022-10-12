Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
Timpson’s Terry Bussey finds an opening and evades defenders to score touchdown
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against West Sabine, Timpson’s Terry Bussey finds an opening, running through it and evading defenders on the way and makes it to the end zone for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
KTRE
Whitehouse’s Damion Anderson recovers blocked Hallsville punt and runs for touchdown
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game between Whitehouse and Hallsville, Hallsville goes to punt, its blocked. Whitehouse’s Damion Anderson will recover the ball and run it in for a Wildcats touchdown. We have the clip here.
KTRE
Kilgore’s Jacob Caruthers recovers Henderson fumble and runs for touchdown
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game between Henderson and Kilgore, Henderson fumbles the ball and it is picked up by Kilgore’s Jacob Caruthers who runs it into the end zone to score. We have the clip here.
KTRE
Carthage’s Bradyn Manning hits the sidelines for a 80-yard touchdown
Whitehouse’s Damion Anderson recovers blocked Hallsville punt and runs for touchdown. During Friday’s game between Whitehouse and Hallsville, Hallsville goes to punt, its blocked. Whitehouse’s Damion Anderson will recover the ball and run it in for a Wildcats touchdown. Kilgore’s Jacob Caruthers recovers Henderson fumble and runs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Kilgore coach calls Lindale game ‘dogfight’
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week. Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play. Kilgore managed to...
KTRE
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
KTRE
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
RELATED PEOPLE
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
Mid-Century Modern Brookhollow Masterpiece In Lufkin, Texas
Today we see many different Mid-Century Modern (MCM) elements come back into style. They are usually recreations of the aesthetic and are limited to furnishings. What if your entire home was legit MCM through and through? I was amazed that I had never seen this house in Brookhollow, as it is essentially a Millennial Valhalla.
Burn Ban Now Officially In Effect Again For Lufkin, Texas
Earlier in the month, Angelina County put out a burn ban for the county. It was officially enacted on October 4th, 2022. It was pretty straightforward, at least to me that we were under a burn ban. I was really confused because driving around Lufkin I was seeing and smelling smoke near Lowe's and I didn't hear about any uncontrolled fires in the area.
KTRE
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
KTRE
Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Voters in Tyler County’s Precinct 1 will see a stock law on the ballot next month. The State of Texas is considered open range, and the absence of a stock law means the land in Texas is considered open. Cary Sims, the Texas A&M...
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjas.com
The Rainbow Family might be returning to East Texas
Are the Rainbow People coming back to East Texas? It depends on who you talk to, but a post on Facebook this week says that a gathering of the Texas Rainbow Family will be held on October 12th through the 16th in the nearby Angelina National Forest, at the same place that the group met in 1988, bringing nationwide attention to the area.
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Old Kelty’s Station
OLD KELTY’S STATION, TEXAS (KETK) – KETK News saluted Old Kelty’s Station on Wednesday. The small town is now part of Lufkin, but it was once a separately incorporated town near the junction of the Angelina and Neches Rivers and the cotton belt railroads in Angelina County. Charles Louis Kelty built a sawmill in Kelty’s […]
KLTV
GMET family grows just a little bit bigger
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the “Ride for Your Rights” CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription. East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance president...
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
Comments / 0