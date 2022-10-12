ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

james Allen
2d ago

So, if any perpetrators are identified, prosecute them fully according to the law no matter thier age or social status. These are crimes they are committing and the consequences may be devastating if an actual school threat happens and somehow it not taken seriously because people thought it was a joke by some kids.

The Post and Courier

Second Columbia-area student arrested over hoax shooter calls

COLUMBIA — A 14-year-old was arrested on Oct. 13 after the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he called Keenan High School administration and said there would be a shooting on campus. His arrest on Oct. 13 is the second the sheriff’s department has made in connection with threats made...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Hundreds of callers seeking help clearing their record in Richland County, solicitor’s office says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those with a criminal record often face challenges securing jobs and homes, but Richland County is hoping to help those eligible have their records cleared. On Thursday, the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office held an event at the Richland Library, working to inform the public about the process which helps clear the record of offenders who committed misdemeanors like shoplifting or were found innocent.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
LEXINGTON, SC
iheart.com

Social Media Posts Puts Columbia School Into Modified Lockdown

(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating a threatening social media post in Columbia. It caused C.A. Johnson High School to put on a modified lockdown Tuesday. The Richland One School District says the lockdown is a precaution and the threat is not believed to be credible. Additional police officers were...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington's Jay Koon claims 'Golden Peanut' at Fair

The South Carolina State Fair kicked off with a contest at Academic Avenue, as the Lexington County Blowfish held its third annual Boiled Peanut Eating Contest. Six contestants from the fields of radio and television media and law enforcement took the stage to see who could eat the most boiled peanuts in two minutes.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing at COMET Central

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The COMET is giving out free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing. The transit company will hold the event on Oct. 24 from 9 am- 2 pm at Comet Central, 1745 Sumter Street. Vaccine recipients will receive $50 gift cards as an incentive. For more information on the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington man sentenced to 7 years in deadly boat crash

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison. for a boat crash that killed two people in August of 2020. Dylan Steele pled guilty to two felony charges of boating under the influence resulting in death as well as other and other charges.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Attorney General: Richland County School District One employee arrested for misuse of funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Richland County School District One Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy, was arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division agents for allegedly spending school funds for personal use. Authorities say Braddy, 43, embezzled over $23,170.41 for his own personal use. If convicted, Braddy faces potential incarceration of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

