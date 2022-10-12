ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

RIPTA again cancels routes that serve some Providence high schools for Friday

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again announced service disruptions to routes that serve Providence public schools on Friday morning. This makes the sixth disruption to student commutes in a matter of weeks. Friday’s disruptions have affected four schools: Central High School, Classical High School, Mount Pleasant...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Kingstown, RI
Education
City
South Kingstown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Valley Breeze

Family donates new appliances to NPHS special education classroom

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local family has donated a complete set of new kitchen appliances to a special education classroom at North Providence High School. School-to-Career Counselor Jim Curtis said he’s been trying for years to replace the aging appliances, which are used by students to learn key life skills.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Barrington community holds candlelight vigil for two beloved teachers

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — At least 100 students, parents and faculty members from the Sowams Elementary School community gathered on the school’s front lawn to honor two teachers who recently died. Candles were lit Wednesday evening as the principal of Sowams Elementary and members of the parent-teacher association...
BARRINGTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Others#General Health#Flu Shot#Extra Credit#Sociology#K12#Linus College#Influenza#Kingston#Abc 6 News
Brown Daily Herald

Brown website accused of violating Americans with Disabilities Act

A class action complaint filed Sept. 23 claims that some of the University’s websites, including the athletics website and the campus shop website, violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by not being fully compatible with computer screen-reading programs. Plaintiff Milagros Senior — who is legally blind and requires screen-reading...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Halloween
Turnto10.com

Police: Bomb threat aimed Cumberland High School was not credible

(WJAR) — The Cumberland Police Department investigated a bomb threat aimed at Cumberland High School on Thursday and found it was not credible. Police say the school administration became aware of a threat made through social media and contacted the department. The police department says an investigation into the...
CUMBERLAND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Multiple departments in southern New England seize hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like candy

Multiple police departments in southern New England this week seized hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like regular candy. On Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at 70/72 Reservoir Ave. Apt #11 in the city of Pawtucket. The search warrant was issued after an investigation by the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit into a possible Felony Domestic Assault involving a gun. During the search of the residence, Detectives seized a large amount of marijuana and packaging material. Also seized were numerous individual sized packages of marijuana edibles in which the packaging closely resembled common household snacks.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence creates program to increase affordable housing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Thursday the formation of a Providence Neighborhood Land Bank. The city said the goal of this initiative is to increase affordable housing throughout Providence, while also addressing “underused vacant land.”. “Bold policies and funding are needed to address the housing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Patricia Page Named Interim EGHS Principal

The press release from EGSD about the naming of Patricia Page as interim principal of EGHS. Former principal Ken Hopkins resigned in August after two years in the position (read more HERE). The East Greenwich School Committee approved the contract for Dr. Patricia Page to begin serving as the Interim...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy