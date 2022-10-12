INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at an undercover IMPD officer on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Wednesday morning, police said. Just before 1 a.m., an undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near 38th Street and Sutherland Avenue, when another car drove by and shot at the officer's vehicle. At least one bullet his the officer's vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO