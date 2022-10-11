Read full article on original website
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
A startup builds inflatable houses by pumping concrete into balloon-like forms
Are you ready for “inflatable” homes? Yes, it might sound a bit quirky but we are already familiar with 3D-printed homes and they are ultimately quick and habitable. Automatic Construction’s homes inflatable homes at the beginning of their construction process. However, the project is promising. These houses...
yankodesign.com
These minimal handcrafted wooden lighting designs feature a split in the timber
Australi-based Sabu Studio designed a series of lighting designs called ‘Onu’. The Onu series features a pendant, as well as a floor light – beautiful handmade specimens crafted from wood. Both the designs showcase a ‘split’, which in turn functions as the star feature of the products.
archiscene.net
Furniture Storage as Part of A Modern Home
Modern living has massively shifted our ways of organizing our home in the past two decades. With accessibility of “fast furniture” millennials are today accumulating furniture at a much faster pace than previous generations. Yet most millennials today do not own a home, a paradox of today’s modern living.
7 Design-Forward Range Hood Ideas for Your Kitchen
Goodbye, boring kitchen vents: The design world is full of range hood ideas that are anything but basic. Craving something metallic? Cloud-shaped? Bright yellow? By all means, bring it on. The statement range hood is majorly en vogue. Think about it: If you’re putting thought into making sure the kitchen countertops and cabinets go together, why not consider how the range hood will come into play? “The ability to apply different materials to a hood insert has evolved and expanded to multiple material possibilities, thus creating more avenues for creative design,” says Jim Rill, principal of Rill Architects in Bethesda, Maryland.
3printr.com
3D Delta Week – Dates for 2023 edition announced
As the first edition of the 3D Delta Week (3DDW) was a hit, the decision to organise a 2023-edition was a proverbial no-brainer. Now, the dates for the 3D Manufacturing event week have been decided: 27 to 31 March 2023. 3D Delta Week is a multiple-location, 5-day string of events and activities, all with a focus on 3D Manufacturing.
3printr.com
Bentax: 3D printing will breathe new life into broken pumps
With metal 3D-printed spare parts, it is possible to reuse expensive, worn-out milk pumps. The coffee supplier Bentax discovered this in a MADE Material Demonstration project, where they were helped by the Danish Technological Institute. The technology reduces waste and expenses in production and also opens up to a number of applications in other areas.
3printr.com
The Virtual Foundry release Filamet Evaluation Kit to try out metal 3D printing
The Virtual Foundry announced the Filamet Evaluation Kit, a new product. The Filamet Evaluation Kit contains sample-size portions of Copper Filamet 3D Printing Filament as well as the other items needed to debind and sinter copper 3D prints. It offers a new way for researchers and artists to try metal 3D printing before investing in a full metal 3D printing system.
thespruce.com
Parachute Home Launches Its Living Room Collection
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A year after Parachute Home debuted its first furniture collection, which focused on bedroom pieces, the retailer is back with a line of living room furniture, which includes seating, tables, and, for the first time, lighting.
8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless
Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...
architizer.com
The Re-Emerge Pavilion Upcycles Reclaimed Timber Planks and Explores New Design Methods
Re-Emerge Pavilion – Architectural Association (AA) Emergent Technologies & Design (EmTech) Postgraduate Programme and Hassell Studio in London have collaborated to create a new pavilion in Bedford Square. The Re-Emerge pavilion explores new design methods that repurpose materials which have completed their first life cycle towards innovative structural formations. The project addresses generative design, material computation, and large-scale fabrication, emphasising ecological impact from the early phases of the design process onwards. Re-emerge revives the tradition of building on Bedford Square as a collaboration between an academic programme at the AA and partners from practice, to test ideas at scale and imagine new possibilities.
3printr.com
Holcim invests in 3D construction printing company COBOD
Holcim announces its investment in COBOD International, a specialist in 3D construction printing, to advance world-class 3D printing materials, robotics, and automation together. Building on its collaboration with COBOD since 2019, this investment will further leverage Holcim’s innovative range of proprietary ink TectorPrint, tailored for 3D printing. Holcim and COBOD have successfully collaborated on a range of innovative building projects, from 3D-printed windmill tower bases with GE, to the world’s first 3D-printed school in Malawi and Africa’s largest 3D-printed affordable housing project in Kenya.
3printr.com
AddUp and Interspectral sign development and licensing agreement
AddUp, a global metal additive manufacturing OEM offering multi-technology production systems, well known for its FormUp and BeAM 3D printers, has entered a development and license agreement with the Swedish 3D visualization and data fusion software company Interspectral. AddUp’s FormUp 350 includes one of the most advanced monitoring suites available...
3printr.com
Mighty Buildings completes 3D-printed zero-net-energy home
Mighty Buildings, a technology company that is transforming the construction industry by 3D-printing beautiful, sustainable, and high-quality homes, announced that it has completed delivery of the world’s first 3D-printed home designed as Zero Net Energy (ZNE) from its inception. The company also announced that it would expand its B2B operations to empower housing developers to build communities of sustainable homes at scale.
timberhomeliving.com
This Retreat Along the Coast Boasts Art and Craftsmanship
Breathtaking views from the watchtower are just the start of this timber-framed coastal retreat’s appeal. An observation tower adds interest and topography to the home’s cruciform footprint. The home reads smaller than its actual size with the front disguising the back section. Samuel Ebersol, general manager of Mid-Atlantic Timberframes, describes the home as its own unique design. He says, “There are so many different concepts. Outside railing posts evoke gingerbread designs used on homes on Martha’s Vineyard.”
3printr.com
INo Trident – Plasmics introduces inductively heated nozzle
On September 22, Plasmics, an Austrian startup specializing in the development of innovative 3D printing solutions, launched a Kickstarter campaign to introduce their new product – the Plasmics INo Trident. The first commercially available inductively heated nozzle for a 3D printer. “Together with the nozzle, the hotend is the...
3printr.com
GHOST – Life Spine receives FDA 510(k) clearance for 3D-printed titanium spacer system
Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to market the GHOST 3D-Printed Titanium Spacer Systems. GHOST 3D-Printed Titanium Spacer System expands on Life...
architizer.com
Villa FZ: The Extraordinary Materials Behind Italy’s Most Beautiful New Residence
Tucked away in the province of Ferrara lies a private residence designed, built and decorated by a collaborative team of architects and stoneware experts. The visionary Sergio Bizzarro, Principal of Studio Bizzarro & Partners, worked with architect Simone Savio to realize the design. Meanwhile, FMG Fabbrica Marmi e Graniti and Iris Ceramica were brought in to decorate the home’s interior and exterior with high-performing and aesthetically-pronounced Italian stoneware. This project is a true celebration of Italian architecture, craft and culture.
BHG
What Is a Lazy Susan? Plus 4 Ways to Use One for Storage
I'll admit that I didn't always love lazy Susans. Prior to entering the professional organizing industry, I neglected to use them in my own home because I had the preconceived notion that they wasted space. However, once I started experimenting with them in clients' homes, I had a rather quick change of heart.
yankodesign.com
This cleanroom grade air purifier functions as a headboard, allowing you to sleep in a completely pure bubble of air
Sitting at the intersection of ingenious design and complex engineering, the AirTulip is an air purifier that’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. The AirTulip Sleep is a high-powered air purifier that’s designed as a headboard, fitting seamlessly into the decor of your home. It comes with a soft, cushiony exterior that’s comfortable to rest against, but underneath its surface is a medical-grade laminar flow purifier that purifies the air you breathe in a way that your regular air purifier cannot. This type of airflow has only ever been used in clinical and laboratory settings – until now. The AirTulip Sleep brings revolutionary technology into the home for the very first time, enveloping you in an invisible cocoon of completely clean air as you sleep.
