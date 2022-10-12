ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce new economic development projects in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) announced Friday that eight new projects will be recommended for Virginia’s abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER), according to the governor’s team. The recommended projects include sites in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, and Wise...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Before sleep, Danville woman wins $200k in Virginia Lottery

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A Danville woman has won $200,000 playing a Virginia Lottery game, and it happened because she wasn’t ready for sleep. About 1:30 a.m., Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, according to lottery officials, so she logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, finding she had won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wason Center Poll: What issues matter headed toward mid-term election?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Wason Center Release) - A fall 2022 Wason Center poll showcases the split in how Virginia residents feel about various issues headed to the November 8 general election. The results of this poll are based on 701 interviews of registered Virginia voters, conducted January 26 – February 15,...
VIRGINIA STATE

