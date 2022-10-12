Brett Favre says he is being 'unjustly smeared' and didn't know welfare funds were misused for projects like volleyball facility

Read full article on original website
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
Brett Favre’s welfare fraud lawsuit; Murder suspect to act as his own attorney — TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Terri Austin joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss possible criminal charges facing Alec Baldwin and others in the "Rust" shooting, the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, the suspect in a Christmas parade massacre representing himself, and the lawsuit alleging Donald Trump made false claims about his financial status for economic benefit.
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge denies request to halt transfer of violent youth to infamous Louisiana prison
(The Center Square) — A federal judge denied a request to halt plans to transfer violent, troubled youth to Louisiana’s Angola penitentiary, arguing "the untenable must yield to the intolerable." U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick ruled against an adolescent inmate and youth justice advocates who sued to...
Secretary wrote checks to herself, stealing $1.2 million for vacations and SUV, feds say
The Missouri woman wrote at least 44 checks to herself over six years, authorities said.
Two former Minneapolis officials charged by DOJ for taking millions from child nutrition program
Two former Minneapolis officials who served in a Democratic administration were among the 48 people indicted by the Justice Department this week for a "massive scheme" to embezzle over $250 million in federal funding during the COVID pandemic from a program that was supposed to feed under-privileged children. The Star...
Prisoners Get $200 After Their Release- Newsom Recently Vetoed a New Bill to Increase The One-Time Payment to $1300
SB-1304, Introduced by Senator Kamlager, is regarding the prisoner release allowance. Currently, a prisoner is paid $200 once released from prison. SB-1304 was aimed at increasing that payment to $1300. Additionally, it sought to adjust the amount annually to account for inflation. [i]
Louisiana Has the Nation’s Highest Violent Crime Rate, According to FBI
The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, offering a statistical documentation of crime in the United States in 2021. Historically, the UCR has provided a comprehensive snapshot of crime in each of the 50 states, but this year, the picture is incomplete. Due to a change in reporting systems – from the legacy […]
Judge refuses to halt Florida’s transgender treatment rule
TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge on Wednesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction to block a new state rule preventing Medicaid reimbursements for gender-affirming treatments for transgender people, saying plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate “irreparable harm.”. But U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle also questioned how state health officials...
