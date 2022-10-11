Read full article on original website
Utah advocate urging focus of discussions to shift toward bike safety
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — More than a dozen biker deaths in 10 months across the state have advocates calling for more to be done when it comes to cyclist safety. Bike Utah spoke with 2News to discuss the issue and ways to address it. Chris Wiltsie is the director...
Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
Father sustains critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed by son in Utah apartment
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A father is in critical condition after police say his son stabbed him multiple times in a Salt Lake County apartment. Officials said the incident happened at the Calloway Apartments near 1141 West 3900 South in Taylorsville, between Meadow Brook Golf Course and I-15 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
'Ugly politics' seep into educational issues across Utah
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — 'Ugly politics' are seeping into education issues across the state of Utah as several school board members are experiencing vandalism among their beliefs. Last Wednesday was a special night for Jorri Johnson. She and her husband had just had dinner with her grandparents, celebrating her...
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
Authorities investigating after woman found dead in burning Centerville apartment
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died and several others were displaced after a fire erupted in an apartment complex in Centerville. Crews from the Centerville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Cedar Springs apartments and condos near 88 West 50th Street at 7:45 p.m.
Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
81-year-old man attacked by dog, searching for owner concerned about rabies vaccination
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — 81-year-old Larry Overton was attacked by a dog Friday morning and his family is trying to track down the dog’s owner. The dog took a chunk out of both of Overton’ arms when it attacked him while walking along the track at Oak Ridge Elementary.
Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
Salt Lake County DA candidates discuss debates, prosecuting crime, experience
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County district attorney candidates talked about debates, prosecuting crimes, and experience in separate interviews. She’s three years out of law school; he’s been a prosecutor for decades—and the differences between Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill and challenger Danielle Ahn only begin there.
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
Charges filed against SLC man in possession of several guns inside Sugar House apartment
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man was officially charged Wednesday after a shooting incident in a Sugar House high-rise apartment complex on Sunday. Samuel Hanley, 33, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of firearm possession by a restricted person, and three drug-related charges.
Parents weigh-in on possible permanent closure of West Jordan Elementary School
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Jordan School District Board of Education is studying the potential closure of West Jordan Elementary School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The 40-year-old building has structural issues that need addressing. “I’m here to just support the elementary school,” said Wendy...
Suspect in Salt Lake City shooting arrested on charges of attempted murder
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man in Salt Lake City has been arrested after police said he attempted to shoot and kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette. Joseph Marquez, 60, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and unlawful transaction of a firearm by a restricted person.
Arkansas travels to BYU for 1st meeting on football field
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Arkansas travels to Provo, Utah, for its first meeting on the football field with BYU. The Cougars fell out of the AP Top 25 after a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame in Las Vegas. They will try to get back on track in their first-ever meeting on the football field with Arkansas. The Razorbacks started 3-0 but have dropped three straight. BYU has a 4-6 record against teams from the Southeastern Conference. The Razorbacks are 7-0 in nonconference games under Sam Pittman.
