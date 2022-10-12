‘We’re one community’: Inside Sutter County’s attempt to include Yuba City on its sales tax measure

“We have been great neighbors. … We had ongoing discussions going on with the county, that how could we help the county. And these discussions have not made it out to general population.”

That was Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw’s response to a question during a candidate forum on Sept. 28 regarding Measure A – a one cent sales tax measure that is on the Nov. 8 ballot – and how the city had discussions with the county behind the scenes about not only its inclusion on the ballot measure but also what would have been a significant boost to the county’s efforts in promoting the measure’s need to the community.

“We’re talking about how we could further support them with mutual aid. How we could support them in their fire. How we could, even possibly use some of our CARES Act funding to get them through – we’ve (been) told they had funding for two more years or four more years,” Shaw continued in his answer that night. “So, we were looking at things long term because we can see the possible need at the city. I can just sum it up in two words: utter disappointment. Because, we were being the good neighbors and trying to do everything that we can to take care of our complete community, which is not just the residents inside of our city. And we were caught off guard when they decided to go along. We were at the table talking about a potential future split. But since they went out on their own, we have not heard anything from the county. And actually from some of the supervisors themselves, we’ve heard just the opposite: that you’re not getting a dime. So, we have funding issues, spending issues, and we’ve got a tax on the table.”

That answer from Shaw sparked an immediate response from supervisors and the county, seeking to bring context to a complicated issue that had been discussed for months.

“It’s always been in our best interest to work with the city on this because it will affect the city and county. At the end of the day, we’re one community,” District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said days after the forum. “We had always anticipated it would be a 50/50 split. We felt that would be fair because with us managing the museum, library, behavioral health, and jail, it would be fair. That’s why we went with the one cent sales tax. Had we known they wouldn’t take part, we would have gone for the half cent tax.”

Ziegenmeyer admitted he was caught off guard by what the mayor had suggested in his comments.

“I put this community first, before politics. I believe as an elected official we owe it to the people of our community, do you support this measure or not. Why do you support it or why don’t you support it? When I vote on a bond, I look at how it affects me and my family,” Ziegenmeyer said, who along with the other Sutter County supervisors unanimously voted on Aug. 9 to put the sales tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. “It could help us recruit and keep talent here. You can’t be lean in public safety or behavioral health. You need 100% staffing in those areas.”

During a Sept. 13 Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting, Ziegenmeyer made a plea to the public to look past the rhetoric of anti-tax voices and ask the right questions, before emphasizing the desire of the county to work with Sutter County cities.

“No one likes taxes, I don’t want to pay more taxes. … You look at what you’re gonna get out of it, that’s how I look at it. … We look at the services that we provide right now and I see people post on certain items, ‘well, you don’t need this and you don’t need that.’ … I’d like to have a safer community,” Ziegenmeyer said. “I’d like to actually have four sheriff deputies patrolling, instead of one or two. It’s not just because they got three or four or five sitting back at the department twiddling their thumbs, because that’s all they have. I’d like to see two firefighters working in the department, whether we receive a SAFER grant or not. I believe we have 15 positions in the public works and we’re down five. Behavioral health … we’re down 30% … just in that department alone. I can’t imagine what we’re down in probation … that’s public safety. These are things that we need to figure out how to fund and this is a big deal. Do your homework and ask those questions. The other thing is, I want the city to know that we want to work with the city (Yuba City), we want to work with the city of Live Oak.”

A revenue sharing offer

Prior to the Aug. 9 tax measure vote by the Sutter County Board of Supervisors, Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith sent an email to Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley outlining a possible sales tax sharing agreement should the supervisors vote to approve the measure. Langley said she sent Smith’s email to members of the Yuba City City Council.

In Smith’s email, he said regardless of whether a half cent or full cent sales tax measure were to be included on the ballot, that the following revenue sharing options be considered:

– 2%-4% for the city of Live Oak

– Remaining 96-98% split equally between the city of Yuba City and county of Sutter

As an example of the monetary benefits, Smith said with a one cent tax that Live Oak could potentially receive $392,000 in the first year with Yuba City and Sutter County each receiving $9,604,000. With a half cent option, Live Oak would get $350,000 with Yuba City and Sutter County each receiving $4,725,000.

“Essentially the City and County split 50/50 proceeds above and beyond the 1% local Bradley Burns sales tax that each jurisdiction receives,” Smith said in the email. “I believe this would be fair to both organizations since the majority of sales tax generating businesses are in the Yuba City limits, yet the majority of expensive general fund services are provided to citizens by the County. This isn’t at all to take away from the excellent services that Yuba City provides.”

Smith also laid out how the cities would benefit from their inclusion on the ballot measure.

“Additionally, I believe this arrangement would motivate each organization to promote economic development throughout the City and County as both organizations would benefit regardless of where a new business or development might locate,” Smith said. “Yuba City has upcoming developments that would benefit Sutter County and Sutter County has Sutter Pointe that has recently broken ground with the strong possibility of developing distribution centers close to Sacramento that can produce millions of dollars in sales tax revenue.”

Smith said he was confident that the Sutter County Board of Supervisors would agree to the arrangement. Several supervisors have since told the Appeal that they would be open to negotiating with and including Sutter County cities such as Live Oak and especially Yuba City.

“I present this as an attempt at a no-frills agreement option,” Smith said. “The County and City could spend years negotiating something different and each could justify why they should receive a higher percentage than the other. I think that would not be a fruitful negotiation process and would likely result in no net gain for either side.”

A timeline of events

“We did not opt out. We were heavily engaged with the county on this tax measure and continue to have discussions with them,” Yuba City Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden said during the September candidate forum. “What we were hoping to be able to do was to go together on a tax measure, if needed, down the road. We were willing to help the county with their shortfalls for a period of time, until such time as we could get together and determine whether or not that a sales tax measure would be acceptable here. … I do think that we have not necessarily closed the door on this particular issue. I do not believe that the county has closed the door and not going to share taxes with us. They have told us in the past that they would.”

What Boomgaarden was referring to was a sequence of meetings and discussions between the county and Yuba City about the city’s possible involvement with what would eventually become Measure A.

The Appeal was able to speak with Langley at length about those discussions. The following is a breakdown of how the city and county approached this important issue that could forever have an impact on the lives of Sutter County residents.

– Jan. 14: Langley said the city and county regularly take part in intergovernmental relations committee meetings. The meeting on this day included Ziegenmeyer, Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains, Shaw, Yuba City Vice Mayor Wade Kirchner, Smith and Langley.

“I have notes that go back to January of 2022. … I have a discussion with Steve (Smith) on Jan. 14 related to the poll that Sutter County did,” Langley recalled. “Dec. 22, 2021, my meeting with Steve Smith, again talking about the county polling results – where they talked about a one percent unincorporated and a one percent (for) the entire county.”

– Jan. 27: There is a discussion about polling results with the context of that discussion related to feedback the county had acquired from an outside group.

“From the poll: Lew Edwards Group and FM3 – they had noted that a one cent (increase proposal) showed 55% approval and half cent showed 59% approval,” Langley said. “In the unincorporated area it would equate to about $3.1 million and then if it was applied over the entire county it would equate to about $20 million. County noted they were looking at a general sales tax with a focus being fire, public safety and homeless.”

At that point, Langley said the city was not directly involved with a possible sales tax measure that could be proposed by the county.

“At that point in time it was just the county providing some information because they were trying to show what the poll results were going to be,” Langley said.

– June 23: Individual meetings were held with three council members – Grace Espindola, Boomgaarden and Kirchner.

“The purpose of this was for these council members to meet briefly with a representative of the Lew Edwards Group and FM3 (consultant who did the polling for the group), and then also Steve (Smith) and I were there,” Langley said. “It was the Lew Edwards Group talking about the poll that they had done. They talked about what went into the poll – 600 interviews, that’s a standard for a countywide survey.”

Langley said Lew Edwards Group and FM3 would only recommend proceeding on a sales tax ballot measure if they were confident of it passing. Noting that their recommendations impact their reputation.

“They talked about doing another poll in July and they would provide those results at the end of July,” Langley said. “(The) meetings were to find out if the city council would be supportive of the measure.”

– June 28: A meeting is held between the county and city following Smith’s revenue sharing proposal.

“On June 28, the following Monday, Steve Smith, Dan Flores, Karm Bains, Dave Shaw, Marc Boomgaarden and I all met. The purpose of it was to talk about the measure, talk about Steve’s email, in terms of a tax sharing agreement,” Langley said. “The meeting on June 28, there was discussion about the grand jury report – discussed Sutter County Fire – that one of the recommendations from the grand jury report was a sales tax measure. The cut off date to put a measure on the ballot was around Aug. 12. We briefly talked about opportunities for the city and the county to share services. What Mayor Shaw and Councilman Boomgaarden were asking, is there any opportunity to delay the revenue measure until 2024 so that the county and the city could join together in the revenue measure.”

When asked why Shaw and Boomgaarden wanted to delay the measure, Langley said it came down to doing due diligence.

“The city hadn’t been involved in any of the build up related to this. For the two council members, Dave Shaw and Marc Boomgaarden, they felt like from the city’s perspective that there needed to be more work done to show the need for it,” Langley said. “There was also concern about just inflation and the direction that the economy is going and how expensive things are and is this the right time to move forward with a revenue measure, with that factor and just the fact that the city hadn’t put any effort into explaining why this would be necessary for the city.”

Langley said the two council members recognized a need for additional revenue, but wanted to see what the July survey results would be.

“It was really to assess had sentiments had changed since the last one, considering the state of the economy and inflation,” Langley said of the July survey that was done.

– July 11: The same officials that met on June 28, again met on July 11.

“At that point in time, the city of Chico had come out with an item on their agenda about a sales tax measure, so we reviewed the city of Chico staff report, because it had some good statistics in it,” Langley said. “The things that we wanted to consider were the next survey results, which the county expected to have by the end of July. A Lew Edwards Group presentation and then the county’s decision of whether or not they were going to proceed or not proceed. We also again talked about opportunities for coordinations of service. Steve Smith said they’re planning like they’re moving forward. We did talk about the potential of a tax sharing agreement, but recognizing that there would be a tax sharing agreement in place before they made a decision related to whether or not it was going to (be) on the ballot.”

Langley said that because of the work that the city would need to do in order to fully prepare to have a sales tax measure, there wasn’t enough time to be included in that measure should supervisors decide to approve it.

“We also talked about if the county was open to delaying until 2024, how much would the county need from the city to help them along during the next two years,” Langley said.

She said the county responded that “they didn’t know” how much assistance from the city would be needed.

– July 19: There was a meeting that included Smith, Boomgaarden and Langley. She said the three briefly talked about potential opportunities for consolidation of services – should the need arise.

– July 29: There was a meeting between Smith and Langley. She said she and Smith talked about the July survey results, which she said were different than an earlier poll taken.

“The percentage in favor of a revenue measure was less than what it had been in the previous survey,” Langley said. “What Steve conveyed to me was that Lew Edwards Group said there’s a possibility that the county could win if the city were to come on board, was supportive and any negative campaigns were neutralized.”

– Aug 1: Langley had a meeting with Smith where Smith indicated to Langley that his recommendation was going to be to not move forward with the revenue measure. In an interview with the Appeal, Smith admitted how difficult a decision that was.

“I was undecided. This was the toughest decision of my career. … But all along, we were kind of undecided, is it good to move forward, is it not. … That Monday, I was like, I made a decision, OK, I don’t think we should move forward with the tax measure. We should wait and maybe we can go jointly with the city if they’re interested in two years,” Smith said. “Tuesday morning I met with department heads and let them know. … After talking with department heads, I’m not going to recommend moving forward. I had been stewing on it. … I did call Diana (Langley) and let her know. … I just kept thinking about it Tuesday, what is really the right thing to do. … I just sat there like, ‘OK, this is probably a little easier on me if we don’t move forward.’

“But that shouldn’t really matter. And then I thought, ‘OK, what if we have to close services? What if we have to close the library? What if we have to close the museum? What if we have to impact the sheriff’s office and cut positions? … Shouldn’t the people weigh in? Shouldn’t we get information out there on the situation and how it is?’ Because, no one knows we’ve been cutting for 10 years. … So, I thought about it, and I thought, ‘you know what, I think I’ve made the wrong decision and I’m going to recommend moving forward.’ So, I called supervisors to give them a heads up. The next morning I talked to department heads and let them know I had a change of heart and then I called Diana (Langley). If there was a surprise, it was two, maybe three days max. It wasn’t like all along we were saying, ‘no, no, no and then yes.’”

Langley shed even more light on what went into Smith’s decision, referring to a California county that had decided not to do a similar tax measure and was then receiving feedback from its residents about why the county was suddenly in the position it found itself in.

“He explained to me why he changed his mind, and what his explanation was is that he had been at a meeting with other county representatives,” Langley said. “And there was a county, in I believe it was Southern California, that had talked about how their residents were upset with the county because the county started cutting services and the residents were asking, ‘Why didn’t you give us an opportunity to make a decision in that?’ So from Steve’s perspective, he felt like he at least needed to make the recommendation to allow the residents to decide, and that’s what changed his mind.”

– Aug. 9: The Sutter County Board of Supervisors approved a one cent sales tax measure for the November ballot. After the meeting, some supervisors and Yuba City council members were outside and a reference was made to the fact that the city may not be included on potential revenue sharing should the measure be passed by voters.

“They had their meeting (where) they recommended to move forward,” Langley said. “After the meeting, one of the supervisors came out … one of the council members was talking to one of the supervisors and he came back in and said that supervisor said no way would he recommend the city get a dime of that money.”

The Sutter County supervisor Langley was referring to is District 5 Supervisor Mat Conant. Yuba City Councilmember Shon Harris was the one who passed along the essence of that comment to Langley.

“Conant told me that since we as a council had not supported the idea of moving forward, the city would not be receiving anything. Implying that if the measure passed, we would not see any revenue. I cannot recall his exact words,” Harris said on Tuesday. “I can speak to the fact that he said that to me but I cannot speak to his motive (meaning it is possible/plausible he was saying it in jest). I did not immediately inform the entire council about the comment. I mentioned it to Diana and I believe one other member – likely Dave (Shaw) or Marc (Boomgaarden).”

With all that said, Harris said he would still be open to a deal with the county regarding the one cent tax.

“Should the measure pass, I am very open to a sharing agreement and also any opportunity to clear the air between the city and county,” Harris said. “We need open and honest dialogue and do away with egos and political posturing that get in the way of progress. I refuse to take part in such wastes of time. However, this comment was directed right to me and could not be ignored.”

The Appeal reached out to Conant to respond to Harris’ recollection of events, but Conant did not respond as of press time Tuesday.

“I had asked Steve (Smith), with the county deciding to move forward with council not publicly supporting it … I said, ‘What do you think the odds are of the supervisors willing to do a tax share agreement?’” Langley said. “And Steve’s response was that he would still recommend it, but he couldn’t speak for them.”

– Oct. 6: Ziegenmeyer sends a letter to the Yuba City City Council in response to comments made by Shaw and Boomgaarden during the September candidate forum. In it, he details Smith’s June 24 letter and the fact that the county has yet to receive a formal response.

“Sutter County has yet to receive a response from the City of Yuba City on the original proposal. In order to avoid future miscommunication and to ensure the public is aware of the intent of Sutter County, I am asking that Yuba City clarify its position on Measure A at a public meeting of the City Council,” Ziegenmeyer wrote. “The comments made at the candidate forum have generated community interest in the possibility and potential benefits of a tax sharing agreement, and if one can be reached.”

In the letter, Ziegenmeyer emphasized that the door is not shut to a possible agreement with the city.

“Let me be clear: Sutter County has not closed the door on any tax sharing agreement related to Measure A, any future measure/initiative, or current agreement in place,” Ziegenmeyer said. “Sutter County values the services the City of Yuba City provides the residents of Sutter County and I believe the City of Yuba City values the services provided by Sutter County, including the services that the County is solely responsible to provide regardless of whether people reside in a city or unincorporated area. I believe it is best for the City and County to show a united front, to continue our strong partnership, and to work at strengthening that partnership into the future.”

Langley said she planned to respond to Ziegenmeyer’s letter this week.

‘Do our own homework’

Smith admitted that making the decision to recommend a tax measure was torturous, but he felt it was necessary because waiting another two years for the city to join in could put the county in an even worse position. Smith pointed out that while the timing may not seem right to some now, who knows how much worse things could be when the city does decide to be included.

For Langley and other council members, they just needed more time to prepare.

“In terms of a one percent revenue measure that generates, I think it’s $19.6 million per year to be split, I would be crazy to say that that would not be exciting because there’s so much that can be done with that money to help with services, help the community, our roads, the homeless issue, there’s a lot things that can be done with that money,” Langley said. “With that said, from a timing perspective, our discussions have been that in terms of inflation, the economy, and also the city’s had the highest revenues that we’ve ever had. And so how can we as a city go forward to the public, regardless of how much we think we can use it, how can we go forward and say let’s do this, because from a city manager’s perspective, I don’t think we had laid the groundwork at that point to explain the need.”

Langley said the city evaluated a revenue measure in 2018.

“You will see agencies do a lot of legwork up front, the county had done that, but the city hadn’t done that,” Langley said.

And while Langley agreed that kicking the can down the road may not be the best option for the county, the city still had to do what it thought was right.

“You don’t know what’s ahead of you, but waiting two years would give the city a greater opportunity to really do our own homework and do our own community workshops and talk about community priorities and to be able to get the public involved through this process to walk down that path of is this the right thing,” Langley said. “There’s other ways to increase revenue (for the city), this isn’t the only opportunity. Without us going down that path, we would discuss that we need to make sure that we’re exhausting other avenues as well before we pull that lever on a revenue measure. On top of that, we have reserves, we still have some ARPA money. There are things in place that provide somewhat of a safety net. I agree with Steve (Smith), you never know what’s around the corner in two years, but with this particular council, who is very data driven, who is very methodical, they like to know all of the facts, they like to know the plan, this is a council that wants to have it laid out and know what the steps are going to be and want the community to be involved and to evaluate all of the options, and we hadn’t done that.”

In an effort of cooperation, Langley said the city did reach out to the county to offer help with any budget shortfall the county may incur.

“We said quantify that for us. What is the amount of money that you would need (from) the city to assist over the next couple of years to get you through that time,” Langley said.

She said the county never answered.

If the measure does not pass in November, then the county is at risk of losing essential services. Langley said if that happens, then the city would be willing to return to the negotiating table to help where it could.

“If the measure does not pass, I think we go back to discussions … because what I’ve heard, and I don’t know if this is correct or not, but in year one they are anticipating their budget deficit to be about a $1 million, but then that grows over the next five years to, I think it was $12-$13 million, my numbers might be off a little bit,” Langley said. “This has been my question, is if this doesn’t pass, we still need to have a good working relationship and we still need to be able to work together to address this issue because these are services that the community values. So if it doesn’t pass, I think that we would be back at the table to talk about how can the city support the county through this.”

Langley said no matter what happens, the city is there to help and work with the county for the benefit of all of Sutter County’s residents.

“Just personally, I want to maintain a good, cooperative working relationship with the county at all levels – elected and staff,” Langley said. “I feel like Steve (Smith) and I have a great relationship. Staff has a great relationship, we work well together. I’m hoping that we can move forward, and I know we can, move forward in that direction. Regardless of what happens with the measure, I’m hoping that we can be good partners no matter what.”