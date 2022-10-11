Read full article on original website
America Makes awards Boeing GAMAT project opportunity
America Makes announced that Boeing Research and Technology has been selected as the awardee of a Directed Project Opportunity on the generation of additive material allowables for Ti-6AI-4V (GAMAT) funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Manufacturing and Industrial Base Technology Division. Driven by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), America Makes awarded approximately $3.0M in funding with roughly $0.8M in matching funds from the awarded project team for a total of roughly $3.8M.
Wayland Additive focuses on Calibur3 metal technology at Formnext 2022
At last year’s Formnext exhibition, the Calibur3 metal Additive Manufacturing (AM) technology from Wayland Additive had just been launched commercially. With the focus today on the 2022 edition of the event, the first sales of the Calibur3 system have now been made. Machines are shipping across the world as companies invest in a metal AM solution that allows the manufacture of geometrically complex, fully dense, high quality parts in a wide variety of difficult to process metals.
AM Solutions: Wet blasting and automated post-processing at Formnext 2022
AM Solutions (a brand of the Rösler Group) is bringing some of its extensive range of additive manufacturing (AM) post-processing technologies to this year’s Formnext exhibition on booth C81 in Hall 12 15-19 November in Frankfurt. AM Solutions – 3D post-processing technology is already respected as a player...
Apis Cor reaches Milestone in equity crowdfunding campagne
Apis Cor, the construction technology company known for its World Record building in Dubai, announced a critical milestone in its crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine: over $200,000 raised within less than a week. The round is still open,those interested can click here to invest. With its vision to build homes that...
SmarTech Analysis releases report on AM post-processing market
SmarTech Analysis’ new report, “Additive Manufacturing Post Processing: State of the Market and Looking Ahead,” provides the necessary raw data and analysis for management, investors, users, product planners, and marketers to further their understanding of this critical path in the AM workflow. This report provides the reader...
Jellagen and Copner Biotech present new 3D bioprinting system
Jellagen Ltd announced the successful completion of their innovative, collaborative SMART Cymru project, led by Copner Biotech, focused on developing new tissue engineering technologies through creating a prototype bioink using novel jellyfish-derived Collagen Type 0 combined with Copner Biotech’s high precision, bioprinting system. Bioprinting is a process that aims...
