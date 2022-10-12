ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Ohio man pleads guilty to mass shooting plot targeting women

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420P7u_0iVMxIPp00

HIGHLAND COUNTY — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to conduct a mass shooting of women.

Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, admitted he plotted to shoot women at a university in Ohio, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Genco was arrested by federal agents in July 2021 and remains in custody at the Butler County Jail, according to jail records.

Law enforcement agents discovered a note of Genco’s that indicated he hoped to kill 3,000 people.

In 2019, Genco purchased tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie bearing the word “Revenge,” cargo pants, a bowie knife, a skull facemask, two Glock 17 magazines, a 9mm Glock 17 clip, and a holster clip concealed carry for a Glock, according to a release.

Genco’s court documents detail that he conducted surveillance at an Ohio university on Jan. 15, 2020. That same day, he searched online for topics including “planning a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”

In March of 2020, Highland County Sheriff’s Office went to Genco’s residence. In the trunk of Genco’s car, officers found a firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armor and boxes ammunition.

As part of his plea, Genco admitted that he owned both firearms related to his plot.

Genco pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which, because it involved an attempt to kill, is punishable by up to life in prison, according to a release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Ti13r C.
2d ago

Honestly, he probably won't get all the jail time or mental health help he needs. Our "justice" system doesn't do much unless it's happened and even then it gets spotty after plea deals.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

13 Ohio accused gang members arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Hillsboro, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Highland County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Highland County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
WDTN

Police: Boy, 13, dead in Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Mass Shooting#Firearms#Hate Crime#Violent Crime
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 26 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fairfield Co. man indicted on child pornography-related charges

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County man appeared in court this week following an indictment on child pornography-related charges. Calib Lain Puckett, of Amanda, Ohio, was indicted last week on 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, 1 count of voyeurism, and 1 count of possession of criminal tools.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty last week to stalking. CPD Officer Darryl Tyus planted an Apple AirTag on the woman’s car and used it to monitor her whereabouts without her knowledge for weeks, according to court documents. At one...
Record-Herald

Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items

WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
132K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy