Ukraine on alert for further attacks as former Nato commander urges West to prepare for war
Kyiv was on alert for further Russian air strikes on Tuesday, as air raid sirens sounded a day after missile attacks across Ukraine left 19 people dead and more than 100 injured.Attacks continued on Tuesday with Lviv in western Ukraine hit, leaving parts of the city without electricity. There was also an attack on a thermal power plant as Russian strikes seemed to target key infrastructure targets.Early morning strikes on Tuesday killed at least one person in Zaporizhzhia.Volodymyr Zelensky was set to use an appearance before an emergency digital meeting of G7 leaders to ask allies to urgently...
Russia 'is rounding up HOMELESS people as part of its military mobilisation': Men 'are grabbed while queueing up for food and forced onto buses'
Russia is rounding up homeless people and sending them to the front lines of Ukraine as part of Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation, according to local reports. Security officers in Moscow have been taking men from charity food banks and hostels where migrant workers live, Russian news outlet Mediazona said. This...
Urgent calls for radiation pills and survival training for EVERY family as Britain ‘woefully unprepared’ for nuclear war
BRIT families have been urged to stockpile supplies while the government should distribute radiation-fighting iodine tablets to households, defence experts have warned. Amid soaring tensions with Russia, British army veterans and academics on disaster response have warned that the UK is woefully unprepared for tackling any form of Russian strike, whether nuclear, high-speed missile, or cyberattack.
Biden's first formal National Security Strategy identifies China as 'America's most consequential geopolitical challenge'
President Joe Biden's first formal national security strategy identifies China as "America's most consequential geopolitical challenge" while stressing the importance of rebuilding alliances in order to effectively compete over the coming decade.
US troops warn ‘extremely woke’ culture hurting military; standards ignored for fear of being ‘labeled racist, sexist’
Current and former U.S. troops, including those who served in special operations units, are sounding the alarm that the U.S. military is prioritizing “wokeness” over warfighting. They say this “woke” culture is wreaking havoc on military preparedness, the troops warned, and contributing to the service’s recruitment challenges.
Biden doubles down on warning of nuclear 'Armageddon’
President Joe Biden reiterated his belief that Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine could end in "Armageddon.”
