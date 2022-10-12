ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picture Rocks, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Tucson Women’s March paints the streets blue for awareness in upcoming election

Tucson Women's March painted Broadway blue as they took part in nationwide protests for reproductive health. On Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., citizens of the surrounding Tucson area gathered along Broadway Street blue for reproductive rights. Events were held in Tucson, Flagstaff and Phoenix, sponsored by Women’s March, Ultraviolet and...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Garret Talks About Tucson Fining Business For Dealing With Homeless

My radio station is at Fort Lowell/Oracle and is loaded with homeless zombies and drug addicts. We have armed security now because it's dangerous. The management company cut down the trees where the druggies and homeless hang out and Tucson is now fining them. This is Regina's Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

South side apartment complex damaged in fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters were at a Tucson apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18 after a fire broke out there. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire took place at Aspen Grove Apartments, located in the 1500 block of South Woodland Avenue, close to the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three arrested, one wanted in connection with home invasion, robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three men have been arrested and a fourth suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Pima County home early Monday, Oct. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home in the 4000 block of North Via Tranquilo, which is near River and Craycroft.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southbound Nogales Highway restricted by crash at Hermans Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southbound Nogales Highway is restricted to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway because of a crash. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash is at Nogales Highway and Hermans Road. Tucson Electric Power is on scene. About 600...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

