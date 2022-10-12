Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona father speaks out after saving daughter's life
Steve Jorgensen was playing with his daughter outdoors when a storm moved through the Valley. Then, lightning struck, and Jorgensen put his military medical training into good use. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
TIA volunteer program needs communities help ahead of holiday travel
With the holidays quickly approaching, the Tucson International Airport is gearing up for a busy travel season. Volunteers are there to help.
KOLD-TV
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
More dead horses found in Northern Arizona. Reward for info leading to arrest raised to $35k
ALPINE, Ariz. — Horse advocates say the number of horses found shot to death is now at 25 after they found another 10 carcasses in the forest near Alpine, AZ. Last week the number was at 15. Simone Netherlands, leader of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, has...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona tried to get Murad Dervish charged before fatal shooting of Thomas Meixner
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona said it tried to get suspect Murad Can Dervish charged two separate times before a fatal shooting on campus earlier this month. But in both cases, the Pima County Attorney’s Office determined there wasn’t enough evidence. Authorities said...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Tucson Women’s March paints the streets blue for awareness in upcoming election
Tucson Women's March painted Broadway blue as they took part in nationwide protests for reproductive health. On Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., citizens of the surrounding Tucson area gathered along Broadway Street blue for reproductive rights. Events were held in Tucson, Flagstaff and Phoenix, sponsored by Women’s March, Ultraviolet and...
PCSD responds to reports of a man tied and robbed at home
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is still searching for one outstanding male suspect who fled the scene of the crime.
Migrant rescued after left behind by smugger
A Guatemalan man was rescued from the Baboquivari Mountains after he was left behind by a smuggler recently.
iheart.com
Garret Talks About Tucson Fining Business For Dealing With Homeless
My radio station is at Fort Lowell/Oracle and is loaded with homeless zombies and drug addicts. We have armed security now because it's dangerous. The management company cut down the trees where the druggies and homeless hang out and Tucson is now fining them. This is Regina's Tucson.
Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is coming to Tucson Saturday, Oct. 22
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is continuing its 2022 national tour, with Tucson marked as a pit stop along the way.
KOLD-TV
South side apartment complex damaged in fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters were at a Tucson apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18 after a fire broke out there. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire took place at Aspen Grove Apartments, located in the 1500 block of South Woodland Avenue, close to the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.
KOLD-TV
“I am so sorry for your pain”: Father of suspected University of Arizona gunman speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than one week after the deadly shooting that killed Hydrology professor Thomas Meixner, the family of the suspected gunman is ready to speak out. 46-year-old Murad Dervish is behind bars at the Pima County Jail. His father, Dolgun Dervish said during a one-on-one...
KOLD-TV
Three arrested, one wanted in connection with home invasion, robbery
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three men have been arrested and a fourth suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Pima County home early Monday, Oct. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home in the 4000 block of North Via Tranquilo, which is near River and Craycroft.
KOLD-TV
Southbound Nogales Highway restricted by crash at Hermans Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southbound Nogales Highway is restricted to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway because of a crash. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash is at Nogales Highway and Hermans Road. Tucson Electric Power is on scene. About 600...
Tucsonans seeking assistance as inflation drives up food prices
"We're seeing folks that need food because they are spending their other cash on items that they need," said Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona CEO, Robert Jensen.
Plant sales in Tucson just in time for your fall garden
Monsoon is over and temperatures are beginning to cool. For local gardeners, this means only one thing: The time to plant a fall garden in Tucson has arrived.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
Two misdemeanor complaints against Dervish prior to shooting
The Attorney's Office says the University of Arizona police brought them two misdemeanor complaints about Murad Dervish, the ex-student charged with murder in a UA deadly shooting.
Capriotti's to open first Tucson location in January
According to a company spokesperson, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop will open in January at 1830 E. Broadway and will employ 20 workers.
