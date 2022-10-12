ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Kyle Berryhill to be sworn in as Palm Coast’s third fire chief

The Palm Coast Fire Department will celebrate the transfer of command from current Fire Chief Gerard “Jerry” Forte to incoming Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill at 2 p.m. Oct. 14. The ceremony will be held at the Palm Coast Community Center, at 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. This ceremony...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Deputy director of stormwater addresses Woodlands resident's concerns over runoff from Hurricane Ian

After Hurricane Ian flooded Woodland-area streets, residents voiced concerns about how the city handles stormwater in the neighborhood. The Woodlands butts up against the Graham Swamp trailhead area, which takes stormwater runoff from the canals west of Interstate 95. During heavy rain, the water eventually overflows and backs up into roads and yards.
PALM COAST, FL
Person
James Booth
flaglerlive.com

Hyped by Joe Mullins in July, Sale of Ex-Sheriff’s Building for Drug-Treatment Facility Collapses

Less than a month before the primary election he was desperately trying not to lose, Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins ballyhooed what he claimed would be a big win for the county: the impending sale of the former Sheriff’s Operations Center building in Bunnell, and its transformation into a much-needed in-patient treatment facility for people addicted to drugs or alcohol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Executive order prioritizes debris clean up in Florida community after Ian

PORT ORANGE, Fla - People throughout Central Florida are already fed up with the debris piled on the side of roads after Hurricane Ian. The City of Port Orange is worried about vermin, disease, and fire hazards. Piles of people’s belongings are scattered along the side of the road on Ruth Street in Port Orange.
PORT ORANGE, FL
Bay News 9

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach Planning Board to meet Thursday

What's coming up the development pipeline in Ormond Beach?. The Ormond Beach Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, at the City Commission Chambers to discuss five items. The first is a special exception comes from Paradise Pointe, a new assisted living and memory care facility....
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Community Policy