Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Orange
It’s time to take a critical look at SU and the Remembrance Program
Content Warning: This story contains mentions of antisemitic language. Recently a member of the 2022-23 Remembrance Scholar cohort discovered that Eric and Jason Coker, who died in the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 and have been recognized and honored as part of Syracuse University’s Remembrance Scholars Program for 34 years, used antisemitic language in written correspondence with their family in 1988, the same year as the attack. Jason Coker was a student at Syracuse University and a staffer for The Daily Orange and Eric Coker attended Rochester University.
Daily Orange
No. 11 Syracuse fails to stop No. 1 UNC’s undefeated season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. With under five seconds to go in the first quarter, UNC shot one last time on goal in a desperate attempt to add to its lead. Ryleigh Heck managed to get a stick on it and put it past Brooke Borzymowski, giving the Tar Heels a 3-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Daily Orange
A day in Syracuse: where to go and what to do this Family Weekend
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Between the campus Family Weekend events, the city’s vast array of restaurants, seasonal festivals and the vibrant music scene of central New York, it’s impossible to see all of Syracuse in a single weekend. But through this Saturday itinerary, you can capture the essence of the city — all you’ll need is transportation, your loved ones and energy for a packed day.
Daily Orange
Photographer John Noltner brings traveling photography exhibit to SU
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. With the click of his camera, John Noltner aims to go beyond just taking a picture of someone. He wants to tell their stories and amplify their voices. “We can talk about heavy,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Orange
NC State hands Syracuse 3rd-consecutive conference loss in sweep
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Down 23-18 in the first set, the Orange needed to mount a comeback to avoid falling behind early. They almost succeeded, stringing together three consecutive points from a kill by Raina Hughes and two attack errors by NC State. Syracuse’s run brought the score to 23-21, but the Wolfpack won the next point and Naomi Franco notched a kill before a Bre Walp attack error wrapped up the set, giving the Wolfpack 1-0 set lead.
Daily Orange
‘We really owe it all to ‘Cuse’: 3 alumni find success in music industry
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Charlie Burg had just transferred to Syracuse University’s Setnor School of Music when he first met Andrew Idarraga and Benji Sheinman in 2017. They shared a shift at People’s Place, but, more importantly, a love for music.
Daily Orange
Sam Swart ends Syracuse career with 1 more season in field hockey
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Before Sam Swart played against Stanford last week in field hockey, she asked her mother, Mary, to bring up her lacrosse sticks and lacrosse balls to the game. While Swart has played 13...
Daily Orange
Syracuse ties Clemson 1-1 offensive battle
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Clemson forward Emma Wennar lined up to take a shot just at the edge of the goalie box. The closest Syracuse defender was freshman defender Grace Gillard, who had her back turned, focused on Clemsons’ Renee Lyles. As Wennar got ready to kick the ball, Syracuse head coach Nicky Adams yelled from the sideline, “Gilly, behind you,” and Grace reacted just in time, turning around to block the ball off her hip and causing a Clemson corner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Orange
SU community members give feedback on Academic Strategic Plan at forum
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Over 70 Syracuse University students, faculty and staff virtually attended the first of two Global Engagement Campus forums Wednesday as part of an effort to get feedback from the university community on SU’s Academic Strategic Plan.
Daily Orange
Syracuse drops 5th-straight game, falls to Clarkson 3-2
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. During Syracuse’s first power play of the game, Maya D’Arcy controlled the puck, passing to the center of the ice for Hannah Johnson. Johnson whipped the puck straight back to D’Arcy, who skated into the open ice ahead of her. With no defender challenging her, D’Arcy sent a slap shot towards the net, which deflected off the post and in to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead. It was only SU’s second shot on goal, despite it being more than 12 minutes into the game.
Daily Orange
Former head coach Tim Hankinson remembered for his ‘unbelievable’ passion
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. When Tim Hankinson was hired in 1985, current players were concerned about having to compete for their starting positions, former left back Ron Dornau said. But to ease the tension, Hankinson constantly “goofed off” with assistant Godwin Iwelumo.
Daily Orange
Syracuse cross country places 13th at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse cross country competed in two meets on Friday. It competed in the highly anticipated Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational and the Penn State National Open. At Nuttycombe, the Orange men and women team’s both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Orange
GSO discusses graduate employee stipend
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Graduate Student Organization plans to push for increasing the minimum stipend for Syracuse University’s graduate student employees for the coming year, GSO President Yousr Dhaouadi said during Wednesday’s senate meeting.
Daily Orange
Beat writers split on if Syracuse can beat No. 14 NC State at home
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. No. 18 Syracuse will face its first ranked opponent of the season, No. 15 NC State, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Orange’s 5-0 start earned them their first spot in the AP Poll since 2019, sliding into No. 22 after their win over Wagner before moving up four following their bye week.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 15 NC State
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. In its fourth and final game of the midseason home stretch, Syracuse University will take on No. 15 NC State, the first of seven opportunities remaining for the Orange to earn their one remaining victory needed to qualify for their first bowl game since 2018. Syracuse had two weeks and much of the Wagner game to fine-tune its units and recharge for the highly anticipated top-20 matchup on Saturday.
Daily Orange
Through 4 meets, SU cross country is a top-ranked program this season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After the men’s and women’s sides lost their top runners from last season, Syracuse cross country has found its way to becoming a top-ranked program. Currently, the men sit at No. 9 and the women at No. 15 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll.
Daily Orange
Ariana Joubert’s drive to seek new challenges lets her make an instant impact
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ariana Joubert went out of her comfort zone entering her senior year of high school. She transferred from Chicago inner city’s De La Salle to Montini Catholic, a small private school in the suburbs 45 minutes away from downtown.
Daily Orange
‘Athletic’ center Carlos Vettorello worked as a versatile lineman in high school
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The University of Detroit Jesuit (Michigan) High School didn’t really game plan for Aidan Hutchinson, the future No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, when it played Divine Child High School. It employed, UDJ’s 6-foot-4, 277-pound swiss army knife lineman against him.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s defense crumbles early in 5-2 loss to Clarkson
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Anne Cherkowski was left one-on-one with Arielle DeSmet five minutes into the game. Cherkowski received the ball after Darcie Lappan stole the puck from Mik Todd. Lappan passed to Cherkowski, who found the back of the net to give Clarkson an early 1-0 lead.
Daily Orange
Jam out with your parents, friends at these concerts in Syracuse
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Rock out to heavy metal band Max & Iggor Cavalera at the Westcott Theater on Thursday. The brothers, who were former members of the band SEPULTURA, split off on their own and are currently pursuing their own career as a rock duo. The brothers come to Syracuse as a part of their “Return Beneath Arise Tour” and will perform new music and songs from their SEPULTURA days, such as “Beneath the Remains.” All ages are welcome to attend.
Comments / 0