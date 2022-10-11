ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
DRAPER, UT
kmyu.tv

'Ugly politics' seep into educational issues across Utah

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — 'Ugly politics' are seeping into education issues across the state of Utah as several school board members are experiencing vandalism among their beliefs. Last Wednesday was a special night for Jorri Johnson. She and her husband had just had dinner with her grandparents, celebrating her...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
kmyu.tv

Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
KENNEWICK, WA
kmyu.tv

Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#Lake District#Forest Management#Crews#Watershed Management Plan
kmyu.tv

Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
MURRAY, UT
kmyu.tv

Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
HOLLADAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kmyu.tv

Arkansas travels to BYU for 1st meeting on football field

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Arkansas travels to Provo, Utah, for its first meeting on the football field with BYU. The Cougars fell out of the AP Top 25 after a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame in Las Vegas. They will try to get back on track in their first-ever meeting on the football field with Arkansas. The Razorbacks started 3-0 but have dropped three straight. BYU has a 4-6 record against teams from the Southeastern Conference. The Razorbacks are 7-0 in nonconference games under Sam Pittman.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy