97-Year-Old Ex-Prime Minister Declares He Is Running for Office Again
Once the world’s oldest serving state leader, Malaysia’s 97-year-old former prime minister has announced his intention to extend his role in politics—in theory into his 100s. This was declared on Tuesday by Mahathir Mohamad, as he outlined his plan to defend his parliamentary seat for Malaysia’s upcoming...
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 3 years for graft -source
Oct 12 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison on charges of accepting a bribe, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
nationalinterest.org
America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines
The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
A Russian oil price cap will backfire on the global economy and the plan likely influenced OPEC's production cut, Indonesian finance minister says
A price cap on Russian oil could backfire on the global economy, Indonesia's finance minister warned. If a price cap is met with retaliation from Russia, it could result in oil prices being pushed higher. The move could also set a precedent for other commodities, which would hurt some of...
Japanese filmmaker held in Myanmar gets three more years in prison
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A Myanmar court sentenced Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota to an additional three years in prison on Wednesday on charges of violating an immigration law, the Japanese government said, bringing the total term of his incarceration to 10 years.
CNBC
UK PM Liz Truss announces another huge U-turn and names Jeremy Hunt as finance minister
Truss scrapped the pledge to reverse predecessor Boris Johnson's hike of corporation tax from 19% to 25%, a decision estimated to restore around £18 billion ($20.1 billion) to the U.K. Treasury's coffers by 2026. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired earlier on Friday after less than six weeks in...
U.K.・
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
Liz Truss government ‘could fall at any time’, Keir Starmer tells senior Labour staff
Sir Keir Starmer has warned Labour staff to be ready for the collapse of Liz Truss’s government and a general election “at any time”.Announcing a shake-up of his top team, Sir Keir said the Tory poll collapse which followed the disastrous mini-Budget and market turmoil gave Labour “a huge chance”.He told Labour Party staff on Tuesday: “The government’s collapse has given us a huge chance. The instability means they could fall at any time. Because of that we need to get on an election footing straight away.”Sir Keir has restructured key roles in his bid to put Labour on...
'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa
For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
maritime-executive.com
Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia
A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
UK to designate China a ‘threat’ in hawkish foreign policy shift
China is to be formally designated a “threat” to Britain in a hasty rewrite of Boris Johnson’s defence and foreign policy that is being brought forward to end confusion among ministers about how to deal with Beijing. Under Johnson, China had been categorised as a “systemic competitor”...
Jeremy Hunt named as new chancellor by Liz Truss
Liz Truss has appointed the former Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt as her new chancellor after sacking her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng.Appointing the ex-health secretary, a centrist who backed Rishi Sunak, is viewed as a reversal of economic strategy and a bid to shore up support among Tory MPs in despair over her leadership.Mr Hunt becomes the fourth Tory chancellor this year, as Ms Truss shuffles her top team in an attempt to reassure markets, the public and her own MPs that she can balance the books.The PM staged a seven-minute No 10 press conference at which she announced a...
U.K.・
‘He’s God’: China’s Top Leadership Is Set for a Reshuffle. But Xi Jinping Is Here to Stay.
China’s leadership succession has always been a black box. The process is so opaque that outsiders often have no way of knowing who will be in charge until the moment they step up to the podium at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party meeting. But as Beijing prepares to unveil its next leadership at the party congress next week, one thing is almost certain: the top leader, Xi Jinping, is extending his reign.
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will take the stage on Sunday to kick off a historic congress of the ruling Communist Party, where he is poised to win a third term that solidifies his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
BBC
Liz Truss: Mark Drakeford says PM has not called him yet
Wales' first minister says he still has not had a call from Liz Truss, five weeks after she became prime minister. Mark Drakeford said he was disappointed "that the prime minister chooses to talk about the first ministers of Wales and Scotland" rather than to them. He said it had...
Five things to know about China's Communist Party Congress
China's Communist Party will on Sunday open its 20th Party Congress, the country's most important political meeting, which is held once every five years. The CCP, which has ruled China since 1949, has held 19 congresses to fill its leadership ranks since it was founded in 1921.
Xi Jinping to remain 'chairman of everything' in China after being presented a third term
Xi Jinping will get a new five-year term as general secretary of China's Communist Party. Here's what happened during his first decade in power.
