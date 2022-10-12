Read full article on original website
Mom claims 6-year-old overdosed on ADHD medication given at school
A Woonsocket mother is searching for answers after she claims her 6-year-old son overdosed on his ADHD medication at school earlier this week.
RIPTA again cancels routes that serve some Providence high schools for Friday
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again announced service disruptions to routes that serve Providence public schools on Friday morning. This makes the sixth disruption to student commutes in a matter of weeks. Friday’s disruptions have affected four schools: Central High School, Classical High School, Mount Pleasant...
Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
Fall River Parent Coach: Here Are Three Mistakes Modern Day Parents Are Making
Parenting is hard, it's hard stuff, and a lot of people struggle with it. At least that's what Michael Rock claims. Luckily, there's a parent coach from Fall River who is here to make life as a parent just a little easier. Sarah Slattery is a 38-year-old mom of three...
Portsmouth High School evacuated due to suspicious odor
Several staff members reported smelling a gas odor in the cafeteria and multiple people requested medical attention, according to the superintendent.
Family donates new appliances to NPHS special education classroom
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local family has donated a complete set of new kitchen appliances to a special education classroom at North Providence High School. School-to-Career Counselor Jim Curtis said he’s been trying for years to replace the aging appliances, which are used by students to learn key life skills.
Barrington community holds candlelight vigil for two beloved teachers
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — At least 100 students, parents and faculty members from the Sowams Elementary School community gathered on the school’s front lawn to honor two teachers who recently died. Candles were lit Wednesday evening as the principal of Sowams Elementary and members of the parent-teacher association...
16-year-old charged in Cumberland school hoax threat
The building was placed on "restricted movement" status Thursday, after a student notified administrators they received social media messages containing threats directed at the school.
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
Brown website accused of violating Americans with Disabilities Act
A class action complaint filed Sept. 23 claims that some of the University’s websites, including the athletics website and the campus shop website, violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by not being fully compatible with computer screen-reading programs. Plaintiff Milagros Senior — who is legally blind and requires screen-reading...
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
Police: Bomb threat aimed Cumberland High School was not credible
(WJAR) — The Cumberland Police Department investigated a bomb threat aimed at Cumberland High School on Thursday and found it was not credible. Police say the school administration became aware of a threat made through social media and contacted the department. The police department says an investigation into the...
Multiple departments in southern New England seize hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like candy
Multiple police departments in southern New England this week seized hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like regular candy. On Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at 70/72 Reservoir Ave. Apt #11 in the city of Pawtucket. The search warrant was issued after an investigation by the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit into a possible Felony Domestic Assault involving a gun. During the search of the residence, Detectives seized a large amount of marijuana and packaging material. Also seized were numerous individual sized packages of marijuana edibles in which the packaging closely resembled common household snacks.
‘It’s really hard’: Teen referee says confrontation with parents wasn’t her first
"This wasn't the first incident, so I've just gotten vulnerable," she said. "I want to stay on the ice, but it's really hard."
Providence creates program to increase affordable housing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Thursday the formation of a Providence Neighborhood Land Bank. The city said the goal of this initiative is to increase affordable housing throughout Providence, while also addressing “underused vacant land.”. “Bold policies and funding are needed to address the housing...
Smiley names Providence mayoral transition team members
Smiley is unopposed in the November election.
Patricia Page Named Interim EGHS Principal
The press release from EGSD about the naming of Patricia Page as interim principal of EGHS. Former principal Ken Hopkins resigned in August after two years in the position (read more HERE). The East Greenwich School Committee approved the contract for Dr. Patricia Page to begin serving as the Interim...
‘I think it’s kinda dumb’: URI students react to 4 arrests made over weekend at large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — University of Rhode Island students reacted Monday to the four arrests made over the weekend at a large house party with about 400 students. “Personally I think it’s kinda dumb. Kids need to have fun and it’s going to happen,” Owen Hackett said.
Conn. officers’ deaths hit home for retired Providence deputy chief
The city of Bristol, Connecticut, is reeling after three officers were ambushed and shot while responding to a domestic call Wednesday night.
