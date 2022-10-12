Read full article on original website
Wilma F. Christopher
Turney, Missouri- Wilma Fay Christopher, 91, passed away October 10, 2022. Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Turney United Methodist Church. Visitation: 6-8 PM, Thursday evening, October 13th, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
Linda M. Palmer
Graveside services and burial for Linda M. Palmer of Spring Hill, Kansas will be at the Cain Cemetery, Cainsville at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Memorial gifts may be made to the Cain Cemetery in care of the funeral home. There will be no family visitation. Services under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany, MO. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
Jodi Beth (Slaughter) Frazier
Funeral services for 60-year old Maysville resident Jodi Beth (Slaughter) Frazier will be at 11 am Monday at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at turnerfamilyfuneral.com.
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
Two Car Accident Leaves Three With Minor Injuries
A two vehicle accident Thursday morning on Interstate 29 left three people with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. According to the accident report, a 2020 Ford Explorer being driven by 64-year-old Country Club resident Marvin E. Chrisman had slowed in traffic on I-29 just before 8 A.M. Thursday. That’s when a 2016 Chevy Malibu being driven by 39-year-old Savannah resident Donald L. Lawrence failed to slow and struck the rear end of the Chrisman vehicle.
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
Court Documents Say Woman Escaped Excelsior Springs Basement while Duct Tape and Wearing a Metal Collar
(MISSOURINET) – Court documents say a woman escaped a Missouri home while duct taped and wearing a locked metal collar around her neck. Excelsior Springs police are investigating the case of a 22-year-old woman, who says she had been held hostage since early September and escaped last Friday. The...
