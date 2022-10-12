ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News Summary at 12:19 a.m. EDT

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers also condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people. Russia launched the attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion. The plan is being designed to deal with Venezuelans suddenly becoming the second-largest nationality at U.S. border after Mexicans. Three officials described outlines of the plan on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press, emphasizing that talks were fluid and subject to change. Two officials say Mexico may accept Venezuelans who cross the U.S. border illegally and are expelled under a rule designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption charges. The two three-year sentences handed down Wednesday, to be served concurrently, add to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term. Suu Kyi was detained in February 2021 when the military seized power from her elected government. She has denied the allegations against her in this case, in which she was accused of receiving $550,000 in bribes from a tycoon once convicted of drug trafficking. She had already been sentenced to 23 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of several charges including illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, and sedition.

20 years after Bali bombings, 'the ache does not dim'

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — People affected by the 2002 Bali bombings gathered on the Indonesian resort island to commemorate 20 years since the twin bombing that killed 202 people. Most of the dead were foreign tourists, including 88 Australians and seven Americans. The commemoration services are being held at several places in Australia and at Bali’s Australian Consulate in the city of Denpasar. Australian survivors of the 2002 terrorist attack and relatives of the deceased were among the 200 in attendance to pay tribute to their loved ones. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the strength and unity shown since the tragedy. He said, “Twenty years on, the ache does not dim.”

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in 'Serial' case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial.” Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said Tuesday that her office will continue to pursue justice for Lee, but that it has closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing. She says the decision was made after additional DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect in the strangulation of Lee, whom Syed had dated. Syed's case captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the first season of “Serial” focused on it.

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says a spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away last month succeeded in shifting its orbit. The space agency announced the results of the experiment Tuesday. NASA attempted the first test of its kind two weeks ago to see if a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way. The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble. It took consecutive nights of telescope observations to determine how much the impact altered the asteroid's path around its companion, a bigger space rock.

Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI. That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The person says Christina Bobb told federal investigators during Friday’s interview that she had not drafted the letter but that another Trump lawyer who she said actually prepared it had asked her to sign it in her role as a designated custodian for Trump’s records. NBC News first reported the interview.

Angela Lansbury, 'Murder She Wrote' star, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96. Lansbury died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children. Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, “Gaslight” and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and was nominated again for “The Manchurian Candidate” and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother.

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says there will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia as his administration begins reevaluating the U.S. relationship with the kingdom. That's after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production. Biden said in a CNN interview Tuesday that he was weighing action against the Saudis but declined to detail potential next steps. The OPEC+ production cut is expected to help Russia pad its coffers as it continues its nearly eight-month war in Ukraine. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California have introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Cole cruises, Bader, Rizzo bash, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole cruised for most of the night, Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo homered and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in their AL Division Series opener. Not even another Josh Donaldson baserunning blunder could slow the Yankees, who have won six straight postseason games against Cleveland dating to a comeback from a two games to none deficit in the 2017 Division Series

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6% in September from a year ago — the fastest such pace in four decades. And on a month-to-month basis, core prices soared 0.6% for a second straight...
Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, a U.S. official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions. ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Russian strikes in Kyiv didn’t destroy Zelenskyy’s office...
Trump dossier source shocked speculation portrayed as fact

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian-born analyst who provided the bulk of the information for a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told an FBI agent he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact, an agent testified Thursday. FBI agent Kevin Helson is the second bureau employee to testify at the trial of Igor Danchenko, who's accused of lying to the FBI about his own sources for the information he passed on to British spy Christopher Steele. ...
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ asks court to toss Mar-a-Lago special master order as Trump ignores Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena, or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter's review of Trump docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge's appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master. He was assigned last month by a judge to inspect the thousands of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and weed out from the investigation any that may be protected by claims of legal privilege.
AP Week in Pictures: Global

OCTOBER 8 - 14, 2022From the Russian-Ukranian conflict, to flooding in Venezuela, to the Hunter's moon in Kansas, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/ Read More Liz Truss latest: U-turn on corporation tax as Hunt made chancellorRussia forces using rape as ‘military strategy’, UN says - live
US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans

NECOCLI, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darién jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. “The news hit us like a bucket of cold water,” Fernández said Thursday, a day after the announcement, which also stated that Venezuelans arriving by land at the Mexico-U.S. border would be returned to Mexico. ...
PM Prep-Segue

LATE-NIGHT TV COMICS TAKE ON FINAL JAN. 6 HEARING LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yesterday's final public session of the House Jan. 6 panel was must-see TV for the late night TV comics. The finale, like other sessions, were mined for laughs. Jimmy Kimmel blasted Trump after hearing he was embarrassed over losing the White House to Joe Biden. Kimmel says Trump should be more embarrassed to still claim he won the vote two years later. The hearing was the last one before the midterm elections....
Ukraine news – live: Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks

Vladimir Putin said he believed the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force.He told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that a total of 222,000 reservists would be called up, down from the 300,000 figure initially circulated.A total of 33,000 of them were said to be already in military units, and 16,000 are involved in the military operation in Ukraine. has said he has no regrets over the war in Ukraine and warned that any direct clash of Nato troops with Russia could lead to...
Russia and NATO are both holding nuclear drills despite rising tensions

Moscow and NATO are both proceeding with nuclear exercises, even as tensions escalate over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to use “all means available” — including atomic weapons — to defend land he claims to be Russian. The drills come as Russia steps up its missile attacks on Ukraine, nearly eight months into its invasion and as its troops struggle to make headway on the ground. Putin has recently moved to annex parts of Ukraine, and is mobilizing as many as 300,000 Russian reservists. ...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia is keeping up its targeted attacks on critical infrastructure across Ukraine, in a fifth straight day of intensified bombardments. Multiple Russian missile strikes shook the capital of the Zaphorizhzhia region overnight as the city continued to be a focal point for Russian fire. Zaporizhzhia regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Friday morning several explosions were reported in the city overnight at infrastructure facilities, causing fires. Preliminary reports...
Brazil polls facing Bolsonaro backlash after election miss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the election’s first round significantly understated the support for the president and his allies. President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on Thursday launched a probe into whether pollsters formed a cartel to manipulate election results. Allies in Congress are pushing separate initiatives, one of which would establish prison sentences for polls failing to accurately predict results. ...
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced. CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Buttigieg; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Betsey Stevenson, professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan. ___ CNN’s “State of the Union” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; the nominees for Arizona governor, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs; Joe O'Dea, Republican nominee for Senate in Colorado. “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein.
Fox to avoid World Cup off-field controversy in Qatar

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox plans to avoid coverage of Qatar’s controversial treatment of migrant workers during World Cup broadcasts, much as it didn’t address criticism of Russia’s government during the 2018 tournament. “Our stance is if it affects what happens on the field of play, we will cover it and cover it fully,” David Neal, executive producer of Fox’s World Cup coverage, said Thursday. “But if it does not, if it is ancillary to the story of the tournament, there are plenty of other...
Poor nations to demand climate justice, finance at UN summit

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The chair of an influential negotiating bloc in the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Egypt has called for compensation for poorer countries suffering from climate change to be high up on the agenda. Madeleine Diouf Sarr, who chairs the Least Developed Countries group, told The Associated Press that the November conference — known as COP27 — should “capture the voice and needs of the most climate-vulnerable nations and deliver climate justice.” ...
Xi’s power in China grows after unforeseen rise to dominance

BEIJING (AP) — When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, it wasn't clear what kind of leader he would be. His low-key persona during a steady rise through the ranks of the long-ruling Communist Party gave no hint that he would evolve into one of modern China's most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. ...
Frontex says damning report findings 'practices of the past'

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s border agency on Friday sought to put a damning report highlighting its involvement in covering up alleged migrant pushbacks from Greece behind it, saying that any wrongdoings are “practices of the past.” Frontex spoke out a day after the publication of the EU anti-fraud report which also found that the agency committed other irregularities. “The Agency takes the findings of investigations, audits and other...
Trial begins for bomb slaying of Maltese corruption reporter

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The trial of two brothers charged in the car-bomb assassination of a Maltese journalist who investigated corruption in the tiny island nation began Friday, nearly five years after the slaying that sent shockwaves across Europe. George Degiorgio, 59, and Alfred Degiorgio, 57, are charged with having set the bomb that blew up Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car as she drove near her home on Oct. 16, 2017. ...
