Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce new economic development projects in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) announced Friday that eight new projects will be recommended for Virginia’s abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER), according to the governor’s team. The recommended projects include sites in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, and Wise...
WDBJ7.com
Fall wildfire season begins Saturday in Virginia: What does that mean?
(WHSV) - Virginia’s fall wildfire season starts Saturday, Oct. 15 which means it’s the time of the year when burning is more dangerous due to several factors including weather. This time of the year brings periods of lower humidity that can be combined with gusty winds. This most...
WDBJ7.com
Before sleep, Danville woman wins $200k in Virginia Lottery
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A Danville woman has won $200,000 playing a Virginia Lottery game, and it happened because she wasn’t ready for sleep. About 1:30 a.m., Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, according to lottery officials, so she logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, finding she had won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.
WDBJ7.com
“A call to foster” — Children’s Services of Virginia seeking parents for 82 referrals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children’s Services of Virginia got 82 referrals in September alone from social service agencies across Virginia — the highest the agency has seen in its 30 years of service. CSV says the holiday season is typically the time to see more children entering foster...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Wason Center Poll: What issues matter headed toward mid-term election?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Wason Center Release) - A fall 2022 Wason Center poll showcases the split in how Virginia residents feel about various issues headed to the November 8 general election. The results of this poll are based on 701 interviews of registered Virginia voters, conducted January 26 – February 15,...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s attorney general visits Roanoke to continue conversation on gun violence prevention
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - State and community leaders are continuing the conversation on solutions to the statewide rise in violent crimes. Attorney General Jason Miyares, former Virginia governor George Allen and Virginia’s former Attorney General Jerry Kilgore were all part of the roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The discussion focused...
Comments / 0