SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Wednesday commemorated the addition of the Great Salt Lake's Black Rock to the California Historic Trail. The California Historic Trail is a series of landmarks that mark the path 250,000 emigrants made in the 1840s during the Gold Rush. The more than 5,000-mile-long trail starts in Missouri and includes sites in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and, of course, California.

TOOELE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO