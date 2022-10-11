Read full article on original website
AM Solutions: Wet blasting and automated post-processing at Formnext 2022
AM Solutions (a brand of the Rösler Group) is bringing some of its extensive range of additive manufacturing (AM) post-processing technologies to this year’s Formnext exhibition on booth C81 in Hall 12 15-19 November in Frankfurt. AM Solutions – 3D post-processing technology is already respected as a player...
Massivit 3D celebrates the North American debut of the Massivit 10000 at CAMX 2022
Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: MSVT), a provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, will present its latest technologies and applications at CAMX 2022 in Anaheim, California at Booth V48 on October 17-20. Exhibit attendees will have the opportunity to see how large-volume 3D printing allows manufacturers to significantly shorten production lead times for parts, molds, and prototypes.
Wayland Additive focuses on Calibur3 metal technology at Formnext 2022
At last year’s Formnext exhibition, the Calibur3 metal Additive Manufacturing (AM) technology from Wayland Additive had just been launched commercially. With the focus today on the 2022 edition of the event, the first sales of the Calibur3 system have now been made. Machines are shipping across the world as companies invest in a metal AM solution that allows the manufacture of geometrically complex, fully dense, high quality parts in a wide variety of difficult to process metals.
Jellagen and Copner Biotech present new 3D bioprinting system
Jellagen Ltd announced the successful completion of their innovative, collaborative SMART Cymru project, led by Copner Biotech, focused on developing new tissue engineering technologies through creating a prototype bioink using novel jellyfish-derived Collagen Type 0 combined with Copner Biotech’s high precision, bioprinting system. Bioprinting is a process that aims...
