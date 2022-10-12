ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Marion County community center celebrates 150 years, expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County community center dedicated to helping families in need for generations needs the community's support. Fletcher Place Community Center is celebrating 150 years in Indianapolis. The community center is quickly expanding, and in the coming weeks will double the number of kids it serves. To be able to do that, it could use the community's help.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis community works to combat rising violence

INDIANAPOLIS — As city leaders seek answers and solutions to combat the rising violence in Indianapolis, community leaders are also working to make positive change in their neighborhoods to keep Indianapolis safer. "It ain't going to happen overnight, but it can happen on your block," said Donita Royal, founder...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Coats for Kids

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases

INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IndyGo seeking community input on proposed changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Businesses know a key part of success in staffing is making sure workers have reliable transportation. IndyGo is proposing route changes on the west side that could have a big impact on workers. On Tuesday, IndyGo hosted the first of several meetings to get feedback. The current...
WTHR

3rd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday afternoon for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. The latest sentence was handed down just days after the second of four suspects was sentenced. A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 143 years at the Indiana Department...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead in near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city's near east side that left a man dead late Wednesday. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Denny Street, which is a neighborhood just east of Washington Park. An IMPD spokesperson said officers who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Starbucks on Monument Circle closing due to safety concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Starbucks is closing its Monument Circle location in downtown Indianapolis due to safety concerns. The coffee shop, located at 55 Monument Circle, will have its last day of operation Thursday, Oct. 27. A Starbucks spokesperson told 13News that employees will have the opportunity to transfer to a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IU professor found dead in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Shots fired at undercover officer on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at an undercover IMPD officer on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Wednesday morning, police said. Just before 1 a.m., an undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near 38th Street and Sutherland Avenue, when another car drove by and shot at the officer's vehicle. At least one bullet his the officer's vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man, 2 teenagers arrested for role in 2 carjackings and robbery in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested in late September for their alleged role in two carjackings and a robbery, IMPD announced Tuesday. Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, a red Honda Civic was carjacked from the 3800 block of North Mitthoefer Road. Just before 11 p.m. that night, the car was used in a robbery in the 3700 block of East Washington Street, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
