IMS event to highlight community programs, initiatives to keep Indianapolis safe
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people will be gathering at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the sixth annual "Frontline Experience," put on by the Indy Public Safety Foundation with a goal of helping combat gun violence. The event comes as Indianapolis continues to see an increase in gun violence. According...
Marion County community center celebrates 150 years, expansion
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County community center dedicated to helping families in need for generations needs the community's support. Fletcher Place Community Center is celebrating 150 years in Indianapolis. The community center is quickly expanding, and in the coming weeks will double the number of kids it serves. To be able to do that, it could use the community's help.
IPS counselor shares tips to transition back to school after fall break
INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis Public School students wrap up their fall break, an IPS counselor is sharing tips for families when it comes to transitioning into that back-to-school mindset. Aaron Munson is a counselor at IPS Butler University Laboratory School 55. He is also the 2022 Indiana Elementary School...
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
Indianapolis community works to combat rising violence
INDIANAPOLIS — As city leaders seek answers and solutions to combat the rising violence in Indianapolis, community leaders are also working to make positive change in their neighborhoods to keep Indianapolis safer. "It ain't going to happen overnight, but it can happen on your block," said Donita Royal, founder...
Good News: Coats for Kids
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
IndyGo seeking community input on proposed changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Businesses know a key part of success in staffing is making sure workers have reliable transportation. IndyGo is proposing route changes on the west side that could have a big impact on workers. On Tuesday, IndyGo hosted the first of several meetings to get feedback. The current...
IMPD: 1 person critically injured in East Washington Street shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was badly injured in an east side shooting Friday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Washington Street, which is a few blocks east of Sherman Drive. Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD...
Bicentennial Legends Mural pays tribute to Madam C.J. Walker in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Down the street from the legacy center bearing her name, the spot that was once the headquarters and manufacturing plant of Madam C.J. Walker Hair Care and Beauty Products, dozens gathered Thursday for the unveiling and dedication of a mural. Madam C.J. Walker was this country’s first...
3rd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday afternoon for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. The latest sentence was handed down just days after the second of four suspects was sentenced. A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 143 years at the Indiana Department...
Operation Football: Fishers 37, Zionsville 7
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville hosted Fishers Friday night on Operation Football. It's the final week of the regular season, and the Tigers head into the playoffs with a 37-7 win.
IMPD: 1 dead in near east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city's near east side that left a man dead late Wednesday. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Denny Street, which is a neighborhood just east of Washington Park. An IMPD spokesperson said officers who...
Starbucks on Monument Circle closing due to safety concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — Starbucks is closing its Monument Circle location in downtown Indianapolis due to safety concerns. The coffee shop, located at 55 Monument Circle, will have its last day of operation Thursday, Oct. 27. A Starbucks spokesperson told 13News that employees will have the opportunity to transfer to a...
IU professor found dead in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
IMPD: Shots fired at undercover officer on near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at an undercover IMPD officer on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Wednesday morning, police said. Just before 1 a.m., an undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near 38th Street and Sutherland Avenue, when another car drove by and shot at the officer's vehicle. At least one bullet his the officer's vehicle.
Man, 2 teenagers arrested for role in 2 carjackings and robbery in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested in late September for their alleged role in two carjackings and a robbery, IMPD announced Tuesday. Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, a red Honda Civic was carjacked from the 3800 block of North Mitthoefer Road. Just before 11 p.m. that night, the car was used in a robbery in the 3700 block of East Washington Street, police said.
October homicide numbers in Indianapolis continue to climb
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis hasn't seen athey've seen an increase in homicides since Oct. 1. IMPD, in fact, reports an uptick in the homicide rate since the month began. As of Sunday, there have been 14 homicides this month - an average of more than one per day. Although the...
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2015 killing of pregnant woman at her northwest side home
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Friday afternoon for killing a 28-year-old woman, who was pregnant with her second child, at her home on the northwest side of Indianapolis in November 2015. Larry Jo Taylor Jr. was sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction...
