At last year’s Formnext exhibition, the Calibur3 metal Additive Manufacturing (AM) technology from Wayland Additive had just been launched commercially. With the focus today on the 2022 edition of the event, the first sales of the Calibur3 system have now been made. Machines are shipping across the world as companies invest in a metal AM solution that allows the manufacture of geometrically complex, fully dense, high quality parts in a wide variety of difficult to process metals.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO