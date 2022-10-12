Read full article on original website
A start-up says it wants to revive boxing in Dubai after an alleged mob boss there had the sport at his mercy
Boxing manager and reputed narcoterrorist Daniel Kinahan controlled part of the entire sport from his stronghold in Dubai.
The top 5 safest, healthiest countries for female digital nomads
More women are becoming digital nomads. Picking the right destination can be overwhelming. When it comes to health and safety, here's what to know.
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
AMASRA, Turkey — (AP) — The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to at least 28 people Saturday, officials said. Rescue efforts continued as a fire burned in the mine and desperate relatives waited for news. There were 110 miners working in the...
China's Xi looks to 3rd 5-year term as Communist Party meets
BEIJING (AP) — On the eve of the opening of a key Chinese Communist Party congress, party leader, head of state and commander of the armed forces Xi Jinping seems more in charge than ever, having given no indication of stepping away from power or anointing a successor. Xi had given few signs during his steady rise through the ranks of the party that he would develop into one of modern China’s most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. Those illusions have been all but swept away, however, ahead of the century-old party’s opening of its 20th congress Sunday. What’s not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that means for China and the world. “Xi Jinping is certainly a polarizing individual,” said Joseph Torigian, a Chinese politics expert at at American University in Washington, D.C.
