How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism
VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, castigating him as a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion.
Campaign Report — Debates turn fiery in battleground states
Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections.You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward this newsletter...
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state's sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern and...
SF Giants owner Charles Johnson donates to senator behind election conspiracies
Charles Johnson recently maxed out a donation to Sen. Ron Johnson, according to filings reviewed by SFGATE.
West Texas congressional race heating up
Though Texas' 23rd Congressional District stretches from West Texas to San Antonio, several rural counties in between have lost population or grown very little, according to the last census.
Mike Bloomberg takes different approach to funding Democrats this year
Top Democratic donor Mike Bloomberg, a billionaire former candidate for president, plans to spend more than $60 million on this year's elections, according to his advisers, opting for a lower public profile than he has taken in recent years. Much of his spending, including about $11 million in donations to...
Demings trolls Walker with police badge ahead of debate: ‘This one’s real’
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) took a shot at Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of her Tuesday debate against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). In a tweet on Tuesday, Demings, a former police chief for the Orlando Police Department, shared a photo of herself holding her police badge. “This...
Democrats, GOP see California as target for US House gains
LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has predicted the GOP could seize control of the chamber in November by picking up seats in just one state: his own, California. Home to 1 in 8 Americans, the nation's most populous state is known as a Democratic monolith,...
Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California must undergo a psychiatric examination, a judge said. The court wants more information about the mental state of Ian Benjamin Rogers before he...
Feds: Mississippi rental company fined for discrimination
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The owners of a Mississippi apartment rental company have agreed to pay damages to four prospective tenants who helped uncover a pattern of racial discrimination by their employee that violated federal law, the U.S. Justice Department has announced. The U.S. District Court for the Southern...
Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
Legislation aims to address dangerous military housing conditions
Lawmakers want to confront the dangerous conditions that some military families say they have been living in. A new bill aims to provide more oversight of privatized military housing and prevent abuses.
NY leaders propose measures to keep violent videos offline
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two top New York state officials on Tuesday called on lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides, citing the viral spread across the internet of footage livestreamed by a gunman as he killed Black shoppers and workers during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.
