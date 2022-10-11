Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: MSVT), a provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, will present its latest technologies and applications at CAMX 2022 in Anaheim, California at Booth V48 on October 17-20. Exhibit attendees will have the opportunity to see how large-volume 3D printing allows manufacturers to significantly shorten production lead times for parts, molds, and prototypes.

