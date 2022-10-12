Ohio man pleads guilty to mass shooting plot targeting women

HIGHLAND COUNTY — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to conduct a mass shooting of women.

Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, admitted he plotted to shoot women at a university in Ohio, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Genco was arrested by federal agents in July 2021 and remains in custody at the Butler County Jail, according to jail records.

Law enforcement agents discovered a note of Genco’s that indicated he hoped to kill 3,000 people.

In 2019, Genco purchased tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie bearing the word “Revenge,” cargo pants, a bowie knife, a skull facemask, two Glock 17 magazines, a 9mm Glock 17 clip, and a holster clip concealed carry for a Glock, according to a release.

Genco’s court documents detail that he conducted surveillance at an Ohio university on Jan. 15, 2020. That same day, he searched online for topics including “planning a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”

In March of 2020, Highland County Sheriff’s Office went to Genco’s residence. In the trunk of Genco’s car, officers found a firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armor and boxes ammunition.

As part of his plea, Genco admitted that he owned both firearms related to his plot.

Genco pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which, because it involved an attempt to kill, is punishable by up to life in prison, according to a release.

