ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado elections chief, challenger divided what’s partisan

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUUIf_0iVN3OJR00
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, responds to a question as Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state Pam Anderson, back, waits for her turn during a candidate debate Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, on the campus of the University of Denver in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s top election official, Democrat Jena Griswold, and a former county clerk hoping to replace her as secretary of state, Republican Pam Anderson, both agree that Colorado’s 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid. But a debate Tuesday night showed how sharply divided they are over how outspoken the secretary of state should be in an era when many of Trump’s supporters, including people running to oversee elections in other states, lie about the outcome of that election.

Anderson, the former clerk of Jefferson County in suburban Denver, said she supported Griswold’s efforts to block Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk charged with allegedly allowing outsiders to break into her election system, from overseeing elections there starting in 2021. However, Anderson, who defeated Peters in the primary election to become the GOP candidate, faulted Griswold for using the case in fundraising pitches to her supporters while it was still being investigated. Anderson, who said she wants to restore professionalism and a non-partisan approach to the office, said that tactic provided some doubt about whether the process was fair.

Griswold, who has vastly outraised Anderson, did not respond to that criticism in the debate at the University of Denver. Instead she said that the “big lie” was fueling threats to undermine elections and threats to election workers and that it was inappropriate for Anderson to campaign with fellow Republicans who dispute that Trump lost the election. She repeated her call for Anderson to disavow such candidates and not campaign with them.

Anderson said she has and would continue to push back against any candidate who spreads misinformation about elections but dismissed Griswold’s call as too political.

“I will not put fuel on the fire with hyperpartisan and polarizing and divisive rhetoric to fuel my political campaign,” said Anderson, who also said she wanted to change the “hearts and minds” of those who doubted the state’s election system through conversations.

Griswold, meanwhile, defended her vocal support for abortion rights and her belief that people’s right to vote could be endangered depending on the results of this year’s election.

“Standing up for fundamental rights is not partisan,” Griswold said.

Anderson said she supported abortion rights but said it was not a central focus of the secretary of state’s office.

In answer to a question from a student, Anderson refused to say whether she would vote for Trump if he is on the ballot again in 2024, explaining that she has never said if she supports a candidate who appears on a ballot for an election she has overseen. However, she said she would stand up to anyone who uses misinformation, conspiracies or lies against the democratic process.

Griswold, without specifically mentioning Trump, said she would never support someone who is using their office to destabilize this country for their political benefit.

“That is very clear. These are not normal times and we need elected officials willing to stand up for all voters, to stand up for democracy,” she said

Comments / 13

John Paredes
2d ago

She's as partisan as Hell and should be DISQUALIFIED from her office. Her attempt of gathering 30K more votes from Ineligible voters is a crime

Reply
12
Marcus Lance
3d ago

Consider the fact that this moron allowed 30k post cards to go out to people to register to vote...who are illegal and ineligible to vote

Reply
12
Mark Prettyman
2d ago

30,000 post cards hmmmmm similar to Hillarys 30,000 emails.....oops they did it again like Brittany says in her songs....sad day in Colorado

Reply
6
Related
coloradopolitics.com

2022 COLORADO GENERAL ELECTION GUIDE | U.S. Senate

Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to Colorado Politics? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
COLORADO STATE
Boulder Clarion

Furries, far right and the Colorado GOP

Nothing’s normal about this November’s election. Amnesty International has called on governors and secretaries of state to ban guns at or near polling stations. A majority of GOP candidates for the House, Senate and key statewide offices have denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election, according to a Washington Post analysis.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Associated Press

Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Denver

CO Secretary of State candidates go head-to-head in contentious debate

The race for Secretary of State is often an afterthought when compared to things like the race for governor or senate. Not this year. Election security has become a marque issue following unfounded claims of voter fraud and attempts to overturn the election in 2020. CBS News Colorado, the Colorado Sun and the University of Denver hosted a debate Tuesday evening between the two women vying to be Colorado's chief election officer and it got combative. Both Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold and Republican challenger Pam Anderson condemn election conspiracy theories. But Griswold accused Anderson...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

ENDORSEMENT: Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s CD-8

Colorado’s newest congressional district has a chance to be represented in Congress by one of our state’s more experienced and respected political pros — Barb Kirkmeyer. We urge voters in the district to make the veteran Republican their district's first member of Congress. Having someone with Kirkmeyer’s background standing up for them in Washington will pay off — particularly if, as anticipated, her fellow Republicans regain control of the House.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Election Official#Primary Election#Republicans#Democrat#Gop#The University Of Denver
Alamosa Valley Courier

Frisch campaign contributions double what Boebert raised in third quarter

ALAMOSA —The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s Third Congressional District announced Monday that Frisch, Democratic candidate challenging Rep. Lauren Boebert in CO-3, raised close to $1.7 million in the third quarter fundraising period. That is nearly twice the $900,000 announced by Boebert for the same period. Frisch also...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
coloradopolitics.com

Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO

Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
COLORADO STATE
highcountryshopper.com

2020 Census Resulted in Colorado Redistricting — New Maps Affect Delta County Districts

The results of the 2020 census showed that Colorado’s population had grown – while other states, such as California, had shrunk – which resulted in Colorado being awarded an eighth congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. This was followed by the redistricting our state’s congressional map, as well as the State House of Representatives and State Senate district maps. While the number of State House and Senate seats remain at 65 and 35, respectively, the redistricting process changed the boundaries of those districts.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy