ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nephi, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Silver Alert issued for Lindon man missing since Wednesday

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man missing from Lindon. The missing man, Gaylon Pugh, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 600 E. Center St. He is described as having special needs and uses a catheter.
LINDON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juab County, UT
Cars
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Cars
City
Nephi, UT
County
Juab County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Juab County, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – No one was injured in a Spanish Fork home after a garbage truck crashed into it on Tuesday morning, police say.  Police were called to a Spanish Fork residence near 300 North and 200 East after a garbage truck crashed into a home around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
DRAPER, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
KSLTV

Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend

TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kmyu.tv

Then & Now: Utah's Black Rock officially added to California Historical Trail sites

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Wednesday commemorated the addition of the Great Salt Lake's Black Rock to the California Historic Trail. The California Historic Trail is a series of landmarks that mark the path 250,000 emigrants made in the 1840s during the Gold Rush. The more than 5,000-mile-long trail starts in Missouri and includes sites in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and, of course, California.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

'Ugly politics' seep into educational issues across Utah

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — 'Ugly politics' are seeping into education issues across the state of Utah as several school board members are experiencing vandalism among their beliefs. Last Wednesday was a special night for Jorri Johnson. She and her husband had just had dinner with her grandparents, celebrating her...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Heber Valley Animal Shelter no longer accepting pets surrendered by owners

The Heber Valley Animal Shelter announced this month it’s grown too crowded to accept any more animals from owners. The Heber Valley Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter servicing Wasatch County. Earlier this month the shelter said it will no longer accept owner surrenders. The shelter says rapid population growth in the county and limited space necessitated the new policy.
HEBER CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy