Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Paterson Charter over Passaic Charter - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Santiago scored two goals in Paterson Charter’s 2-1 overtime victory over Passaic Charter in Passaic. Lucas Escolastico made eight saves for Paterson Charter (4-9). Damian Gutierrez scored the lone Passaic Charter (3-6-1) goal and Oscar Gonzalez had five saves. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
No. 6 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls soccer recap
Megan Twomey’s goal and an assist in the second half lifted Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Pascack Valley in Franklin Lakes. Abby Hendrickson and Grace Galluci each scored a goal for Ramapo (12-2), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Bridget Carr made four saves and Twomey had one.
Saddle River Day over Emerson Boro - Girls soccer recap
Julia Pope, Alyssa Tretola and Aliyah Strickland each scored to lead Saddle River Day in a 3-1 win over Emerson Boro, in Saddle River. Saddle River Day (6-4) led 2-0 at the half. Kylie Grompone scored for Emerson Boro (4-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawthorne Christian over Eastern Christian - Boys soccer recap
Joel Walker scored the only goal of the contest for Hawthorne Christian during a 1-0 victory over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Walker’s goal came in the first half to give Hawthorne Christian (7-4-2) the lead and it would end up being the game-winner. Jonathan Dykman made nine saves...
Hillside over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys soccer recap
Jordy Sanchez posted a hat trick with three assists to lead Hillside in an 8-2 win over Thomas Edison Charter, in Hillside. Issac Nascimento added on two goals for the Comets (8-4), while Jean Fileus, Kensly Paul, and Marc Castro also scored in the win. Thomas Edison Energy Charter fell...
East Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Devontae Stennett netted two goals to lead East Orange to a 6-1 win over North Star Academy, in Newark. Helder Roas, Lowens Gabriel, Fernand Gbodjo, and Giovany St. Jean also scored for East Orange (7-4). North Star Academy fell to 0-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Newark Tech over Ferris - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Campoverde’s first half goal was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Ferris in Jersey City. Brad Sumba assisted on the goal and Abraham Vargas made eight saves for Newark Tech (9-6). Cesar Tlatelpa had six saves for Ferris (9-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap
Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Shore Conference second round roundup for girls soccer: Manalapan, Trinity Hall win
Vanessa Sarf scored four goals to as third-seeded Manalapan defeated 19th-seeded Lacey 5-2 in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Manalapan. Daniella Butash also had a goal and an assist with Kasey Resker and Nicole Savage tallying two assists each. Leila Shaw had four saves. Manalapan (8-2-1)...
Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
Summit over Gov. Livingston - Union County Tournament quarterfinals girls soccer recap
Isis Ovares to lead fourth-seeded Summit to a 3-0 victory over fifth-seeded Gov. Livingston in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament. Joelle Ma added one goal and two assists for Summit (4-9-1). Catherine King made nine saves as Gov. Livingston (8-7) was unable to find the back of the net.
Atlantic City over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap
Alyns Polynice scored two goals as Atlantic City cruised to a 7-1 victory over St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Hammonton. Atlantic City (6-3) scored six goals in the first half. Mario Maldonado-Carrasco logged one goal and two assists. Carrasco was joined by Flavio Reyes and Pedro Bautista-Escobedo as players with two...
Gloucester over Paulsboro - Girls soccer recap
Meghan Gorman scored two goals as Gloucester used some insurance in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Gloucester (7-6-1) led 1-0 at halftime but pulled away in the second half. Alexis Nelson dished out two assists. Arianna Moore made 15 saves for Paulsboro (0-9).
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
Butler and Eastern Christian play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Butler and Eastern Christian scored in regulation but could not find the back of the net in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in North Haledon. Callie Havrilla got Butler (6-7-1) on the board first. Hallie Rapoport was credited with the assist. This was the score at halftime.
East Brunswick defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Yana Popova scored twice to help lift East Brunswick past South Brunswick 3-1 in East Brunswick. Popova tallied the first two goals for East Brunswick (11-3) before Grace Smutko gave her team a 3-0 lead in the third quarter. Kayla Balsamo also made seven saves. Ella Squaires scored the lone...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0