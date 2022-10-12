Read full article on original website
Parkland school shooter spared from execution for killing 17
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A divided jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the rest of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
Jury reaches decision on sentence of Parkland school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury said Thursday that it has reached a decision on whether to recommend that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz be executed for the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The recommendation was not immediately released...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
