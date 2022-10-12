Read full article on original website
Reno is named America's latest boom-town as blue chip firms snap up warehouse space, driving house prices up by 70% in four years, and locals say they're being priced out
Reno in Nevada has become America's latest boomtown, as blue chip firms flock to snap up warehouse space there - leaving locals fearful of being priced out. The city, previously famed for its casinos, has almost no available warehouse space, with construction firms putting new ones up as fast as they can.
KOLO TV Reno
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
2news.com
Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte
A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
KOLO TV Reno
All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
Thrillist
The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now
Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council names Ward 3 finalists
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 6:30pm. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Treasure Island Interview. Updated:...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
2news.com
Major Expansion Announcement at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is breaking ground on a multi-year expansion. The airport says it's the largest announcement in its history. "It is a huge, bold move for the airport authority," said Daren Griffin, President and C.E.O. of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. The construction project is being called MoreRNO. It...
KOLO TV Reno
Understanding Nevada's Bats
J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room is a long-time, local favorite in Gardnerville. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Sparks kindergarten teacher named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year. Updated: 18 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
2news.com
BLM Offering Public Tour of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon
The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, November 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. “BLM takes pride in...
mynews4.com
Latest report shows Reno apartment rents starting to dip
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed over the last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged...
KOLO TV Reno
Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno
Quiet weather will continue through early next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are expected through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff. NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Nevada State Treasurer's Office is holding an...
KOLO TV Reno
Career fair coming to Sparks hiring in multiple fields
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A job fair is coming to Sparks later this month on Oct. 26. The fair will be at the EmployNV Career Hub at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks. FedEx, Securitas, UPS, Foot Locker, Amazon, H&T Battery Components, the Saint Mary’s Health Network, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs will all be present at the event, which will last from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
2news.com
Spooky haunts and fall festivities aplenty scheduled this season in Carson City
Happening now through the end of October, Carson City, Nevada shines with many spooky and family-friendly events. Visitors are invited to embrace the fall season and enjoy Harvest Train rides, Carson City Ghost Walks, the Nevada Day Parade, and more. Harvest Train – Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16...
KOLO TV Reno
Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora co-owners share how to transition your wardrobe from season to season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kara Ferrin and Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham first came on Morning Break last month to share the story of their new online boutique, Phoenix + Flora Boutique. Their energy was so vibrant and their mission behind the clothes so important that KOLO 8 is excited to make them monthly contributors to Morning Break. The show’s new fashion segment is called “Trends + Threads.” One Wednesday a month, the best friends turned business partners will be bringing you modern women fashion tips, tricks and techniques to spice up your wardrobe with the clothes that are fashionable, economical and flattering for your age and body type.
