Virginia State

SFGate

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
SFGate

Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate

MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, castigating him as a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Campaign Report — Debates turn fiery in battleground states

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections.You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward this newsletter...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state's sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern and...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Mike Bloomberg takes different approach to funding Democrats this year

Top Democratic donor Mike Bloomberg, a billionaire former candidate for president, plans to spend more than $60 million on this year's elections, according to his advisers, opting for a lower public profile than he has taken in recent years. Much of his spending, including about $11 million in donations to...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Democrats, GOP see California as target for US House gains

LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has predicted the GOP could seize control of the chamber in November by picking up seats in just one state: his own, California. Home to 1 in 8 Americans, the nation's most populous state is known as a Democratic monolith,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California must undergo a psychiatric examination, a judge said. The court wants more information about the mental state of Ian Benjamin Rogers before he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Feds: Mississippi rental company fined for discrimination

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The owners of a Mississippi apartment rental company have agreed to pay damages to four prospective tenants who helped uncover a pattern of racial discrimination by their employee that violated federal law, the U.S. Justice Department has announced. The U.S. District Court for the Southern...
PEARL, MS
SFGate

Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

NY leaders propose measures to keep violent videos offline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two top New York state officials on Tuesday called on lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage livestreamed by a gunman as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.
BUFFALO, NY

