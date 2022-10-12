Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Two transported to hospital via helicopter in separate incidents on I-80
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after separate incidents on westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County. Officials said they were called to mile marker 170 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications. "To make...
kmyu.tv
Man shot during argument over cigarette at Ballpark motel dies 1 week later
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was shot in the head Oct. 11 at motel in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood has died, according to authorities. The Salt Lake City Police Department on Monday identified the victim as Nickolas Parks, 38. Parks was allegedly shot during an...
kmyu.tv
University of Utah student located after reportedly last seen near campus housing building
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: University of Utah Police said Liu was located a short time after 7 p.m. on Monday. "University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case," U of U officials said in a statement update.
kmyu.tv
Provo Police chief resigns after less than a year on the job
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job, the city announced Monday. Fred Ross, who was appointed to the position last November, submitted his resignation to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday. “It has become evident that my fit within...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Hundreds take shots off skis for annual fundraiser in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of people lined Main Street and raised a toast for a fundraiser in Park City. The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club hosted their sixth annual Sunrise Shot Ski on Saturday to raise money for community groups. Full shot glasses connected to skis were...
kmyu.tv
Students to hold annual Lauren McCluskey memorial walk four years after her death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at the University of Utah are preparing for a memorial walk and run to honor student-athlete Lauren McCluskey on the four-year anniversary of her death. Two commemorative events on campus will be held by the Associated Students of the University of Utah and...
kmyu.tv
Utahns chime in on last day of public comment for proposed gondola in LCC
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Monday was the last day for Utahns to submit their opinion on the proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The comment period lasted 45 days, first opening on Sept. 2. Officials said they have received thousands of comments on the matter. The gondola project was...
kmyu.tv
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
kmyu.tv
Residents in Utah consider voter privacy in light of upcoming election
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Have you been getting political or campaign text messages straight to your cell phone leading up to the election? Turns out you’re not alone. We’re in a time where personal information like a mobile number isn’t so private anymore. According to...
kmyu.tv
Eccles Theater brimming with puppets, costumes for 'The Lion King' Broadway tour
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The hit stage adaptation of "The Lion King," currently playing at the Eccles Theater during the Broadway tour, is known for its iconic story, music, dancing, and jaw dropping costumes. For all the beauty and magic onstage, backstage has its own dance. "This is...
kmyu.tv
Voters ponder debate, political expert looks to national implications of Lee-McMullin race
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Voters across Utah tuned in to the debate Monday night between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin. Jeff Carleton, owner of Mountain West Cider in Salt Lake City, hosted a debate watch party. Although Carleton is a McMullin supporter, and...
kmyu.tv
Undefeated Weber State beats Portland State 42-7
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bronson Barron threw three touchdown passes and Weber State defeated Portland State 42-7 on Saturday for the Wildcats' eighth straight win. The Wildcats' previous loss came to Portland State last season. The win Saturday was the Weber State's eighth consecutive road victory which came in Jay Hill's 100th game as the Wildcats' coach.
kmyu.tv
Veteran travel agent says plan 2023 vacations before flights fill up, fares get higher
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many people are in the middle of making holiday travel plans right now, but if you are dreaming of a vacation in 2023, don't wait until next year to find a better deal. Suzy Gustafson, a travel agent of 40 years and owner of...
