ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Tooele, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Tooele, UT
Crime & Safety
kmyu.tv

Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
HOLLADAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#City Police#Medical Helicopter#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#State Route 36#Hyundai
kmyu.tv

Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
DRAPER, UT
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
kmyu.tv

Law enforcement warning Utahns about recent fentanyl trends

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials in Utah report that fentanyl overdoses and dangerous fentanyl trends are still the main causes of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. Law enforcement and advocates will provide an update on these dangerous trends on Friday. Typically,...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Then & Now: Utah's Black Rock officially added to California Historical Trail sites

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Wednesday commemorated the addition of the Great Salt Lake's Black Rock to the California Historic Trail. The California Historic Trail is a series of landmarks that mark the path 250,000 emigrants made in the 1840s during the Gold Rush. The more than 5,000-mile-long trail starts in Missouri and includes sites in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and, of course, California.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Church announces members' information accessed in March cyber attack

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday announced a cybersecurity incident in March that compromised some people's personal information. The hack was detected March 23, according to a statement, when someone gained entry to the Church's corporate sole system. The incident...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Burgess Owens' absence looms large over 4th district debate

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taking aim at an absent Burgess Owens on the debate stage Wednesday evening, challengers running in the fourth congressional district sought to paint the incumbent congressman as unresponsive and ineffective. “He let down his constituents,” said Darlene McDonald, a Democrat, following the debate at...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Arkansas travels to BYU for 1st meeting on football field

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Arkansas travels to Provo, Utah, for its first meeting on the football field with BYU. The Cougars fell out of the AP Top 25 after a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame in Las Vegas. They will try to get back on track in their first-ever meeting on the football field with Arkansas. The Razorbacks started 3-0 but have dropped three straight. BYU has a 4-6 record against teams from the Southeastern Conference. The Razorbacks are 7-0 in nonconference games under Sam Pittman.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy