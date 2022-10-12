Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
The Autumn Leaves Are Beautiful at City Creek CanyonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Carin Leon Will Be Coming To The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
kmyu.tv
Father suffers critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed by son in Utah apartment
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A father is in critical condition after police say his son stabbed him multiple times in a Salt Lake County apartment. Officials said the incident happened at the Calloway Apartments near 1141 West 3900 South in Taylorsville, between Meadow Brook Golf Course and I-15 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
kmyu.tv
Neighbors grateful for fast-acting fire crews after deadly Centerville apartment fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Neighbors of a Centerville apartment complex are thankful for the quick work of fire crews who stopped the spread of an apartment fire Wednesday night. One woman was killed in the fire. Authorities have not released her name as they are still notifying family members.
kmyu.tv
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
kmyu.tv
Suspect in custody after one hospitalized in stabbing at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after one person was hospitalized following a stabbing at Pioneer Park Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred near 350 South and 300 West in Salt Lake City just after 1 p.m. They said the victim, identified as a...
kmyu.tv
81-year-old man attacked by dog, searching for owner concerned about rabies vaccination
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — 81-year-old Larry Overton was attacked by a dog Friday morning and his family is trying to track down the dog’s owner. The dog took a chunk out of both of Overton’ arms when it attacked him while walking along the track at Oak Ridge Elementary.
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
kmyu.tv
Authorities investigating after woman found dead in burning Centerville apartment
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died and several others were displaced after a fire erupted in an apartment complex in Centerville. Crews from the Centerville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Cedar Springs apartments and condos near 88 West 50th Street at 7:45 p.m.
kmyu.tv
'First of it's kind' meeting to address troubling crime near Salt Lake homeless center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The images are stark – punches thrown in the middle of the street and rocks tossed in the neighborhood near the Gail Miller Resource Center for the homeless. 2News showed the disturbing images, captured on surveillance cameras on October 7. Our story and...
kmyu.tv
Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
kmyu.tv
Suspect in Salt Lake City shooting arrested on charges of attempted murder
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man in Salt Lake City has been arrested after police said he attempted to shoot and kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette. Joseph Marquez, 60, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and unlawful transaction of a firearm by a restricted person.
kmyu.tv
Charges filed against SLC man in possession of several guns inside Sugar House apartment
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man was officially charged Wednesday after a shooting incident in a Sugar House high-rise apartment complex on Sunday. Samuel Hanley, 33, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of firearm possession by a restricted person, and three drug-related charges.
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
kmyu.tv
Utah advocate urging focus of discussions to shift toward bike safety
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — More than a dozen biker deaths in 10 months across the state have advocates calling for more to be done when it comes to cyclist safety. Bike Utah spoke with 2News to discuss the issue and ways to address it. Chris Wiltsie is the director...
kmyu.tv
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching women in LDS Institute Building at UVU
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched multiple women in the Utah Valley Institute of Religion building. David Duran Nava, 23, was booked on one charge of forcible sex abuse into the Utah County Jail. According to a probable cause statement,...
kmyu.tv
Law enforcement warning Utahns about recent fentanyl trends
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials in Utah report that fentanyl overdoses and dangerous fentanyl trends are still the main causes of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. Law enforcement and advocates will provide an update on these dangerous trends on Friday. Typically,...
kmyu.tv
Then & Now: Utah's Black Rock officially added to California Historical Trail sites
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Wednesday commemorated the addition of the Great Salt Lake's Black Rock to the California Historic Trail. The California Historic Trail is a series of landmarks that mark the path 250,000 emigrants made in the 1840s during the Gold Rush. The more than 5,000-mile-long trail starts in Missouri and includes sites in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and, of course, California.
kmyu.tv
Church announces members' information accessed in March cyber attack
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday announced a cybersecurity incident in March that compromised some people's personal information. The hack was detected March 23, according to a statement, when someone gained entry to the Church's corporate sole system. The incident...
kmyu.tv
Parents weigh-in on possible permanent closure of West Jordan Elementary School
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Jordan School District Board of Education is studying the potential closure of West Jordan Elementary School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The 40-year-old building has structural issues that need addressing. “I’m here to just support the elementary school,” said Wendy...
kmyu.tv
Burgess Owens' absence looms large over 4th district debate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taking aim at an absent Burgess Owens on the debate stage Wednesday evening, challengers running in the fourth congressional district sought to paint the incumbent congressman as unresponsive and ineffective. “He let down his constituents,” said Darlene McDonald, a Democrat, following the debate at...
kmyu.tv
Arkansas travels to BYU for 1st meeting on football field
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Arkansas travels to Provo, Utah, for its first meeting on the football field with BYU. The Cougars fell out of the AP Top 25 after a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame in Las Vegas. They will try to get back on track in their first-ever meeting on the football field with Arkansas. The Razorbacks started 3-0 but have dropped three straight. BYU has a 4-6 record against teams from the Southeastern Conference. The Razorbacks are 7-0 in nonconference games under Sam Pittman.
