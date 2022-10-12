ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

University of Utah student located after reportedly last seen near campus housing building

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: University of Utah Police said Liu was located a short time after 7 p.m. on Monday. "University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case," U of U officials said in a statement update.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Provo Police chief resigns after less than a year on the job

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job, the city announced Monday. Fred Ross, who was appointed to the position last November, submitted his resignation to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday. “It has become evident that my fit within...
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

Utahns chime in on last day of public comment for proposed gondola in LCC

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Monday was the last day for Utahns to submit their opinion on the proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The comment period lasted 45 days, first opening on Sept. 2. Officials said they have received thousands of comments on the matter. The gondola project was...
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Undefeated Weber State beats Portland State 42-7

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bronson Barron threw three touchdown passes and Weber State defeated Portland State 42-7 on Saturday for the Wildcats' eighth straight win. The Wildcats' previous loss came to Portland State last season. The win Saturday was the Weber State's eighth consecutive road victory which came in Jay Hill's 100th game as the Wildcats' coach.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy