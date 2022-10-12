Read full article on original website
Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville
Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
East Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Devontae Stennett netted two goals to lead East Orange to a 6-1 win over North Star Academy, in Newark. Helder Roas, Lowens Gabriel, Fernand Gbodjo, and Giovany St. Jean also scored for East Orange (7-4). North Star Academy fell to 0-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
No. 6 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls soccer recap
Megan Twomey’s goal and an assist in the second half lifted Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Pascack Valley in Franklin Lakes. Abby Hendrickson and Grace Galluci each scored a goal for Ramapo (12-2), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Bridget Carr made four saves and Twomey had one.
Saddle River Day over Emerson Boro - Girls soccer recap
Julia Pope, Alyssa Tretola and Aliyah Strickland each scored to lead Saddle River Day in a 3-1 win over Emerson Boro, in Saddle River. Saddle River Day (6-4) led 2-0 at the half. Kylie Grompone scored for Emerson Boro (4-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
Girls Soccer: Essex County Tournament quarterfinal recaps for Oct. 14
Jaiden Schultz’s unassisted goal in the first half was the difference as third-seeded West Orange defeated sixth-seeded Millburn, 1-0, in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals in West Orange. Hannah Amoyaw made one save to post the shutout for West Orange (11-3-1), winners of four consecutive games. Emma Woros made...
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
Hawthorne Christian over Eastern Christian - Boys soccer recap
Joel Walker scored the only goal of the contest for Hawthorne Christian during a 1-0 victory over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Walker’s goal came in the first half to give Hawthorne Christian (7-4-2) the lead and it would end up being the game-winner. Jonathan Dykman made nine saves...
Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap
Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
Delsea tops Williamstown in first round of SJCA Tournament - Girls soccer recap
Cadence Serrano scored a goal as ninth-seeded Delsea defeated eighth-seeded Williamstown 2-1 in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament in Willamstown. Jenna Master also scored a goal with Arianna Myers posting five saves. The game was tied 0-0 at the half until Williamstown (10-4) started the...
Bishop Eustace over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Liam Higgins scored four goals and added one assist as Bishop Eustace cruised to a 7-1 victory over Pennsville in Pennsville. All of the scoring in this game was done in the first half. Jackson Gatelin totaled two goals and one assist while Jackson Adams dished out two assists for Bishop Eustace (5-7).
Butler and Eastern Christian play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Butler and Eastern Christian scored in regulation but could not find the back of the net in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in North Haledon. Callie Havrilla got Butler (6-7-1) on the board first. Hallie Rapoport was credited with the assist. This was the score at halftime.
Shore Conference second round roundup for girls soccer: Manalapan, Trinity Hall win
Vanessa Sarf scored four goals to as third-seeded Manalapan defeated 19th-seeded Lacey 5-2 in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Manalapan. Daniella Butash also had a goal and an assist with Kasey Resker and Nicole Savage tallying two assists each. Leila Shaw had four saves. Manalapan (8-2-1)...
Football: Knight’s 3 TDs lead Glen Rock past North Arlington (PHOTOS)
Andrew Knight ran for a touchdown and had two receiving ones as Glen Rock blanked North Arlington in Glen Rock. Knight connected on a pass from Nick Atme in the first quarter before embarking on a 14-yard run for a 14-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, Aiden Burkhardt scored on...
Union City over St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer- Hudson County Tournament semifinals
Christopher Castro scored two goals just 1:37 apart, giving second-seeded Union City a 2-1 victory over third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep in the Hudson County Tournament semifinals at the Midtown Athletic Complex in Union City. Walter Lopez assisted on both goals, which came in the fifth and seventh minutes, giving...
Southern over Howell - Football recap
Andy Falletta threw two scoring strikes to Max Di Pietro as Southern won on the road, 16-7, over Howell. Falletta threw 46 yards to DePietro to open the scoring in the first quarter for Southern (4-3) and completed a 17-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter for the final points.
Football: Shane Nugent scores four times as Wallkill Valley defeats Hackettstown
Shane Nugent had a big day for Wallkill Valley as he had 34 carries for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team past Hackettstown 34-27 in Hackettstown. Trailing 27-21 in the third quarter, Nugent put Wallkill Valley (5-2) ahead by one point thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Bonser. Chase Lorencovitz extended the lead to 34-27 off a four-yard pass from Bonser.
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
