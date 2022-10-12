Read full article on original website
No. 6 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls soccer recap
Megan Twomey’s goal and an assist in the second half lifted Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Pascack Valley in Franklin Lakes. Abby Hendrickson and Grace Galluci each scored a goal for Ramapo (12-2), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Bridget Carr made four saves and Twomey had one.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Hillside over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys soccer recap
Jordy Sanchez posted a hat trick with three assists to lead Hillside in an 8-2 win over Thomas Edison Charter, in Hillside. Issac Nascimento added on two goals for the Comets (8-4), while Jean Fileus, Kensly Paul, and Marc Castro also scored in the win. Thomas Edison Energy Charter fell...
Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
Newark Tech over Ferris - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Campoverde’s first half goal was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Ferris in Jersey City. Brad Sumba assisted on the goal and Abraham Vargas made eight saves for Newark Tech (9-6). Cesar Tlatelpa had six saves for Ferris (9-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Hawthorne Christian over Eastern Christian - Boys soccer recap
Joel Walker scored the only goal of the contest for Hawthorne Christian during a 1-0 victory over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Walker’s goal came in the first half to give Hawthorne Christian (7-4-2) the lead and it would end up being the game-winner. Jonathan Dykman made nine saves...
Saddle River Day over Emerson Boro - Girls soccer recap
Julia Pope, Alyssa Tretola and Aliyah Strickland each scored to lead Saddle River Day in a 3-1 win over Emerson Boro, in Saddle River. Saddle River Day (6-4) led 2-0 at the half. Kylie Grompone scored for Emerson Boro (4-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
Shore Conference second round roundup for girls soccer: Manalapan, Trinity Hall win
Vanessa Sarf scored four goals to as third-seeded Manalapan defeated 19th-seeded Lacey 5-2 in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Manalapan. Daniella Butash also had a goal and an assist with Kasey Resker and Nicole Savage tallying two assists each. Leila Shaw had four saves. Manalapan (8-2-1)...
Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap
Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
Summit over Gov. Livingston - Union County Tournament quarterfinals girls soccer recap
Isis Ovares to lead fourth-seeded Summit to a 3-0 victory over fifth-seeded Gov. Livingston in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament. Joelle Ma added one goal and two assists for Summit (4-9-1). Catherine King made nine saves as Gov. Livingston (8-7) was unable to find the back of the net.
Union City over St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer- Hudson County Tournament semifinals
Christopher Castro scored two goals just 1:37 apart, giving second-seeded Union City a 2-1 victory over third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep in the Hudson County Tournament semifinals at the Midtown Athletic Complex in Union City. Walter Lopez assisted on both goals, which came in the fifth and seventh minutes, giving...
Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
Emmet Goldberg leads Tenafly over Newark Collegiate - Football recap
Emmet Goldberg scored three rushing touchdowns as Tenafly won on the road, 33-6, over Newark Collegiate. Will Zinna opened the scoring with a 15-yard run for Tenafly (3-3) while Goldberg scored on a 1-yard keeper in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead at halftime. Asher Zorn returned a fumble...
Immaculata over Morris Catholic - Football recap
Mason Geis threw 21 yards to Cole Hayden for the go-ahead touchdown as Immaculata won, 21-7, over Morris Catholic in Denville. That scoring play gave Immaculata (3-4) a 14-7 lead at halftime after Joseph Fleming scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter to knot the score at 7-all.
Butler and Eastern Christian play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Butler and Eastern Christian scored in regulation but could not find the back of the net in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in North Haledon. Callie Havrilla got Butler (6-7-1) on the board first. Hallie Rapoport was credited with the assist. This was the score at halftime.
East Brunswick defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Yana Popova scored twice to help lift East Brunswick past South Brunswick 3-1 in East Brunswick. Popova tallied the first two goals for East Brunswick (11-3) before Grace Smutko gave her team a 3-0 lead in the third quarter. Kayla Balsamo also made seven saves. Ella Squaires scored the lone...
Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville
Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
Howell over Monmouth - Field hockey recap
Reilly Larson scored twice to lead Howell to a 5-0 win over Monmouth, in Tinton Falls. Madyson Nagy and Kerry DeStefano each recorded a goal and an assist for the Rebels (8-4-1) while Alivia Morales scored once. Erin Mylod made 19 saves to earn the shutout. Lilah Magenheimer recorded 16...
