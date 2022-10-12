ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haledon, NJ

NJ.com

Paterson Charter over Passaic Charter - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Santiago scored two goals in Paterson Charter’s 2-1 overtime victory over Passaic Charter in Passaic. Lucas Escolastico made eight saves for Paterson Charter (4-9). Damian Gutierrez scored the lone Passaic Charter (3-6-1) goal and Oscar Gonzalez had five saves. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls soccer recap

Megan Twomey’s goal and an assist in the second half lifted Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Pascack Valley in Franklin Lakes. Abby Hendrickson and Grace Galluci each scored a goal for Ramapo (12-2), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Bridget Carr made four saves and Twomey had one.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Emerson Boro - Girls soccer recap

Julia Pope, Alyssa Tretola and Aliyah Strickland each scored to lead Saddle River Day in a 3-1 win over Emerson Boro, in Saddle River. Saddle River Day (6-4) led 2-0 at the half. Kylie Grompone scored for Emerson Boro (4-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Hawthorne Christian over Eastern Christian - Boys soccer recap

Joel Walker scored the only goal of the contest for Hawthorne Christian during a 1-0 victory over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Walker’s goal came in the first half to give Hawthorne Christian (7-4-2) the lead and it would end up being the game-winner. Jonathan Dykman made nine saves...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Hillside over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys soccer recap

Jordy Sanchez posted a hat trick with three assists to lead Hillside in an 8-2 win over Thomas Edison Charter, in Hillside. Issac Nascimento added on two goals for the Comets (8-4), while Jean Fileus, Kensly Paul, and Marc Castro also scored in the win. Thomas Edison Energy Charter fell...
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

East Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap

Devontae Stennett netted two goals to lead East Orange to a 6-1 win over North Star Academy, in Newark. Helder Roas, Lowens Gabriel, Fernand Gbodjo, and Giovany St. Jean also scored for East Orange (7-4). North Star Academy fell to 0-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Tech over Ferris - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Campoverde’s first half goal was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Ferris in Jersey City. Brad Sumba assisted on the goal and Abraham Vargas made eight saves for Newark Tech (9-6). Cesar Tlatelpa had six saves for Ferris (9-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap

Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview

This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap

Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap

Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic City over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap

Alyns Polynice scored two goals as Atlantic City cruised to a 7-1 victory over St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Hammonton. Atlantic City (6-3) scored six goals in the first half. Mario Maldonado-Carrasco logged one goal and two assists. Carrasco was joined by Flavio Reyes and Pedro Bautista-Escobedo as players with two...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester over Paulsboro - Girls soccer recap

Meghan Gorman scored two goals as Gloucester used some insurance in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Gloucester (7-6-1) led 1-0 at halftime but pulled away in the second half. Alexis Nelson dished out two assists. Arianna Moore made 15 saves for Paulsboro (0-9).
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Butler and Eastern Christian play to tie - Girls soccer recap

Butler and Eastern Christian scored in regulation but could not find the back of the net in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in North Haledon. Callie Havrilla got Butler (6-7-1) on the board first. Hallie Rapoport was credited with the assist. This was the score at halftime.
BUTLER, NJ
NJ.com

