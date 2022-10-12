Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Graceland University Ranked #1 Nursing Program in Iowa
LAMONI,IA – Graceland University’s nursing program was ranked the number one program in the state by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization. The organization assessed thirty-three nursing programs in the state, identifying schools that support students through licensure and beyond, and evaluating them on NCLEX-RN exam pass rate, average program length, educational partnerships and more.
northwestmoinfo.com
Linda M. Palmer
Graveside services and burial for Linda M. Palmer of Spring Hill, Kansas will be at the Cain Cemetery, Cainsville at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Memorial gifts may be made to the Cain Cemetery in care of the funeral home. There will be no family visitation. Services under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany, MO. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
northwestmoinfo.com
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
