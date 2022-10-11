Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
Jellagen and Copner Biotech present new 3D bioprinting system
Jellagen Ltd announced the successful completion of their innovative, collaborative SMART Cymru project, led by Copner Biotech, focused on developing new tissue engineering technologies through creating a prototype bioink using novel jellyfish-derived Collagen Type 0 combined with Copner Biotech’s high precision, bioprinting system. Bioprinting is a process that aims...
3printr.com
Massivit 3D celebrates the North American debut of the Massivit 10000 at CAMX 2022
Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: MSVT), a provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, will present its latest technologies and applications at CAMX 2022 in Anaheim, California at Booth V48 on October 17-20. Exhibit attendees will have the opportunity to see how large-volume 3D printing allows manufacturers to significantly shorten production lead times for parts, molds, and prototypes.
Comments / 0